WLDY-WJBL NEWS 9-22-20 Autumn officially arrived at 8:30 am today, but the new season will come with warm weather. Southerly flow will continue, out ahead of a weak front to our west. Plenty of sunshine will be around, while winds will be lighter for a change. We will be making a run for 80 degrees, something we have only managed to do just once so far this month. A typical September averages 7 days with highs of at least 80 degrees. The warmth will continue into Wednesday as the front to our west dissipates and another develops to the west. Southerly flow will again increase with breezes returning. Some high clouds may start to arrive, but the warm air mass will remain in place which will lead to another day with highs around 80. The next front will then make progress to the east, and should be working through at night into early Thursday. RUSK COUNTY – The Rusk County Public Health Department reported Monday 2 new positive cases in the county. The total positive cases is at 53, 14 active cases and 39 recovered cases. There are 2,308 negative results and no currently hospitalized cases in Rusk County. CHETEK – Late Monday morning the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office received Burglary complaint. According to the report, a subject reported a burglary at a residence on County Highway F, Chetek. The lock on the gate was cut, they broke into the house, shed and pump house. No other information was reported. BRUCE – At 6:40 PM Monday evening, a Rusk County Deputy made a traffic stop on Highway 8 and Beebe Road, Bruce. According to the report, the vehicle was a Gray Ford F150 and the vehicle registration did not match the vehicle. After an investigation, charges will be referred to the Rusk County DA for 2 counts of misdemeanor Bail Jumping. BARRON COUNTY – On Sunday, September 20, 2020, at 12:55 p.m., the Barron County Sheriff’s Department received a 911 call from a female at 1138 27th Street, Chetek stating she located her son outside and not breathing with blood inside the house. Deputies from the Barron County Sheriff’s Department along with a Wisconsin DNR Warden arrived on scene and located Garrett Macone, 23 of Chetek, deceased outside the residence. Detectives from the Sheriff’s Department arrived on scene along with a reconstruction team from the WI State Patrol to process the scene. During the course of the investigation, detectives conducted several interviews and at 11:04 p.m., took Andrew Brunette, 25 of Rice Lake, into custody. Brunette is currently being held in the Barron County Jail on 1st degree Intentional Homicide, awaiting formal charges by the Barron County District Attorney’s Office later this week. This case remains under investigation by the Barron County Sheriff’s Department. MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) – Gov. Tony Evers has issued a new public health emergency after a recent surge of COVID-19 cases at college campuses in the state. Executive Order 90 detailed that the recent activity in Wisconsin has been driven by infections in 18-24 year-olds. This age group has case rates five times higher than any other age group. The order works alongside Emergency Order 1 which states that every individual age five or older will wear a face covering when indoors or in an enclosed space and if you are with people that are not in your household or living unit. The order is in effect immediately and will expire on Nov. 21.

