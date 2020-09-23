WLDY-WJBL NEWS 9-24-20 Rain for a change today. A few showers and storms will be present with an area of low pressure over Minnesota and a stationary front extending to the east into Wisconsin. As the front slowly drops from northern to southern Wisconsin through the day. The best chance for showers in Chippewa Valley appears to be morning to early afternoon, with rain chances coming a few hours later across the Coulee Region. After any precipitation moves out, there should be some level of clearing, though temperatures may be kept in check and stay in the low 70′s. Skies will be mostly cloudy overnight with some fog into Friday as we hook into a renewed southerly flow of air ahead of our next cold front. Friday will have the opportunity to be the warmest day we see this week, but it is dependent on the timing of the aforementioned cold front. Sunny skies in the morning will allow for a quick warm up and afternoon highs around 80 as clouds cut off some of our daytime heating. The potential for highs to climb another 3-4 degrees is there, but this would require the front to hold off a little bit longer. After clouds really settle in during the evening, showers and a few storms are expected overnight. RUSK COUNTY – The Rusk County Public Health Department reported Wednesday that there were 3 new COVID-19 cases in Rusk County. Since the pandemic began, there are now 56 total positive cases in the county, 12 active cases and 44 recovered cases. There are 2,346 negative results and no currently hospitalized cases in Rusk County. EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) – Ahead of the vice president’s trip to Eau Claire, Joe Biden’s camp says President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence have no plan to get COVID-19 under control in the United States. Pence will be in Eau Claire and speaking about manufacturing at Midwest Manufacturing. “The stakes of this election couldn’t be higher for Wisconsin or our country. We desperately need real leadership in the White House, and that’s exactly what Joe Biden is offering. Not only does Joe Biden have a plan to confront the pandemic and ensure every American has access to affordable health care, he’ll restore the middle class, invest in Wisconsin manufacturing, and help us build back better than before,” said Kate Benfield with the Biden campaign.
After any precipitation moves out, there should be some level of clearing, though temperatures may be kept in check and stay in the low 70′s. Skies will continue to clear overnight into Friday as we hook into a renewed southerly flow of air ahead of our next cold front. MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – The seven-day rolling average for new COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin continues its dramatic upward trend passing 1,800 cases per day. According to the latest numbers from the Dept. of Health Services, it now sits at 1,838 cases per day, more than 250 cases higher than it was just three days ago and up more than a thousand cases since last Monday. The agency recorded 1,672 new, confirmed cases Tuesday, out of 12,537 total tests. That put the percentage of tests that came back positive at 13.3 percent, the lowest point since Wednesday. However, it wasn’t low enough to turn around the upward swing in the seven-day rolling-average of that metric either. DHS currently places it at 16.7 percent. Those spiking numbers spurred Governor Tony Evers to issue a new Executive Order extending the state’s mask mandate into late November. Earlier Tuesday, the Rock Co. Health Dept. warned its residents if the state didn’t extend the requirement, it would issue a local one. The surge also put Wisconsin back on Chicago’s list of states covered by its mandatory quarantine travel order. Seven more deaths were reported Tuesday as well, putting the number of people who have died from complications related to coronavirus at 1,251 since the pandemic began. EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) – Health officials are warning of a potential COVID-19 exposure at an Eau Claire bar. The Eau Claire City- County Health Department says the potential exposure took place at Scooter’s Bar on Friday, Sept. 18 from 9 p.m. to 3 a.m. as well as Saturday, Sept. 19 from 9 p.m. to 3 a.m. If you were at the potential exposure site at the dates and times listed and are experiencing symptoms, you are asked to contact your healthcare provider. CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) – Chippewa County COVID-19 numbers have been updated. 13,929 negative test results total 482 positive cases, for an increase of 131 62 cases are considered active Health officials warn that the age group that has the most cases right now is still the college age people. They also talked about Emergency Order #1, which is the new face covering mandate for those five-years or older. Wearing a mask correctly will not only help decrease the spread of COVID but the flu as well. While there has been follow ups to the mask mandate, nobody in Chippewa County has be fined for not wearing a face covering. RUSK COUNTY – It’s been quite a run for the Wisconsin real estate market this summer as the re-opening of the state’s economy in June combined with record-low mortgage interest rates resulted in a new three-month record in home sales, according to the most recent analysis of the state housing market by the Wisconsin REALTORS Association. Focusing on the August 2020 market, sales rose 0.7% relative to August 2019. At the same time, tight inventories drove median prices u[p 14.1% to $235,000. On a year-to-date basis, existing home sales were just 1% below the first eight months of last year, and median prices rose 8.8% to $219,500. In Rusk County, the median price last month was $107,000 compared to $132,450 in August of 2019. Year to date, the median price is $130,000 compared to $117,500 in August of 2019. Sales in Rusk County last month was 22, compared to 30 in August of last year. Sales to date this year is at 138 compared to 131 last year. Not surprisingly, the strongest regional home sales in Wisconsin were seen in the North region, which is more rural. Rural regions generally have more available inventory compared to urban regions of the state. BUFFALO, Wis. (WEAU) -One person was injured after a two vehicle crash happened in Buffalo County on Tuesday. Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office says Joshua Cichy, 46 of Red Wing, was driving a motorcycle north on County Highway M when he crashed into a SUV being driven by Yobahn Barragan- Sotelo, 42 of Fountain City. Officials say Cichy was driving faster than the speed limit and due to the hill and corner in the road, neither driver had time to react. Barragan- Sotelo and his child who was in the car both were uninjured. Cichy was taken to a area hospital for further medical treatment. September 23, 2020
