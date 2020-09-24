mediaplayer-copy1 mediaplayer3
WLDY-WJBL NEWS 9-25-20 Today will be one of the warmest days this week and very possibly our final 80 degree day of 2020. A strong southerly flow will return to the region following the passage of a warm front early in the morning. Partly sunny skies during the day will allow for a quick warm up and afternoon highs in the low 80′s. As we head into the late afternoon and evening, we’ll need to keep an eye on a cold front approaching from the west. Showers will be possible along the front as it moves through though many areas may not see rain at all, especially south of the Chippewa Valley. Partly to mostly cloudy skies will be present behind the front and will carry over into Saturday. Our wind will changeover to a west-northwesterly direction behind the front and we’ll have to adjust to slightly cooler weather at the start of the weekend. Between the wind and overall cloudier morning skies, temperatures will rise a bit slower through the morning. In the afternoon however, temperatures may get a boost from a southerly wind ahead of another quick moving low pressure system. This will be enough to kick our temperatures back into the mid 70′s. RUSK COUNTY – The Rusk County Public Health Department reported Thursday 3 new positive COVID-19 cases in Rusk County. There are now 59 total positive cases in the county, 14 active cases and 45 recovered cases. There are 2,379 negative results and no currently hospitalized cases in the county. LADYSMITH – This (Friday) morning at about 7:35, a Rusk County Deputy reported two subjects that were sleeping in a vehicle. Little information was available, but according to the police log, there were drug items visable in the vehicle. After an investigation, a female subject was taken into custody for drug possession. LADYSMITH – Thursday morning at 8:15, a Ladysmith Officer responded to the 200 block of Worden Avenue East for a report of a 2 car crash. According to the report, a vehicle was driving West bound on Worden Avenue East. A second vehicle had stopped at the intersection of East 2nd Street South and Worden Avenue East, prior to driving forward to go through the intersection North bound. The driver said she could not see to the left due to a Sysco delivery truck parked at that location blocking her vision. She drove into the intersection and was struck by the other vehicle. The female driver was issued a citation for Failure to yield right of way from the stop sign. No injuries were reported. MADISON (WKOW) – Attorneys for Kyle Rittenhouse, the 17-year-old accused of killing two protesters during unrest Kenosha, say he will challenge extradition back to Wisconsin. Rittenhouse was arrested in Illinois after returning from Kenosah. He’s charged with five felonies in Kenosha County. Rittenhouse appeared via Zoom Friday morning in Lake County Circuit Court.

