WLDY-WJBL NEWS 9-17-20 A large high pressure system will make steady progress eastward through Minnesota today. This will reinforce the cooler drier air in wake of the cold front, but the wind will die down with the high pressure system in close proximity. Sunny skies throughout the day will assist in a quick morning warm up and steady warmth in the afternoon. Highs will range from the upper 50′s in our northern counties to mid 60′s in the Coulee Region. Skies may also appear a tad hazy as wildfire smoke is reintroduced to the atmosphere overhead. Heading through the evening and overnight, skies will remain mostly clear and temps once again drop quickly after sunset. With temperatures dropping into the 30s and winds becoming nearly calm, scattered frost is possible. Friday will be primarily a continuation of the weather we experienced on Thursday. High pressure will be directly overhead at the start of the day and slowly pulling east at the end. Wind will remain light throughout however, and skies are expected to be mostly clear. Temperatures will peak in the low 60′s for a second afternoon in Eau Claire. Low temperatures leading into the weekend may be 5-8 degrees higher than the previous night however, as more clouds enter the sky and a south wind results from the exiting high pressure system. RUSK COUNTY – The Rusk County Public Health Department reported Wednesday 1 new COVID-19 positive case in the county. There are a total of 45 positive cases in the county, 16 active cases and 28 recovered cases. There were 2,143 negative results and 1 currently hospitalized case. RUSK COUNTY – Wednesday afternoon at about 2:35, a single vehicle accident was reported to the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office on Townline East of County Highway I near Tony. The Rusk County deputies, the Ladysmith and Sheldon ambulances and the Ladysmith Fire Department were called to the scene. Lifelink Helicopter was also called to the scene. According to the report, a female subject Rose Dvorak, 72, was transported by ambulance to the Marshfield medical Center – Ladysmith. A second subject Donald Dvorak, 80, was transported by Lifelink to an unknown hospital. A preliminary investigation shows the vehicle was exiting a driveway on Townline Road. Mr Dvorak stated his right leg went numb and he was unable to lift it from the gas pedal to apply the brakes. His foot laid on the gas pedal and the vehicle accelerated from the driveway, across Townline Road, and entered the North dirch, then rolling onto its side. No other information was available. Chippewa County (WQOW) – A female died in the hospital Wednesday night after being hit by a truck north of Bloomer. According to the Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office, it happened on Highway 64 at 190th Avenue at 6:24 p.m. Sheriff Jim Kowalczyk said a Gibson’s Water Care box truck was west on 64 when the driver hit a female pedestrian on a curve. The female was flown to Mayo in Eau Claire where she had surgery and died. The sheriff is asking for anyone in the area who might have information to contact his office at 715-726-7701. EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) – Vice President Pence is scheduled to start his Minnesota-Wisconsin bus tour in Eau Claire on Thursday, Sept. 24. The Office of the Vice President says Pence will visit Midwest Manufacturing and talk about the importance of manufacturing in the United States. After visiting Eau Claire, he is scheduled to visit Minneapolis where he will participate in a Cops for Trump event,
- WLDY-WJBL NEWS 9-16-20 Today will begin mostly sunny with a light south wind. Though as mentioned previously, a cold front will quickly make its way through from north to south during the mid morning. Atmospheric moisture will be lacking, and the result will be just a few extra clouds moving through, while winds shift to the west and northwest. It may be breezy at times too with gusts between 20-25 mph in the early afternoon. Cooler air will start to arrive by the afternoon as well, keeping temperatures back down to around average with highs in the low 70′s. A large Canadian high pressure system up to the northwest will drop down and take hold Wednesday night through Friday. Expect a cooler start Thursday morning with some 30′s again possible in places, while the day will be much more fall-like as we see highs only reaching the lower 60′s. Sunshine at least should remain fairly dominant through the day. Not much change on Friday with another chilly start, followed by highs reach to around 60, at least 10 degrees cooler than average. There may also be a few extra clouds around during the day. RUSK COUNTY – The Rusk County Public Health Department reported Tuesday 1 new COVID-19 positive case in Rusk County. There are now 44 total positive cases in Rusk County, 17 active cases and 26 recovered cases. Reported 2,111 negative results and 1 currently hospitalized case. BRUCE – A two vehicle crash occurred at about 7:45 AM Tuesday at the intersection of US Highway 8 and State Highway 40 in the Village of Bruce. The crash occurred when an eastbound vehicle, a 2006 Nissan Frontier driven by Stacey Petrus, 18 of Bruce, was attempting to turn north onto Main St. when it struck a westbound vehicle, a 2001 Chevrolet Impala driven by Michael Crouse, 37 of Ladysmith, which was attempting to turn south into the Express Mart gas station lot. The driver of the Nissan Frontier said she saw the Chevrolet Impala’s turn signal activated prior to the intersection, which made her believe the vehicle was going to turn south onto State Highway 40, so she began her turn north onto Main St. When she noticed the Impala wasn’t turning south onto Highway 40 she attempted to hit her brakes, but her foot slipped onto the accelerator causing the vehicle to strike the Impala. There were no injuries reported. RUSK COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) – Three homicide suspects have entered a not-guilty plea in Rusk County in the death of Robert and Bonnie Rosolowski. Adam Rosolowski, 21, Joseph Falk, 17, and Tristan Shober, 15, all entered not guilty pleas to charges that include first degree intentional homicide. The criminal complaint says Rosolowski, Falk, and Shober went to Rosolowski’s grandparents house on June 6. The complaint goes on to say the three traveled to the house to kill Adam’s grandparents because he says they messed up his life. The complaint says that Falk fired shots at Robert and Bonnie, and Adam fired at his grandmother. Shober was the planned getaway driver. The grandparent’s bodies were found on June 7 by another grandson. Rosolowski and Falk are scheduled to appear back in court on Nov. 11. Shober is scheduled to be in court on Nov. 13. Rosolowski’s cash bond still stands at $1,000,000 while Falk and Shober’s cash bonds both stand at $500,000. CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) – The Chippewa County Health Department held their COVID-19 press conference on Wednesday. Below is a recap of their update. Chippewa County COVID-19 Statistics: 13,161 negative test results 432 positive test results (increase of 43 from last week) 41 active cases, 391 released from isolation 19 total hospitalizations (2 currently) 0 deaths 181 cases over the age of 40, 251 under the age of 40 The risk level for the county is still high. Recommending gatherings of 15 or less indoors and 50 or less outdoors with social distancing. MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) – Gov. Tony Evers opened the press conference by announced the new $8 million tourism grant for Wisconsin. He then added Sunday had a record breaking day in over 1,000 new cases. “Wisconsin is one of the nine states with the highest infection rate per capita” Health officials are asking Wisconsinites to keep wearing a mask and practicing good hygiene. When asked about testing levels in the state, health officials said the threat of supply shortages of testing equipment is a worry for some people. There are many different factors that effect if people get a test. DHS assures that across the state there is enough testing equipment for anyone who needs a test, can get one. DHS adds that nobody has zero risk of illness or death. The more that can be done on the community wide and state wide approach will help others in the community. Evers said he is looking at different approach for when the mask mandates expires soon. He says he believes it is an important piece of the puzzle to mitigate the transmission of the virus. Questions about UW student athletes were brought up as sports start to make a comeback, and Evers said things such as testing and equipment need to be in place. DUNN COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) – Health officials are warning of a potential COVID-19 exposure at three different Dunn County bars. The Dunn County Health Department says the times and places for the potential exposure include: Diablo Blue on Sept. 13 from 12:30 a.m. to 1 a.m. Eau Galle Saloon and Grill on Sept. 13 from 1 a.m. to 2:30 a.m. Twisted Sister on Sept. 12 to Sept. 13 from 11 p.m. to 1 a.m. Health officials say if you were at the potential exposure site at the times listed, and now have symptoms, you are asked to contact your healthcare provider. September 16, 2020
