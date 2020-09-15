WLDY-WJBL NEWS 9-16-20 Today will begin mostly sunny with a light south wind. Though as mentioned previously, a cold front will quickly make its way through from north to south during the mid morning. Atmospheric moisture will be lacking, and the result will be just a few extra clouds moving through, while winds shift to the west and northwest. It may be breezy at times too with gusts between 20-25 mph in the early afternoon. Cooler air will start to arrive by the afternoon as well, keeping temperatures back down to around average with highs in the low 70′s. A large Canadian high pressure system up to the northwest will drop down and take hold Wednesday night through Friday. Expect a cooler start Thursday morning with some 30′s again possible in places, while the day will be much more fall-like as we see highs only reaching the lower 60′s. Sunshine at least should remain fairly dominant through the day. Not much change on Friday with another chilly start, followed by highs reach to around 60, at least 10 degrees cooler than average. There may also be a few extra clouds around during the day. RUSK COUNTY – The Rusk County Public Health Department reported Tuesday 1 new COVID-19 positive case in Rusk County. There are now 44 total positive cases in Rusk County, 17 active cases and 26 recovered cases. Reported 2,111 negative results and 1 currently hospitalized case. BRUCE – A two vehicle crash occurred at about 7:45 AM Tuesday at the intersection of US Highway 8 and State Highway 40 in the Village of Bruce. The crash occurred when an eastbound vehicle, a 2006 Nissan Frontier driven by Stacey Petrus, 18 of Bruce, was attempting to turn north onto Main St. when it struck a westbound vehicle, a 2001 Chevrolet Impala driven by Michael Crouse, 37 of Ladysmith, which was attempting to turn south into the Express Mart gas station lot. The driver of the Nissan Frontier said she saw the Chevrolet Impala’s turn signal activated prior to the intersection, which made her believe the vehicle was going to turn south onto State Highway 40, so she began her turn north onto Main St. When she noticed the Impala wasn’t turning south onto Highway 40 she attempted to hit her brakes, but her foot slipped onto the accelerator causing the vehicle to strike the Impala. There were no injuries reported. RUSK COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) – Three homicide suspects have entered a not-guilty plea in Rusk County in the death of Robert and Bonnie Rosolowski. Adam Rosolowski, 21, Joseph Falk, 17, and Tristan Shober, 15, all entered not guilty pleas to charges that include first degree intentional homicide. The criminal complaint says Rosolowski, Falk, and Shober went to Rosolowski’s grandparents house on June 6. The complaint goes on to say the three traveled to the house to kill Adam’s grandparents because he says they messed up his life. The complaint says that Falk fired shots at Robert and Bonnie, and Adam fired at his grandmother. Shober was the planned getaway driver. The grandparent’s bodies were found on June 7 by another grandson. Rosolowski and Falk are scheduled to appear back in court on Nov. 11. Shober is scheduled to be in court on Nov. 13. Rosolowski’s cash bond still stands at $1,000,000 while Falk and Shober’s cash bonds both stand at $500,000. CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) – The Chippewa County Health Department held their COVID-19 press conference on Wednesday. Below is a recap of their update. Chippewa County COVID-19 Statistics: 13,161 negative test results 432 positive test results (increase of 43 from last week) 41 active cases, 391 released from isolation 19 total hospitalizations (2 currently) 0 deaths 181 cases over the age of 40, 251 under the age of 40 The risk level for the county is still high. Recommending gatherings of 15 or less indoors and 50 or less outdoors with social distancing. MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) – Gov. Tony Evers opened the press conference by announced the new $8 million tourism grant for Wisconsin. He then added Sunday had a record breaking day in over 1,000 new cases. “Wisconsin is one of the nine states with the highest infection rate per capita” Health officials are asking Wisconsinites to keep wearing a mask and practicing good hygiene. When asked about testing levels in the state, health officials said the threat of supply shortages of testing equipment is a worry for some people. There are many different factors that effect if people get a test. DHS assures that across the state there is enough testing equipment for anyone who needs a test, can get one. DHS adds that nobody has zero risk of illness or death. The more that can be done on the community wide and state wide approach will help others in the community. Evers said he is looking at different approach for when the mask mandates expires soon. He says he believes it is an important piece of the puzzle to mitigate the transmission of the virus. Questions about UW student athletes were brought up as sports start to make a comeback, and Evers said things such as testing and equipment need to be in place. DUNN COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) – Health officials are warning of a potential COVID-19 exposure at three different Dunn County bars. The Dunn County Health Department says the times and places for the potential exposure include: Diablo Blue on Sept. 13 from 12:30 a.m. to 1 a.m. Eau Galle Saloon and Grill on Sept. 13 from 1 a.m. to 2:30 a.m. Twisted Sister on Sept. 12 to Sept. 13 from 11 p.m. to 1 a.m. Health officials say if you were at the potential exposure site at the times listed, and now have symptoms, you are asked to contact your healthcare provider.
- Victoria P. Kinnear September 15, 2020Victoria P. Kinnear, 97 formerly of Bruce, died Sunday, September 13, at Ladysmith Care Community. She is survived by: 2 sons: Daryl Kinnear of Ladysmith and Earl Kinnear of Albany, MN., 1 daughter: Vicki Jean Jenks of Weston, WI., 10 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren. A visitation for Victoria Kinnear will be held on Wednesday, September […]