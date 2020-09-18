mediaplayer-copy1 mediaplayer3
Get Adobe Flash player
Find more about Weather in Ladysmith, WI
Click for weather forecast
«

WLDY-WJBL NEWS 9-21-20 A warmer day will unfold today which is also the final full day of summer. A cold front to our west won’t make much progress in our direction through the day, with a blocking ridge to our east. Skies will turn partly sunny and southerly wind will increase at 10 to 20 mph. It should warm a bit more with highs reaching the mid 70′s. A few extra clouds may again come through at night, otherwise sunshine should once again dominate on Tuesday. Winds will be a bit lighter but with a warm air mass around, we will have a chance to reach close to 80. This means the fall season will kick off with an almost summer-like feel! The same cold front will then wash out to our west as another one takes shape through the Northern Plains. The dominant ridge will continue to hold, making for another warm and breezy day going into Wednesday as southerly flow remains, leading to highs again near 80. RUSK COUNTY – The Rusk County Public Health Department reported Friday 2 new positive COVID-19 cases in Rusk County. There are now 51 total positive cases in the county, 18 active cases and 33 recovered cases. 2,189 negative results and 1 currently hospitalized case in Rusk County. LADYSMITH – Friday night at about 10:15, a City Officer initiated a traffic stop of a vehicle for a defective headlamp. According to the report, the officer made contact with the driver, Monique S. Nerison, 26, and after further investigation, Nerison was issued citations for OWL (2nd within 3 years) and operating a motor vehicle w/o Insurance. Nerison will also be referred to the DA’s office for Possession of THC and Drug Paraphernalia. The passenger, Michelle M. Ronning, 46, will be referred to the DA’s office for Possession of THC and Drug Paraphernalia. BRUCE – A Rusk County Deputy made a traffic stop Friday afternoon shortly before 4 PM in Bruce. According to the report, the subject is out on two Misdemeanor bonds with condition not to drive without valid DL. The driver was cited for OAR-related to OWI and no proof of auto insurance. The defendant will be referred to the D.A. For two counts of misd bail jumping. The subject was taken into custody and transported to the Rusk County jail. BRUCE – Saturday morning a subject advised the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office that his mailbox was hit by a vehicle Friday night. According to the report, the mailbox was totally destroyed and vehicle parts were in his field and ditch on County Highway E. Bruce. After an investigation, a vehicle appeared was traveling East bound at a high rate of speed and went off the roadway on the corner. The mailbox was damaged and 2 small pieces of a Silver grill were left behind.

ad-withus
RSS WLDY-WJBL NEWS
ad-withus
RSS ABC SPORTS
ad-withus
ad-withus
RSS ABC NEWS
ad-withus

Contact | Staff | News

Copyright © 2020. All Rights Reserved.

Hosted by Meggahosting and WordPress Theme created by Bill.