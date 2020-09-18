Renee C. Balko, 40 of Bruce, died unexpectedly on Thursday, September 10, in Exland. She is survived by her daughter: Lillian Balko, parents: Steven Balko of Conrath and Georgia Balko of Ladysmith, 1 sister: Stephanie Chiovarie of South Barrington, IL., 1 brother: Russell Balko of Amery, Aunts, uncles and cousins. The family of Renee Balko […]