WLDY-WJBL NEWS 9-24-20 Rain for a change today. A few showers and storms will be present with an area of low pressure over Minnesota and a stationary front extending to the east into Wisconsin. As the front slowly drops from northern to southern Wisconsin through the day. The best chance for showers in Chippewa Valley appears to be morning to early afternoon, with rain chances coming a few hours later across the Coulee Region. After any precipitation moves out, there should be some level of clearing, though temperatures may be kept in check and stay in the low 70′s. Skies will be mostly cloudy overnight with some fog into Friday as we hook into a renewed southerly flow of air ahead of our next cold front. Friday will have the opportunity to be the warmest day we see this week, but it is dependent on the timing of the aforementioned cold front. Sunny skies in the morning will allow for a quick warm up and afternoon highs around 80 as clouds cut off some of our daytime heating. The potential for highs to climb another 3-4 degrees is there, but this would require the front to hold off a little bit longer. After clouds really settle in during the evening, showers and a few storms are expected overnight. RUSK COUNTY – The Rusk County Public Health Department reported Wednesday that there were 3 new COVID-19 cases in Rusk County. Since the pandemic began, there are now 56 total positive cases in the county, 12 active cases and 44 recovered cases. There are 2,346 negative results and no currently hospitalized cases in Rusk County. EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) – Ahead of the vice president’s trip to Eau Claire, Joe Biden’s camp says President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence have no plan to get COVID-19 under control in the United States. Pence will be in Eau Claire and speaking about manufacturing at Midwest Manufacturing. “The stakes of this election couldn’t be higher for Wisconsin or our country. We desperately need real leadership in the White House, and that’s exactly what Joe Biden is offering. Not only does Joe Biden have a plan to confront the pandemic and ensure every American has access to affordable health care, he’ll restore the middle class, invest in Wisconsin manufacturing, and help us build back better than before,” said Kate Benfield with the Biden campaign.

