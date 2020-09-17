WLDY-WJBL NEWS 9-18-20 Eau Claire recorded it’s first freezing temperature this morning when the thermometer dipped to 30 degrees…one degree shy of a record low of 29. Cold Canadian high pressure and clear skies remain overhead. Under mostly sunny skies, look for temperatures to rise into the upper 50s and low 60s. A warm up will then commence going into the weekend as the high slides farther to our east and southerly flow picks up. We’re looking at a partly cloudy day on Saturday with a noticeable south wind. Temperatures should end up in the 65-70 degree range. As we progress into Sunday, temperatures will take another step up on the back of a breezy south wind and mostly sunny skies. We can expect highs to break average again as we peak in the low 70′s. While we enjoy the return of some warmth however, we may be set back by a weak cold front, which will move through early on Monday. RUSK COUNTY – The Rusk County Public Health Department reported Thursday 4 more new positive cases of COVID-19 in Rusk County. Total positive cases is at 49, with 17 active cases and 32 recovered cases. There are 2,153 negative results and 1 currently hospitalized case in Rusk County. LADYSMITH – Thursday night at about 11:25, Ladysmith Police were notified by the Rusk County Dispatch of a Black in color Pontiac Sedan traveling towards the city at a high rate of speed from Bruce. A City Officer observed the vehicle speeding in the city of Ladysmith and initiated a traffic stop on the vehicle. The Officer made contact with the driver, Zackary A. Noel, 23, who was found to have a revoked WI. Drivers license. Noel was issued multiple citations. He will be referred to the District Attorney’s Office for Criminal OAR and 2 counts of Misdemeanor Bail Jumping. SUAMICO, Wis. (AP) — A high school teacher in the Howard-Suamico School District has died after being hospitalized for COVID-19. School district officials sent a letter to its students’ families notifying them that Heidi Hussli had died Thursday. The letter said the Bay Port High School German teacher was hospitalized briefly before her death. The 47-year-old Hussli was a native of Beaver Dam and taught German at Bay Port for 16 years. As of Thursday, Bay Port was reporting nine positive cases of COVID-19, eight involving students.
- Garage Moving Sale September 17, 2020Huge Garage, Moving Sale continuing this weekend, Sept. 18th and 19th and 20th. 9-5 and Open House on Sunday the 20th 1-5. 10 miles, East on 8 from Ladysmith, then follow signs on Highway I North in Tony. 715-532-3301 call with questions. Singer Tredel sewing machine, older table and 6 chairs, chrome legs, gray top, […]
- WLDY-WJBL NEWS 9-17-20 A large high pressure system will make steady progress eastward through Minnesota today. This will reinforce the cooler drier air in wake of the cold front, but the wind will die down with the high pressure system in close proximity. Sunny skies throughout the day will assist in a quick morning warm up and steady warmth in the afternoon. Highs will range from the upper 50′s in our northern counties to mid 60′s in the Coulee Region. Skies may also appear a tad hazy as wildfire smoke is reintroduced to the atmosphere overhead. Heading through the evening and overnight, skies will remain mostly clear and temps once again drop quickly after sunset. With temperatures dropping into the 30s and winds becoming nearly calm, scattered frost is possible. Friday will be primarily a continuation of the weather we experienced on Thursday. High pressure will be directly overhead at the start of the day and slowly pulling east at the end. Wind will remain light throughout however, and skies are expected to be mostly clear. Temperatures will peak in the low 60′s for a second afternoon in Eau Claire. Low temperatures leading into the weekend may be 5-8 degrees higher than the previous night however, as more clouds enter the sky and a south wind results from the exiting high pressure system. RUSK COUNTY – The Rusk County Public Health Department reported Wednesday 1 new COVID-19 positive case in the county. There are a total of 45 positive cases in the county, 16 active cases and 28 recovered cases. There were 2,143 negative results and 1 currently hospitalized case. RUSK COUNTY – Wednesday afternoon at about 2:35, a single vehicle accident was reported to the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office on Townline East of County Highway I near Tony. The Rusk County deputies, the Ladysmith and Sheldon ambulances and the Ladysmith Fire Department were called to the scene. Lifelink Helicopter was also called to the scene. According to the report, a female subject Rose Dvorak, 72, was transported by ambulance to the Marshfield medical Center – Ladysmith. A second subject Donald Dvorak, 80, was transported by Lifelink to an unknown hospital. A preliminary investigation shows the vehicle was exiting a driveway on Townline Road. Mr Dvorak stated his right leg went numb and he was unable to lift it from the gas pedal to apply the brakes. His foot laid on the gas pedal and the vehicle accelerated from the driveway, across Townline Road, and entered the North dirch, then rolling onto its side. No other information was available. Chippewa County (WQOW) – A female died in the hospital Wednesday night after being hit by a truck north of Bloomer. According to the Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office, it happened on Highway 64 at 190th Avenue at 6:24 p.m. Sheriff Jim Kowalczyk said a Gibson’s Water Care box truck was west on 64 when the driver hit a female pedestrian on a curve. The female was flown to Mayo in Eau Claire where she had surgery and died. The sheriff is asking for anyone in the area who might have information to contact his office at 715-726-7701. EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) – Vice President Pence is scheduled to start his Minnesota-Wisconsin bus tour in Eau Claire on Thursday, Sept. 24. The Office of the Vice President says Pence will visit Midwest Manufacturing and talk about the importance of manufacturing in the United States. After visiting Eau Claire, he is scheduled to visit Minneapolis where he will participate in a Cops for Trump event, September 17, 2020