WLDY-WJBL NEWS 9-3-20 A strong low pressure system will be passing to the north of Wisconsin today. Despite its strength, moisture is not abundant in the atmosphere, so the system will be primarily a wind maker for us here in Wisconsin. Northwest winds behind a cold front will gust to 35 mph at times! Skies will clear following the front and temperatures. With the sun, highs may climb into the low 70′s in the afternoon, but the wind will be countering daytime heating significantly. Skies will remain clear overnight as wind begins to die down after sunset. RUSK COUNTY – The Rusk County Public Health Department reported Wednesday a positive case of COVID-19 in the county. The total positive cases in the county is at 26, 3 active cases and 22 recovered cases. There are 1,825 negative results and no currently hospitalized cases. EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) – After nearly 1,000 new cases on Tuesday, Wisconsin had 545 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday. 12 new deaths were reported on Wednesday, bringing the total to 1,142 in the state. 38 new hospitalizations were added as well. 89% of all cases are listed as recovered, with 7,831 negative test results being reported. Tuesday’s 981 new cases was the highest total since August 14th, when 1,021 positive test results were reported. CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) – The Chippewa County Department of Public Health has updated their COVID-19 numbers. There are three new confirmed cases for a total of 354. Four new people have been released from isolation. The total released is 308 people. One person was released from the hospital. EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) – Eau Claire County has seen 37 new cases of COVID-19 in the past two days after 13 positive test results were added on Wednesday. The county had 24 cases on Tuesday and combined with Wednesday, it is the largest two-day total for the county, The previous two-day high was 33 on few occasions in August. Eau Claire County now has 838 total positive test results and 18,306 negative results. There are now 39 total hospitalizations with the addition of one on Wednesday. 757 cases are listed as recovered with 6 total deaths in the county. EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) – For only the fourth time since 1964, a person in Wisconsin is infected with Eastern Equine Encephalitis. That person is a girl younger than 18 from Eau Claire County. Last week, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services announced six horses in northwestern Wisconsin tested positive for the disease. And now for the first time this year, a human is sick with EEE. It’s a rare, but deadly disease Eastern Equine Encephalitis. On Wednesday, an Eau Claire girl tested positive for the disease, the first person to test positive since 2017 in the state and only the fourth since 1964. E-e-e is spread to people or to animals by mosquitoes, which is why Marcia Danzinger, a nurse at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital Infection Prevention, says prevention is key. “You really need to protect yourself from being bitten. So using the DEET spray’s, you can spray your clothing with the permethrin type spray. And also making sure that out in your yard you’re dumping things like bird baths and any containers that might pool water where it can become stagnant for several days,” she explained. WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. trade deficit surged in July to $63.6 billion, the highest level in 12 years, as imports jumped by a record amount. The Commerce Department reported that the July deficit, the gap between what America buys and what it sells to foreigners, was 18.9% higher than the June deficit of $53.5 billion. It was the largest monthly deficit since July 2008 during the 2007-2009 recession. The July deficit increase was driven by a record 10.9% increase in imports which rose to $231.7 billion. Exports were also up but by a smaller 8.1% to $168.1 billion. When Donald Trump campaigned for president in 2016 he pledged to sharply lower the country’s large trade deficits, especially with China, which for years has been the country with the largest trade surplus with the United States. PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — The federal government has told states to prepare for a coronavirus vaccine to be ready to distribute by Nov. 1. The timeline raised concern among public health experts about an “October surprise” — a vaccine approval driven by political considerations ahead of a presidential election, rather than science. In a letter to governors dated Aug. 27, the director of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said states “in the near future” will receive permit applications from McKesson Corp. The company has contracted with CDC to distribute vaccines to places including state and local health departments and hospitals.

