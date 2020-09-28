Linda L. Olson, 66 of Ojibwa, died Friday, September 25, at Marshfield. She is survived by her Mother: Clarice Thayer of Hayward, 5 children: Jeff Olson of Imalone, Kris Des Jarlais, Julie Olson, Wendi Strop all of Ladysmith and Rebecca Peterson of Maple Grove, MN. 8 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren, Brother: Stephen Doolittle of St […]