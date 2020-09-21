WLDY-WJBL NEWS 9-22-20 Autumn officially arrived at 8:30 am today, but the new season will come with warm weather. Southerly flow will continue, out ahead of a weak front to our west. Plenty of sunshine will be around, while winds will be lighter for a change. We will be making a run for 80 degrees, something we have only managed to do just once so far this month. A typical September averages 7 days with highs of at least 80 degrees. The warmth will continue into Wednesday as the front to our west dissipates and another develops to the west. Southerly flow will again increase with breezes returning. Some high clouds may start to arrive, but the warm air mass will remain in place which will lead to another day with highs around 80. The next front will then make progress to the east, and should be working through at night into early Thursday. RUSK COUNTY – The Rusk County Public Health Department reported Monday 2 new positive cases in the county. The total positive cases is at 53, 14 active cases and 39 recovered cases. There are 2,308 negative results and no currently hospitalized cases in Rusk County. CHETEK – Late Monday morning the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office received Burglary complaint. According to the report, a subject reported a burglary at a residence on County Highway F, Chetek. The lock on the gate was cut, they broke into the house, shed and pump house. No other information was reported. BRUCE – At 6:40 PM Monday evening, a Rusk County Deputy made a traffic stop on Highway 8 and Beebe Road, Bruce. According to the report, the vehicle was a Gray Ford F150 and the vehicle registration did not match the vehicle. After an investigation, charges will be referred to the Rusk County DA for 2 counts of misdemeanor Bail Jumping. BARRON COUNTY – On Sunday, September 20, 2020, at 12:55 p.m., the Barron County Sheriff’s Department received a 911 call from a female at 1138 27th Street, Chetek stating she located her son outside and not breathing with blood inside the house. Deputies from the Barron County Sheriff’s Department along with a Wisconsin DNR Warden arrived on scene and located Garrett Macone, 23 of Chetek, deceased outside the residence. Detectives from the Sheriff’s Department arrived on scene along with a reconstruction team from the WI State Patrol to process the scene. During the course of the investigation, detectives conducted several interviews and at 11:04 p.m., took Andrew Brunette, 25 of Rice Lake, into custody. Brunette is currently being held in the Barron County Jail on 1st degree Intentional Homicide, awaiting formal charges by the Barron County District Attorney’s Office later this week. This case remains under investigation by the Barron County Sheriff’s Department. MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) – Gov. Tony Evers has issued a new public health emergency after a recent surge of COVID-19 cases at college campuses in the state. Executive Order 90 detailed that the recent activity in Wisconsin has been driven by infections in 18-24 year-olds. This age group has case rates five times higher than any other age group. The order works alongside Emergency Order 1 which states that every individual age five or older will wear a face covering when indoors or in an enclosed space and if you are with people that are not in your household or living unit. The order is in effect immediately and will expire on Nov. 21.
- WLDY-WJBL NEWS 9-21-20 A warmer day will unfold today which is also the final full day of summer. A cold front to our west won’t make much progress in our direction through the day, with a blocking ridge to our east. Skies will turn partly sunny and southerly wind will increase at 10 to 20 mph. It should warm a bit more with highs reaching the mid 70′s. A few extra clouds may again come through at night, otherwise sunshine should once again dominate on Tuesday. Winds will be a bit lighter but with a warm air mass around, we will have a chance to reach close to 80. This means the fall season will kick off with an almost summer-like feel! The same cold front will then wash out to our west as another one takes shape through the Northern Plains. The dominant ridge will continue to hold, making for another warm and breezy day going into Wednesday as southerly flow remains, leading to highs again near 80. RUSK COUNTY – The Rusk County Public Health Department reported Friday 2 new positive COVID-19 cases in Rusk County. There are now 51 total positive cases in the county, 18 active cases and 33 recovered cases. 2,189 negative results and 1 currently hospitalized case in Rusk County. LADYSMITH – Friday night at about 10:15, a City Officer initiated a traffic stop of a vehicle for a defective headlamp. According to the report, the officer made contact with the driver, Monique S. Nerison, 26, and after further investigation, Nerison was issued citations for OWL (2nd within 3 years) and operating a motor vehicle w/o Insurance. Nerison will also be referred to the DA’s office for Possession of THC and Drug Paraphernalia. The passenger, Michelle M. Ronning, 46, will be referred to the DA’s office for Possession of THC and Drug Paraphernalia. BRUCE – A Rusk County Deputy made a traffic stop Friday afternoon shortly before 4 PM in Bruce. According to the report, the subject is out on two Misdemeanor bonds with condition not to drive without valid DL. The driver was cited for OAR-related to OWI and no proof of auto insurance. The defendant will be referred to the D.A. For two counts of misd bail jumping. The subject was taken into custody and transported to the Rusk County jail. BRUCE – Saturday morning a subject advised the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office that his mailbox was hit by a vehicle Friday night. According to the report, the mailbox was totally destroyed and vehicle parts were in his field and ditch on County Highway E. Bruce. After an investigation, a vehicle appeared was traveling East bound at a high rate of speed and went off the roadway on the corner. The mailbox was damaged and 2 small pieces of a Silver grill were left behind. September 21, 2020
- Diane R. Button September 21, 2020Diane R. Button, 75 of Rice Lake, died on Sunday, September 13, at Mayo Clinic Health System-Oakridge Hospital in Osseo. She is survived by her husband: Carlyle, 2 daughters: Pamela Succaw and Karen Jones, 3 grandchildren, 2 brothers: Allen and Dewey Tangwall, 1 sister: Dawn Koepp, many nieces and nephews. A memorial service for Diane […]