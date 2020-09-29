mediaplayer-copy1 mediaplayer3
WLDY-WJBL NEWS 9-30-20 A strong cold front is passing through the Upper Mississippi River Valley. Behind the front northwest winds will be increasing between 15-25 mph with gusts to 35 mph. Skies will cloud up again with off and on showers becoming likely in the afternoon thanks to daytime heating. Shower coverage will diminish going into the night, but one or two may still be around with variable clouds and still some breezes. Clouds will continue to be dominant on Thursday as we step into the first day of October! Scattered showers are once again possible during the afternoon, though they will be fewer in number. Highs will only climb to the low 50′s which is more typical of the last days of the month. It may be breezy at times through at least the first half of the day as well. Despite Thursday’s chill, it’s Friday that may end up being the coolest day this week. While rain chances diminish, clouds may have the biggest role in the chilly temperatures. BRUCE – Tuesday morning shortly after 8 AM, a male subject reported to Rusk County Authorities that someone tore up the yard in the Dam area on Dam Road, Bruce. A Rusk County Deputy investigated and spoke with the reporting person who advised sometime over the weekend or early Monday morning someone tore up the lawn near the parking area for the fishing area with their vehicle. The case is under investigation. EXLAND – This (Wednesday) morning at about 3:30, a caller reported to the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office that poachers were in the area on Old Murry Road near Exland. According to the report, the caller heard a truck go by around 3 AM and then heard a gunshot. When he drove down the road he found a puddle of blood in the roadway. A Rusk County Deputy responded to the scene. The complainant advised this poaching incident happens approximately once per year. The deputy saw a pool of blood, which led into the ditchline approximately 30 feet off the roadway. The caller did not get a description of the vehicle but stated it was a pickup truck. The case is under investigation. CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) – Chippewa County health officials have updated their COVID-19 numbers. Risk level for the county is still high, according to the Department of Public Health. 584 positive, 182 increase this week 102 cases are considered active 482 people have ever been released from isolation 27 teachers and students have tested positive 25 people have ever been hospitalized, currently the county has five people in the hospital 245 cases over the age of 40 340 cases under the age of 40 who have tested positive. Cadott School District officials say they are modifying homecoming events to make sure the students can still celebrate and be safe. When asked about the increase of cases, roughly 100 new confirmed cases in a week, health officials say it is worrying.

