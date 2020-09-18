WLDY-WJBL NEWS 9-21-20 A warmer day will unfold today which is also the final full day of summer. A cold front to our west won’t make much progress in our direction through the day, with a blocking ridge to our east. Skies will turn partly sunny and southerly wind will increase at 10 to 20 mph. It should warm a bit more with highs reaching the mid 70′s. A few extra clouds may again come through at night, otherwise sunshine should once again dominate on Tuesday. Winds will be a bit lighter but with a warm air mass around, we will have a chance to reach close to 80. This means the fall season will kick off with an almost summer-like feel! The same cold front will then wash out to our west as another one takes shape through the Northern Plains. The dominant ridge will continue to hold, making for another warm and breezy day going into Wednesday as southerly flow remains, leading to highs again near 80. RUSK COUNTY – The Rusk County Public Health Department reported Friday 2 new positive COVID-19 cases in Rusk County. There are now 51 total positive cases in the county, 18 active cases and 33 recovered cases. 2,189 negative results and 1 currently hospitalized case in Rusk County. LADYSMITH – Friday night at about 10:15, a City Officer initiated a traffic stop of a vehicle for a defective headlamp. According to the report, the officer made contact with the driver, Monique S. Nerison, 26, and after further investigation, Nerison was issued citations for OWL (2nd within 3 years) and operating a motor vehicle w/o Insurance. Nerison will also be referred to the DA’s office for Possession of THC and Drug Paraphernalia. The passenger, Michelle M. Ronning, 46, will be referred to the DA’s office for Possession of THC and Drug Paraphernalia. BRUCE – A Rusk County Deputy made a traffic stop Friday afternoon shortly before 4 PM in Bruce. According to the report, the subject is out on two Misdemeanor bonds with condition not to drive without valid DL. The driver was cited for OAR-related to OWI and no proof of auto insurance. The defendant will be referred to the D.A. For two counts of misd bail jumping. The subject was taken into custody and transported to the Rusk County jail. BRUCE – Saturday morning a subject advised the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office that his mailbox was hit by a vehicle Friday night. According to the report, the mailbox was totally destroyed and vehicle parts were in his field and ditch on County Highway E. Bruce. After an investigation, a vehicle appeared was traveling East bound at a high rate of speed and went off the roadway on the corner. The mailbox was damaged and 2 small pieces of a Silver grill were left behind.
- WLDY-WJBL NEWS 9-18-20 Eau Claire recorded it’s first freezing temperature this morning when the thermometer dipped to 30 degrees…one degree shy of a record low of 29. Cold Canadian high pressure and clear skies remain overhead. Under mostly sunny skies, look for temperatures to rise into the upper 50s and low 60s. A warm up will then commence going into the weekend as the high slides farther to our east and southerly flow picks up. We’re looking at a partly cloudy day on Saturday with a noticeable south wind. Temperatures should end up in the 65-70 degree range. As we progress into Sunday, temperatures will take another step up on the back of a breezy south wind and mostly sunny skies. We can expect highs to break average again as we peak in the low 70′s. While we enjoy the return of some warmth however, we may be set back by a weak cold front, which will move through early on Monday. RUSK COUNTY – The Rusk County Public Health Department reported Thursday 4 more new positive cases of COVID-19 in Rusk County. Total positive cases is at 49, with 17 active cases and 32 recovered cases. There are 2,153 negative results and 1 currently hospitalized case in Rusk County. LADYSMITH – Thursday night at about 11:25, Ladysmith Police were notified by the Rusk County Dispatch of a Black in color Pontiac Sedan traveling towards the city at a high rate of speed from Bruce. A City Officer observed the vehicle speeding in the city of Ladysmith and initiated a traffic stop on the vehicle. The Officer made contact with the driver, Zackary A. Noel, 23, who was found to have a revoked WI. Drivers license. Noel was issued multiple citations. He will be referred to the District Attorney’s Office for Criminal OAR and 2 counts of Misdemeanor Bail Jumping. SUAMICO, Wis. (AP) — A high school teacher in the Howard-Suamico School District has died after being hospitalized for COVID-19. School district officials sent a letter to its students’ families notifying them that Heidi Hussli had died Thursday. The letter said the Bay Port High School German teacher was hospitalized briefly before her death. The 47-year-old Hussli was a native of Beaver Dam and taught German at Bay Port for 16 years. As of Thursday, Bay Port was reporting nine positive cases of COVID-19, eight involving students. September 18, 2020
- Renee C. Balko September 18, 2020Renee C. Balko, 40 of Bruce, died unexpectedly on Thursday, September 10, in Exland. She is survived by her daughter: Lillian Balko, parents: Steven Balko of Conrath and Georgia Balko of Ladysmith, 1 sister: Stephanie Chiovarie of South Barrington, IL., 1 brother: Russell Balko of Amery, Aunts, uncles and cousins. The family of Renee Balko […]