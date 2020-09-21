Unmasked: NFL fines coaches, teams for not covering faces The NFL fined several coaches $100,000 each and their teams $250,000 each after Troy Vincent's strongly worded memo about face coverings was widely ignored in Week 2

Tokyo needs to convince sponsors Olympics will really happen IOC President Thomas Bach this week will join a number of Japanese government and city officials, local organizers and other top International Olympic Committee leaders in repeating a message they’ve failed to convey forcefully enough to local sponsors