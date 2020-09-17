Huge Garage, Moving Sale continuing this weekend, Sept. 18th and 19th and 20th. 9-5 and Open House on Sunday the 20th 1-5. 10 miles, East on 8 from Ladysmith, then follow signs on Highway I North in Tony. 715-532-3301 call with questions. Singer Tredel sewing machine, older table and 6 chairs, chrome legs, gray top, […]