WLDY-WJBL NEWS 9-3-20 A strong low pressure system will be passing to the north of Wisconsin today. Despite its strength, moisture is not abundant in the atmosphere, so the system will be primarily a wind maker for us here in Wisconsin. Northwest winds behind a cold front will gust to 35 mph at times! Skies will clear following the front and temperatures. With the sun, highs may climb into the low 70′s in the afternoon, but the wind will be countering daytime heating significantly. Skies will remain clear overnight as wind begins to die down after sunset. RUSK COUNTY – The Rusk County Public Health Department reported Wednesday a positive case of COVID-19 in the county. The total positive cases in the county is at 26, 3 active cases and 22 recovered cases. There are 1,825 negative results and no currently hospitalized cases. EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) – After nearly 1,000 new cases on Tuesday, Wisconsin had 545 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday. 12 new deaths were reported on Wednesday, bringing the total to 1,142 in the state. 38 new hospitalizations were added as well. 89% of all cases are listed as recovered, with 7,831 negative test results being reported. Tuesday’s 981 new cases was the highest total since August 14th, when 1,021 positive test results were reported. CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) – The Chippewa County Department of Public Health has updated their COVID-19 numbers. There are three new confirmed cases for a total of 354. Four new people have been released from isolation. The total released is 308 people. One person was released from the hospital. EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) – Eau Claire County has seen 37 new cases of COVID-19 in the past two days after 13 positive test results were added on Wednesday. The county had 24 cases on Tuesday and combined with Wednesday, it is the largest two-day total for the county, The previous two-day high was 33 on few occasions in August. Eau Claire County now has 838 total positive test results and 18,306 negative results. There are now 39 total hospitalizations with the addition of one on Wednesday. 757 cases are listed as recovered with 6 total deaths in the county. EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) – For only the fourth time since 1964, a person in Wisconsin is infected with Eastern Equine Encephalitis. That person is a girl younger than 18 from Eau Claire County. Last week, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services announced six horses in northwestern Wisconsin tested positive for the disease. And now for the first time this year, a human is sick with EEE. It’s a rare, but deadly disease Eastern Equine Encephalitis. On Wednesday, an Eau Claire girl tested positive for the disease, the first person to test positive since 2017 in the state and only the fourth since 1964. E-e-e is spread to people or to animals by mosquitoes, which is why Marcia Danzinger, a nurse at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital Infection Prevention, says prevention is key. “You really need to protect yourself from being bitten. So using the DEET spray’s, you can spray your clothing with the permethrin type spray. And also making sure that out in your yard you’re dumping things like bird baths and any containers that might pool water where it can become stagnant for several days,” she explained. WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. trade deficit surged in July to $63.6 billion, the highest level in 12 years, as imports jumped by a record amount. The Commerce Department reported that the July deficit, the gap between what America buys and what it sells to foreigners, was 18.9% higher than the June deficit of $53.5 billion. It was the largest monthly deficit since July 2008 during the 2007-2009 recession. The July deficit increase was driven by a record 10.9% increase in imports which rose to $231.7 billion. Exports were also up but by a smaller 8.1% to $168.1 billion. When Donald Trump campaigned for president in 2016 he pledged to sharply lower the country’s large trade deficits, especially with China, which for years has been the country with the largest trade surplus with the United States. PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — The federal government has told states to prepare for a coronavirus vaccine to be ready to distribute by Nov. 1. The timeline raised concern among public health experts about an “October surprise” — a vaccine approval driven by political considerations ahead of a presidential election, rather than science. In a letter to governors dated Aug. 27, the director of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said states “in the near future” will receive permit applications from McKesson Corp. The company has contracted with CDC to distribute vaccines to places including state and local health departments and hospitals.
- WLDY-WJBL NEWS 9-2-20 Plenty of sunshine will is on tap today as a ridge builds into our region. This will put us in strengthening southwest flow which will help temperatures climb back to the upper 70′s and low 80s. Breezy conditions may be prevalent at times, especially in the afternoon as a strong low pressure system moving east across Southern Canada draws near. A cold front in association with this low will make quick progress through the Plains and Minnesota by Wednesday evening as well. Heading into early Thursday morning, cloud cover will increase, though moisture will be lacking but we may see a brief shower early Thursday morning. Once the front moves through however, skies will become partly sunny again quite quickly, while a wind shift will bring another shot of cooler air back into the region. There’s no doubt it will be a windy day otherwise temps just reaching the low 70′s despite some sunshine. A full moon shined bright overnight, lighting up the sky for us prior to the sunrise Wednesday morning. While we’ll see an abundance of sunshine throughout the day, we’re still losing roughly 3 minutes of daylight as we stroll through September. Currently, we have roughly 13 hours and change of daylight but in just 22 days we’ll see a sunset prior to 7 pm, and on September 25th we’ll see our total daylight time drop below 12 hours. This decrease in daylight isn’t stopping mother nature from reminding us what summer feels like. Strong southwest winds at 10 to 20 mph and gusts upwards of 30 mph will bring the ‘heat’ for Wednesday. RUSK COUNTY – The Rusk County Public Health Department Tuesday reported a positive case of COVID-19 in Rusk County. There are now 25 Total Positive cases in the county, 2 active cases and 22 recovered cases. 1,819 negative results reported and no currently hospitalized cases. LADYSMITH – Tuesday evening at about 7:40, Rusk County dispatch received a call advising that some people with baseball bats were at the residence on Worden Avenue East, Ladysmith. According to the report, they did some damage to the door but everything was OK. A subject left in a Blue SUV. Rusk County received a call advising there was a Blue Subaru traveling fast on Highway 8 by Napa. The caller advised the vehicle was parked at a house across from the Alano Club on 2nd street. Ladysmith Officers responded on the report of a Disorderly Incident. After an investigation, it was determined that 2 individuals will receive citations for Disorderly Conduct. TONY – This (Wednesday) morning shortly after 5 AM, Rusk County Dispatch received a call advising of a semi in the ditch on Highway 8 before Leonard Lane. According to the report, the caller didn’t see anyone there and the lights were on. The semi driver contacted S&R Towing of Cameron. No injuries were reported. MADISON (WKOW) – Democratic nominee for president Joe Biden will visit Kenosha on Thursday. His announced visit comes after President Donald Trump visited Kenosha Tuesday where he toured damaged buildings and spoke to law enforcement officers after protests broke out in the city after the shooting of Jacob Blake. This will be Biden’s first in-person visit to Wisconsin this year and comes after he decided to not visit Milwaukee for the Democratic National Convention to accept his nomination over concerns due to the coronavirus. Joe Biden will visit with his wife Jill and will hold a community meeting in Kenosha to “bring together Americans to heal and address the challenges we face,” according to a press released by the Biden campaign. CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) – The Chippewa County Department of Public Health held their scheduled weekly briefing to talk about the updated COVID-19 numbers. A recap is available below. CHIPPEWA COUNTY COVID-19 STATISTICS: 12,194 negative test results 351 positive test results (increase of 40 since last Wednesday) 47 active cases 304 released from isolation 1 hospitilization 144 cases over the age of 40, 206 cases under the age of 40 They are seeing an increase of community spread in numerous locations from gatherings, specifically weddings. There has been a number of reports on non-compliance with the statewide mask mandate. The current risk level in the county remains high, with the recommendation from 15 or less people for indoor gatherings and 50 or less outdoor. They are encouraging people to gather responsibly during the Labor Day weekend. The safest option is not gathering at all. September 2, 2020
