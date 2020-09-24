WLDY-WJBL NEWS 9-25-20 Today will be one of the warmest days this week and very possibly our final 80 degree day of 2020. A strong southerly flow will return to the region following the passage of a warm front early in the morning. Partly sunny skies during the day will allow for a quick warm up and afternoon highs in the low 80′s. As we head into the late afternoon and evening, we’ll need to keep an eye on a cold front approaching from the west. Showers will be possible along the front as it moves through though many areas may not see rain at all, especially south of the Chippewa Valley. Partly to mostly cloudy skies will be present behind the front and will carry over into Saturday. Our wind will changeover to a west-northwesterly direction behind the front and we’ll have to adjust to slightly cooler weather at the start of the weekend. Between the wind and overall cloudier morning skies, temperatures will rise a bit slower through the morning. In the afternoon however, temperatures may get a boost from a southerly wind ahead of another quick moving low pressure system. This will be enough to kick our temperatures back into the mid 70′s. RUSK COUNTY – The Rusk County Public Health Department reported Thursday 3 new positive COVID-19 cases in Rusk County. There are now 59 total positive cases in the county, 14 active cases and 45 recovered cases. There are 2,379 negative results and no currently hospitalized cases in the county. LADYSMITH – This (Friday) morning at about 7:35, a Rusk County Deputy reported two subjects that were sleeping in a vehicle. Little information was available, but according to the police log, there were drug items visable in the vehicle. After an investigation, a female subject was taken into custody for drug possession. LADYSMITH – Thursday morning at 8:15, a Ladysmith Officer responded to the 200 block of Worden Avenue East for a report of a 2 car crash. According to the report, a vehicle was driving West bound on Worden Avenue East. A second vehicle had stopped at the intersection of East 2nd Street South and Worden Avenue East, prior to driving forward to go through the intersection North bound. The driver said she could not see to the left due to a Sysco delivery truck parked at that location blocking her vision. She drove into the intersection and was struck by the other vehicle. The female driver was issued a citation for Failure to yield right of way from the stop sign. No injuries were reported. MADISON (WKOW) – Attorneys for Kyle Rittenhouse, the 17-year-old accused of killing two protesters during unrest Kenosha, say he will challenge extradition back to Wisconsin. Rittenhouse was arrested in Illinois after returning from Kenosah. He’s charged with five felonies in Kenosha County. Rittenhouse appeared via Zoom Friday morning in Lake County Circuit Court.
- WLDY-WJBL NEWS 9-24-20 Rain for a change today. A few showers and storms will be present with an area of low pressure over Minnesota and a stationary front extending to the east into Wisconsin. As the front slowly drops from northern to southern Wisconsin through the day. The best chance for showers in Chippewa Valley appears to be morning to early afternoon, with rain chances coming a few hours later across the Coulee Region. After any precipitation moves out, there should be some level of clearing, though temperatures may be kept in check and stay in the low 70′s. Skies will be mostly cloudy overnight with some fog into Friday as we hook into a renewed southerly flow of air ahead of our next cold front. Friday will have the opportunity to be the warmest day we see this week, but it is dependent on the timing of the aforementioned cold front. Sunny skies in the morning will allow for a quick warm up and afternoon highs around 80 as clouds cut off some of our daytime heating. The potential for highs to climb another 3-4 degrees is there, but this would require the front to hold off a little bit longer. After clouds really settle in during the evening, showers and a few storms are expected overnight. RUSK COUNTY – The Rusk County Public Health Department reported Wednesday that there were 3 new COVID-19 cases in Rusk County. Since the pandemic began, there are now 56 total positive cases in the county, 12 active cases and 44 recovered cases. There are 2,346 negative results and no currently hospitalized cases in Rusk County. EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) – Ahead of the vice president’s trip to Eau Claire, Joe Biden’s camp says President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence have no plan to get COVID-19 under control in the United States. Pence will be in Eau Claire and speaking about manufacturing at Midwest Manufacturing. “The stakes of this election couldn’t be higher for Wisconsin or our country. We desperately need real leadership in the White House, and that’s exactly what Joe Biden is offering. Not only does Joe Biden have a plan to confront the pandemic and ensure every American has access to affordable health care, he’ll restore the middle class, invest in Wisconsin manufacturing, and help us build back better than before,” said Kate Benfield with the Biden campaign. September 24, 2020
- WLDY-WJBL NEWS 9-23-20 Eau Claire opened up the fall season in unusual fashion yesterday, posting a high temperatures of 81 degrees (12 above the average). This was achieved in part to a southerly flow of air created by high pressure over the southeast and weak low pressure centered over Southern Manitoba. Sunny skies and a moderate southerly flow of air will contribute to efficient warming through the 70s rising into the low 80s by mid afternoon. As we head into the evening and overnight, clouds will build ahead of a weak disturbance, though mild conditions will not change. Cloudier skies will be present to open up Thursday as a subtle boundary and weak low pass through the state. A few showers and storms will be present along this boundary as it slowly drops from northern to southern Wisconsin through the day. The best chance for showers in Chippewa Valley appears to be morning to early afternoon, with rain chances coming a few hours later across the Coulee Region. After any precipitation moves out, there should be some level of clearing, though temperatures may be kept in check and stay in the low 70′s. Skies will continue to clear overnight into Friday as we hook into a renewed southerly flow of air ahead of our next cold front. MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – The seven-day rolling average for new COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin continues its dramatic upward trend passing 1,800 cases per day. According to the latest numbers from the Dept. of Health Services, it now sits at 1,838 cases per day, more than 250 cases higher than it was just three days ago and up more than a thousand cases since last Monday. The agency recorded 1,672 new, confirmed cases Tuesday, out of 12,537 total tests. That put the percentage of tests that came back positive at 13.3 percent, the lowest point since Wednesday. However, it wasn’t low enough to turn around the upward swing in the seven-day rolling-average of that metric either. DHS currently places it at 16.7 percent. Those spiking numbers spurred Governor Tony Evers to issue a new Executive Order extending the state’s mask mandate into late November. Earlier Tuesday, the Rock Co. Health Dept. warned its residents if the state didn’t extend the requirement, it would issue a local one. The surge also put Wisconsin back on Chicago’s list of states covered by its mandatory quarantine travel order. Seven more deaths were reported Tuesday as well, putting the number of people who have died from complications related to coronavirus at 1,251 since the pandemic began. EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) – Health officials are warning of a potential COVID-19 exposure at an Eau Claire bar. The Eau Claire City- County Health Department says the potential exposure took place at Scooter’s Bar on Friday, Sept. 18 from 9 p.m. to 3 a.m. as well as Saturday, Sept. 19 from 9 p.m. to 3 a.m. If you were at the potential exposure site at the dates and times listed and are experiencing symptoms, you are asked to contact your healthcare provider. CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) – Chippewa County COVID-19 numbers have been updated. 13,929 negative test results total 482 positive cases, for an increase of 131 62 cases are considered active Health officials warn that the age group that has the most cases right now is still the college age people. They also talked about Emergency Order #1, which is the new face covering mandate for those five-years or older. Wearing a mask correctly will not only help decrease the spread of COVID but the flu as well. While there has been follow ups to the mask mandate, nobody in Chippewa County has be fined for not wearing a face covering. RUSK COUNTY – It’s been quite a run for the Wisconsin real estate market this summer as the re-opening of the state’s economy in June combined with record-low mortgage interest rates resulted in a new three-month record in home sales, according to the most recent analysis of the state housing market by the Wisconsin REALTORS Association. Focusing on the August 2020 market, sales rose 0.7% relative to August 2019. At the same time, tight inventories drove median prices u[p 14.1% to $235,000. On a year-to-date basis, existing home sales were just 1% below the first eight months of last year, and median prices rose 8.8% to $219,500. In Rusk County, the median price last month was $107,000 compared to $132,450 in August of 2019. Year to date, the median price is $130,000 compared to $117,500 in August of 2019. Sales in Rusk County last month was 22, compared to 30 in August of last year. Sales to date this year is at 138 compared to 131 last year. Not surprisingly, the strongest regional home sales in Wisconsin were seen in the North region, which is more rural. Rural regions generally have more available inventory compared to urban regions of the state. BUFFALO, Wis. (WEAU) -One person was injured after a two vehicle crash happened in Buffalo County on Tuesday. Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office says Joshua Cichy, 46 of Red Wing, was driving a motorcycle north on County Highway M when he crashed into a SUV being driven by Yobahn Barragan- Sotelo, 42 of Fountain City. Officials say Cichy was driving faster than the speed limit and due to the hill and corner in the road, neither driver had time to react. Barragan- Sotelo and his child who was in the car both were uninjured. Cichy was taken to a area hospital for further medical treatment. September 23, 2020