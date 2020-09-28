WLDY-WJBL NEWS 9-29-20 The pattern for the remainder of this work week will be dominated by a large upper trough over the north-central states and Great Lakes region. States underneath this trough, like Wisconsin, will be in for a very cool stretch with below average temperatures. In addition, this pocket of colder air in the upper levels will lead to plenty of cloud cover and the development of scattered showers, especially from daytime heating and in association with any surface disturbances dropping down from the northwest. Today will come with the a few afternoon showers. Clouds will have the upper hand, while some moments of sunshine will be found, especially later this afternoon. Temperatures may make a run for 60 in the afternoon with more breezy west winds. RUSK COUNTY – The Rusk County Public Health Department reported 1 new positive COVID-19 case in Rusk County Monday. The total positive cases is at 65, with 17 active cases and 48 recovered cases. There are now 2,416 negative results and no currently hospitalized cases in the county. LADYSMITH – Monday afternoon at about 1:30, the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office received a call reporting a two vehicle accident on Highway 8 near Photio Road, Ladysmith. Rusk County Deputies, the Ladysmith and Bruce Ambulances, Wisconsin State Patrol and the Ladysmith Fire Department were called to the scene. The Wisconsin State Patrol handled the investigation. According to their report, a vehicle driven by Rebecca Calkins, 56, of Glen Flora and a second vehicle driven by Kathleen Noel, 38, from Conrath, were both West bound on Highway 8. Calkins reportedly pulled over onto the shoulder of the road and looked for other vehicles but did not see any. She attempted to make a u-turn to go East on Highway 8 and pulled out in front of noel who struck calkins vehicle. Noel stated she attempted to break and went into the other lane but could not avoid the collision. No injuries were reported and no other information was available. GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) – As Northeast Wisconsin continues to see growing numbers of coronavirus cases, a local emergency room doctor about just how dire the situation is in the community. Dr. Paul Casey, the Medical Director of the Emergency Department at Bellin Hospital, took his concerns to Facebook, hoping the public plea would help the community understand the seriousness of the spread right now. Because of privacy laws like HIPPA, health care professionals are always so careful about not speaking out about patients or situations within their healthcare system, but as the number of coronavirus cases continue to trend upwards, with no end in sight, one local emergency room physician has had enough. “I can’t speak to other areas in the state, but in Brown County we’re in deep trouble,” says Dr. Paul Casey. He’s been the Medical Director of Bellin Hospital’s Emergency Department for the past 16 years. What he’s seen lately, with regard to the number of COVID patients at his hospital, as well as others in the area, led him to speak out. According to Dr. Casey, “Over the last three weeks we have a had a remarkable surge in COVID patients after being down to one inpatient in the first part of June.” (AP) – The NFL says the Tennessee Titans and Minnesota Vikings are suspending in-person activities after the Titans had three players test positive for the coronavirus, along with five other personnel. The league said Tuesday that both clubs are working closely with the NFL and the players’ union, including their infectious disease experts, on tracing contacts, more testing and monitoring developments. The Titans (3-0) are scheduled to host the Pittsburgh Steelers (3-0) on Sunday, and the NFL says all decisions will be made with health and safety the primary consideration. The Titans first announced Tuesday morning that they would be working remotely “out of an abundance of caution” after several test results came back positive. They beat the Vikings in Minnesota 31-30 on Sunday without outside linebackers coach Shane Bowen after a test result Saturday. Coach Mike Vrabel said Monday that Bowen was not with the team. Rookie offensive lineman Isaiah Wilson has been on the reserve/COVID-19 list for the Titans since Sept. 6. CLEVELAND (WQOW) – President Donald Trump and Democratic foe Joe Biden will take the debate stage together for the first time in the 2020 election cycle. The debate will begin at 8 p.m. CT and will be moderated by Fox News’ Chris Wallace. It will last 90 minutes without commercial interruption. The night will consist of six 15-minute segments with the following topics; the Trump and Biden records, the Supreme Court, COVID-19, the economy, race and violence and the integrity of the election. ABC News will have three hours of coverage beginning at 7 p.m. CT. We will have a recap immediately following on WQOW News 18 at 10. NEW YORK (AP) — Thousands of schoolteachers will receive $500 grants from author James Patterson to help students build reading skills, especially as schools struggle to adapt to the coronavirus pandemic. “Whether students are learning virtually at home or in the classroom, the importance of keeping them reading cannot be underscored enough,” Patterson said in a statement Tuesday. “Reading teaches kids empathy, gives them an escape when they most need it, helps them grapple with harsh realities, and perhaps most importantly, will remind them that they are not alone — even if they’re unable to see their teachers, classmates and friends in-person,” he said. The grant program is administered by Patterson and by Scholastic Book Clubs, which will provide teachers 500 club points to go with the $500 from Patterson. Out of more than 100,000 applicants, 5,000 teachers will receive grants and club points. Tuesday’s announcement marks the sixth installment in the Patterson Partnership for building home and school libraries. Patterson, one of the world’s best-selling novelists, has given more than $11 million to teachers, along with millions he has given to bookstores, libraries and literacy organizations.
- WLDY-WJBL NEWS 9-28-20 The final few days of September will come with breezy and cool conditions, likely bringing the sweatshirts and jackets out at times. A large upper trough continues to expand southward and will be a mainstay across our part of the country all week. Today will remain mostly gray with plenty of clouds while scattered showers this afternoon. Northwest breezes will also be around, making it feel cooler while afternoon highs only reach the upper 50′s. Tuesday will likely be a similar day with clouds and perhaps a bit of sun at times, while an isolated shower is possible in the afternoon. The next surface trough will be up to our northwest, shifting winds temporarily to the west and southwest while we reach towards 60. This is how we will likely finish up the month on Wednesday when we actually may have a better chance to see a bit more sunshine. A stray late day shower can’t be ruled out, but it should remain largely dry while we again top out around 60. RUSK COUNTY – In Rusk County this past weekend, Friday morning at about 7:30, according to the police log, a Rusk County Deputy upon entering the boat landing off of Port Arthur Road at Town Road 40, the deputy observed a vehicle parked in a non-parking area with the windows partially down. The deputy observed two subjects in the back seat, who were partially clothed and appeared top be sleeping. Drug related items were observed in the front seat area of the vehicle. A female subject was transported to the Rusk County Jail for possession of Marijuana. The male subject was found to have no prior drug arrests. He was cited for possession of drugs. HAWKINS – Friday afternoon just before 5 PM, the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office received a cell call advising of a male subject on Main Street in Hawkins that looked to be severely intoxicated. A Rusk County Deputy responded and after an investigation, a male subject was taken into custody for a violation of a court order and transported to the Rusk County Jail. BRUCE – The Rusk County Dispatch received a 911 call Saturday afternoon at about 1:20 PM, advising of a car vs motorcycle accident on Highway 8 and Natchwey Road, Bruce. According to the report, the motorcyclist was laying on the ground alert and conscious. Rusk County deputies, the Bruce Ambulance, Bruce Fire Department and Life Link Helicopter were called to the scene. The landing zone was set up at the Bruce Baseball Park and the ambulance transported one male subject there. Life Link transported the patient reportedly to Luther Mayo in Eau Claire. No other information was available. LADYSMITH – Saturday evening just before 7 PM, a City Officer was dispatched to Fairway Avenue and Shady Lane for a Criminal Damage to Property complaint. According to the report, a vehicle hit a tree and left the area. An individual in the area heard the impact, but did not see the vehicle. The individual that lives at the property, stated he observed a Red vehicle possibly a smaller truck/SUV driving away. There was damage to the head lights and bumper. The Officer collected debris but was unable to locate the vehicle in the area. LADYSMITH – Friday afternoon a male subject called Ladysmith Police to report that license plates that he ordered and that were delivered by USPS were stolen out of his mailbox on East 5th Street South, Ladysmith. The case is under investigation. September 28, 2020
- Linda L. Olson September 27, 2020Linda L. Olson, 66 of Ojibwa, died Friday, September 25, at Marshfield. She is survived by her Mother: Clarice Thayer of Hayward, 5 children: Jeff Olson of Imalone, Kris Des Jarlais, Julie Olson, Wendi Strop all of Ladysmith and Rebecca Peterson of Maple Grove, MN. 8 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren, Brother: Stephen Doolittle of St […]