WLDY-WJBL NEWS 9-23-20 Eau Claire opened up the fall season in unusual fashion yesterday, posting a high temperatures of 81 degrees (12 above the average). This was achieved in part to a southerly flow of air created by high pressure over the southeast and weak low pressure centered over Southern Manitoba. Sunny skies and a moderate southerly flow of air will contribute to efficient warming through the 70s rising into the low 80s by mid afternoon. As we head into the evening and overnight, clouds will build ahead of a weak disturbance, though mild conditions will not change. Cloudier skies will be present to open up Thursday as a subtle boundary and weak low pass through the state. A few showers and storms will be present along this boundary as it slowly drops from northern to southern Wisconsin through the day. The best chance for showers in Chippewa Valley appears to be morning to early afternoon, with rain chances coming a few hours later across the Coulee Region. After any precipitation moves out, there should be some level of clearing, though temperatures may be kept in check and stay in the low 70′s. Skies will continue to clear overnight into Friday as we hook into a renewed southerly flow of air ahead of our next cold front. MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – The seven-day rolling average for new COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin continues its dramatic upward trend passing 1,800 cases per day. According to the latest numbers from the Dept. of Health Services, it now sits at 1,838 cases per day, more than 250 cases higher than it was just three days ago and up more than a thousand cases since last Monday. The agency recorded 1,672 new, confirmed cases Tuesday, out of 12,537 total tests. That put the percentage of tests that came back positive at 13.3 percent, the lowest point since Wednesday. However, it wasn’t low enough to turn around the upward swing in the seven-day rolling-average of that metric either. DHS currently places it at 16.7 percent. Those spiking numbers spurred Governor Tony Evers to issue a new Executive Order extending the state’s mask mandate into late November. Earlier Tuesday, the Rock Co. Health Dept. warned its residents if the state didn’t extend the requirement, it would issue a local one. The surge also put Wisconsin back on Chicago’s list of states covered by its mandatory quarantine travel order. Seven more deaths were reported Tuesday as well, putting the number of people who have died from complications related to coronavirus at 1,251 since the pandemic began. EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) – Health officials are warning of a potential COVID-19 exposure at an Eau Claire bar. The Eau Claire City- County Health Department says the potential exposure took place at Scooter’s Bar on Friday, Sept. 18 from 9 p.m. to 3 a.m. as well as Saturday, Sept. 19 from 9 p.m. to 3 a.m. If you were at the potential exposure site at the dates and times listed and are experiencing symptoms, you are asked to contact your healthcare provider. CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) – Chippewa County COVID-19 numbers have been updated. 13,929 negative test results total 482 positive cases, for an increase of 131 62 cases are considered active Health officials warn that the age group that has the most cases right now is still the college age people. They also talked about Emergency Order #1, which is the new face covering mandate for those five-years or older. Wearing a mask correctly will not only help decrease the spread of COVID but the flu as well. While there has been follow ups to the mask mandate, nobody in Chippewa County has be fined for not wearing a face covering. RUSK COUNTY – It’s been quite a run for the Wisconsin real estate market this summer as the re-opening of the state’s economy in June combined with record-low mortgage interest rates resulted in a new three-month record in home sales, according to the most recent analysis of the state housing market by the Wisconsin REALTORS Association. Focusing on the August 2020 market, sales rose 0.7% relative to August 2019. At the same time, tight inventories drove median prices u[p 14.1% to $235,000. On a year-to-date basis, existing home sales were just 1% below the first eight months of last year, and median prices rose 8.8% to $219,500. In Rusk County, the median price last month was $107,000 compared to $132,450 in August of 2019. Year to date, the median price is $130,000 compared to $117,500 in August of 2019. Sales in Rusk County last month was 22, compared to 30 in August of last year. Sales to date this year is at 138 compared to 131 last year. Not surprisingly, the strongest regional home sales in Wisconsin were seen in the North region, which is more rural. Rural regions generally have more available inventory compared to urban regions of the state. BUFFALO, Wis. (WEAU) -One person was injured after a two vehicle crash happened in Buffalo County on Tuesday. Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office says Joshua Cichy, 46 of Red Wing, was driving a motorcycle north on County Highway M when he crashed into a SUV being driven by Yobahn Barragan- Sotelo, 42 of Fountain City. Officials say Cichy was driving faster than the speed limit and due to the hill and corner in the road, neither driver had time to react. Barragan- Sotelo and his child who was in the car both were uninjured. Cichy was taken to a area hospital for further medical treatment.
- WLDY-WJBL NEWS 9-22-20 Autumn officially arrived at 8:30 am today, but the new season will come with warm weather. Southerly flow will continue, out ahead of a weak front to our west. Plenty of sunshine will be around, while winds will be lighter for a change. We will be making a run for 80 degrees, something we have only managed to do just once so far this month. A typical September averages 7 days with highs of at least 80 degrees. The warmth will continue into Wednesday as the front to our west dissipates and another develops to the west. Southerly flow will again increase with breezes returning. Some high clouds may start to arrive, but the warm air mass will remain in place which will lead to another day with highs around 80. The next front will then make progress to the east, and should be working through at night into early Thursday. RUSK COUNTY – The Rusk County Public Health Department reported Monday 2 new positive cases in the county. The total positive cases is at 53, 14 active cases and 39 recovered cases. There are 2,308 negative results and no currently hospitalized cases in Rusk County. CHETEK – Late Monday morning the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office received Burglary complaint. According to the report, a subject reported a burglary at a residence on County Highway F, Chetek. The lock on the gate was cut, they broke into the house, shed and pump house. No other information was reported. BRUCE – At 6:40 PM Monday evening, a Rusk County Deputy made a traffic stop on Highway 8 and Beebe Road, Bruce. According to the report, the vehicle was a Gray Ford F150 and the vehicle registration did not match the vehicle. After an investigation, charges will be referred to the Rusk County DA for 2 counts of misdemeanor Bail Jumping. BARRON COUNTY – On Sunday, September 20, 2020, at 12:55 p.m., the Barron County Sheriff’s Department received a 911 call from a female at 1138 27th Street, Chetek stating she located her son outside and not breathing with blood inside the house. Deputies from the Barron County Sheriff’s Department along with a Wisconsin DNR Warden arrived on scene and located Garrett Macone, 23 of Chetek, deceased outside the residence. Detectives from the Sheriff’s Department arrived on scene along with a reconstruction team from the WI State Patrol to process the scene. During the course of the investigation, detectives conducted several interviews and at 11:04 p.m., took Andrew Brunette, 25 of Rice Lake, into custody. Brunette is currently being held in the Barron County Jail on 1st degree Intentional Homicide, awaiting formal charges by the Barron County District Attorney’s Office later this week. This case remains under investigation by the Barron County Sheriff’s Department. MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) – Gov. Tony Evers has issued a new public health emergency after a recent surge of COVID-19 cases at college campuses in the state. Executive Order 90 detailed that the recent activity in Wisconsin has been driven by infections in 18-24 year-olds. This age group has case rates five times higher than any other age group. The order works alongside Emergency Order 1 which states that every individual age five or older will wear a face covering when indoors or in an enclosed space and if you are with people that are not in your household or living unit. The order is in effect immediately and will expire on Nov. 21. September 22, 2020
- WLDY-WJBL NEWS 9-21-20 A warmer day will unfold today which is also the final full day of summer. A cold front to our west won’t make much progress in our direction through the day, with a blocking ridge to our east. Skies will turn partly sunny and southerly wind will increase at 10 to 20 mph. It should warm a bit more with highs reaching the mid 70′s. A few extra clouds may again come through at night, otherwise sunshine should once again dominate on Tuesday. Winds will be a bit lighter but with a warm air mass around, we will have a chance to reach close to 80. This means the fall season will kick off with an almost summer-like feel! The same cold front will then wash out to our west as another one takes shape through the Northern Plains. The dominant ridge will continue to hold, making for another warm and breezy day going into Wednesday as southerly flow remains, leading to highs again near 80. RUSK COUNTY – The Rusk County Public Health Department reported Friday 2 new positive COVID-19 cases in Rusk County. There are now 51 total positive cases in the county, 18 active cases and 33 recovered cases. 2,189 negative results and 1 currently hospitalized case in Rusk County. LADYSMITH – Friday night at about 10:15, a City Officer initiated a traffic stop of a vehicle for a defective headlamp. According to the report, the officer made contact with the driver, Monique S. Nerison, 26, and after further investigation, Nerison was issued citations for OWL (2nd within 3 years) and operating a motor vehicle w/o Insurance. Nerison will also be referred to the DA’s office for Possession of THC and Drug Paraphernalia. The passenger, Michelle M. Ronning, 46, will be referred to the DA’s office for Possession of THC and Drug Paraphernalia. BRUCE – A Rusk County Deputy made a traffic stop Friday afternoon shortly before 4 PM in Bruce. According to the report, the subject is out on two Misdemeanor bonds with condition not to drive without valid DL. The driver was cited for OAR-related to OWI and no proof of auto insurance. The defendant will be referred to the D.A. For two counts of misd bail jumping. The subject was taken into custody and transported to the Rusk County jail. BRUCE – Saturday morning a subject advised the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office that his mailbox was hit by a vehicle Friday night. According to the report, the mailbox was totally destroyed and vehicle parts were in his field and ditch on County Highway E. Bruce. After an investigation, a vehicle appeared was traveling East bound at a high rate of speed and went off the roadway on the corner. The mailbox was damaged and 2 small pieces of a Silver grill were left behind. September 21, 2020