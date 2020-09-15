Victoria P. Kinnear, 97 formerly of Bruce, died Sunday, September 13, at Ladysmith Care Community. She is survived by: 2 sons: Daryl Kinnear of Ladysmith and Earl Kinnear of Albany, MN., 1 daughter: Vicki Jean Jenks of Weston, WI., 10 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren. A visitation for Victoria Kinnear will be held on Wednesday, September […]