WLDY-WJBL NEWS 9-2-20 Plenty of sunshine will is on tap today as a ridge builds into our region. This will put us in strengthening southwest flow which will help temperatures climb back to the upper 70′s and low 80s. Breezy conditions may be prevalent at times, especially in the afternoon as a strong low pressure system moving east across Southern Canada draws near. A cold front in association with this low will make quick progress through the Plains and Minnesota by Wednesday evening as well. Heading into early Thursday morning, cloud cover will increase, though moisture will be lacking but we may see a brief shower early Thursday morning. Once the front moves through however, skies will become partly sunny again quite quickly, while a wind shift will bring another shot of cooler air back into the region. There’s no doubt it will be a windy day otherwise temps just reaching the low 70′s despite some sunshine. A full moon shined bright overnight, lighting up the sky for us prior to the sunrise Wednesday morning. While we’ll see an abundance of sunshine throughout the day, we’re still losing roughly 3 minutes of daylight as we stroll through September. Currently, we have roughly 13 hours and change of daylight but in just 22 days we’ll see a sunset prior to 7 pm, and on September 25th we’ll see our total daylight time drop below 12 hours. This decrease in daylight isn’t stopping mother nature from reminding us what summer feels like. Strong southwest winds at 10 to 20 mph and gusts upwards of 30 mph will bring the ‘heat’ for Wednesday. RUSK COUNTY – The Rusk County Public Health Department Tuesday reported a positive case of COVID-19 in Rusk County. There are now 25 Total Positive cases in the county, 2 active cases and 22 recovered cases. 1,819 negative results reported and no currently hospitalized cases. LADYSMITH – Tuesday evening at about 7:40, Rusk County dispatch received a call advising that some people with baseball bats were at the residence on Worden Avenue East, Ladysmith. According to the report, they did some damage to the door but everything was OK. A subject left in a Blue SUV. Rusk County received a call advising there was a Blue Subaru traveling fast on Highway 8 by Napa. The caller advised the vehicle was parked at a house across from the Alano Club on 2nd street. Ladysmith Officers responded on the report of a Disorderly Incident. After an investigation, it was determined that 2 individuals will receive citations for Disorderly Conduct. TONY – This (Wednesday) morning shortly after 5 AM, Rusk County Dispatch received a call advising of a semi in the ditch on Highway 8 before Leonard Lane. According to the report, the caller didn’t see anyone there and the lights were on. The semi driver contacted S&R Towing of Cameron. No injuries were reported. MADISON (WKOW) – Democratic nominee for president Joe Biden will visit Kenosha on Thursday. His announced visit comes after President Donald Trump visited Kenosha Tuesday where he toured damaged buildings and spoke to law enforcement officers after protests broke out in the city after the shooting of Jacob Blake. This will be Biden’s first in-person visit to Wisconsin this year and comes after he decided to not visit Milwaukee for the Democratic National Convention to accept his nomination over concerns due to the coronavirus. Joe Biden will visit with his wife Jill and will hold a community meeting in Kenosha to “bring together Americans to heal and address the challenges we face,” according to a press released by the Biden campaign. CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) – The Chippewa County Department of Public Health held their scheduled weekly briefing to talk about the updated COVID-19 numbers. A recap is available below. CHIPPEWA COUNTY COVID-19 STATISTICS: 12,194 negative test results 351 positive test results (increase of 40 since last Wednesday) 47 active cases 304 released from isolation 1 hospitilization 144 cases over the age of 40, 206 cases under the age of 40 They are seeing an increase of community spread in numerous locations from gatherings, specifically weddings. There has been a number of reports on non-compliance with the statewide mask mandate. The current risk level in the county remains high, with the recommendation from 15 or less people for indoor gatherings and 50 or less outdoor. They are encouraging people to gather responsibly during the Labor Day weekend. The safest option is not gathering at all.
