Marjorie P. Gustafson, 77 of Ladysmith, died on Sunday, September 27, at Marshfield Medical Center-Ladysmith. She is survived by her husband: Harold, 5 children: Brian of Ladysmith, Wendy Capek of Buffalo, MN., Kori Anderson of Ladysmith, Jason of Ladysmith and Jennifer Sorenson of Crystal, MN. 6 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren, 2 sisters: Lola Potter of Paragould, AR. and […]