WLDY-WJBL NEWS 9-15-20 A warmer day will unfold today with plenty of hazy sun and stronger southwest winds. Gusts over 30 mph will be possible as a tight pressure gradient develops between high pressure to our east and an approaching cold front to the west. Once again there may be a hazy look to the sky as smoke from the wildfires out west continues to flow through the atmosphere several thousand feet up. Afternoon highs should be around 10 degrees above average, climbing into the lower 80′s while dew points around 60 may allow for a slightly muggy feel. The cold front will make steady eastward progress, dropping down into the state Tuesday night into early Wednesday morning. Atmospheric moisture will be lacking, and the result will be just a few extra clouds moving through, while winds shift to the west and northwest, picking up through the day Wednesday. Cooler air will start to arrive, dropping temperatures back down to around average with highs in the low 70′s. RUSK COUNTY – The Rusk County Public Health Department reported Monday 5 new positive cases in the county. There are now 43 total positive cases, with 16 active cases and 26 recovered cases. There is one currently hospitalized case in the county. LADYSMITH – Monday afternoon at about 12:45, a subject advised that they have some damage to political signs in their yard and also a fence was damaged. A Rusk County Deputy was called to the scene. After an investigation,, the deputy observed multiple damaged signs and flag polls. Flags had been pulled off of the polls and torn as the rings were still on the poll. The case is under investigation. LADYSMITH – AT 6:35 AM this (Tuesday) morning, Ladysmith Police received a call in regards to a littering complaint. The complainant advised that almost daily someone litters scratched off lotto tickets in the area of West 6th Street and Lake Avenue. The City Officer sat and observed the area in the morning when it normally occurred. The suspect was observed and found that two lotto tickets had been discarded. The suspect will be contacted and cited. EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) – An Eau Claire home is damaged after a late night fire on the city’s west side. The Eau Claire Fire Department responded to a call at 1816 Sun Vista Court just after 11:30 p.m. Monday. Crews arrived to find smoke showing from the front of the residence. Residents in the home evacuated safely, and a dog was found inside the home and returned safely to its owners. Fire crews say the fire was contained to a single room. The cause of the fire and damage estimate are still being investigated.
- WLDY WJBL NEWS 9-14-20 After nearly a week of well below average temperatures, the return of more typical late summer warmth has begun. Some extra clouds may continue to be around at times today which will play a role in afternoon high temperatures. A weak front just to our north is expected to lift back to the north as a warm front through the day, while staying dry with highs again in the seasonable low 70′s. A low pressure system will be developing and sliding along the Canadian border near the Dakotas into Tuesday, with a trailing cold front to the southwest. As high pressure sits to our east, a strengthening gradient will develop over the Upper Midwest, leading to stronger southwest winds and warmer air returning on Tuesday. It will be the warmest day this week as we see highs return to the low 80′s under a mostly sunny sky. Southwest flow will continue at night with a mainly clear sky and mild temperatures, only dropping down into the lower 60′s. The front will start to make a run into the state on Wednesday but with limited moisture it will arrive dry with still a decent amount of sunshine, as winds shift to the west and northwest during the afternoon. It should also be a bit cooler with highs in the mid 70′s. RUSK COUNTY – In Rusk County news this past weekend, Saturday morning just after 2 AM, a Ladysmith Officer initiated a traffic stop on Lindoo Avenue East of a vehicle for a defective headlamp. The Officer made contact with the driver, Henry T. Smith, 40, and after further investigation, the Officer placed Smith under arrest for OWI 4th, Possession of THC/Marijuana, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. BRUCE – The Rusk County Sheriff’s Office received a call Saturday afternoon advising of a gas drive off at the Express Mart in Bruce. The drive off was for $100.04. The vehicle was a Red 4dr Chevy Truck pulling a trailer. There was a large plastic container on the trailer that they were putting the gas in. The vehicle took off South on Highway 40. The case is under investigation. TONY – Sunday afternoon at about 2:20, Rusk County Dispatch received a 911 call reporting a vehicle on fire at an address on Elm Drive, Tony. The vehicle was reportedly close to the residence. The Hawkins Fire Department responded to the call. No other information was available. BRUCE – Rusk County Dispatch Sunday at about 2:15 PM, received a 911 call in reference to a house fire on Fletcher Road, Bruce. Rusk County deputies, the Bruce Fire Department and Bruce ambulance were called to the scene. The Ladysmith Fire Department was called for mutual aid tankers and man power. The state fire marshall was called to the scene. No other information was being released at this time. HAWKINS – Sunday the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office received a Criminal Damage to Property complaint. According to the report, a caller advised that his mailbox got hit on Poplar Road, Hawkins, over night Saturday. There were no vehicle parts in the road. After an investigation, it looks like the car drifted off the roadway and hit the mailbox. LADYSMITH – Early Saturday afternoon, a City Officer was dispatched to speak with a male subject in the LEC Lobby about criminal damage to his vehicle. The Officer met with the subject who stated that sugar was put into his gas tank. The subject noticed it when he went to put fuel in on Saturday morning. The only place his vehicle has been was the address in Ladysmith and then he drove it home Friday. The complainant was unsure who would have damaged his vehicle, and was unsure of the extent of damages that have occurred from the sugar. September 14, 2020
- Douglas Lebal September 14, 2020Douglas Lebal, 61 of Hawkins, died on Thursday, September 10, at this home. He is survived by his wife: Ann Merriam. 3 step-children: Amber Jenness Moore of Appleton, Bo Jenness of Presque Isle and Charles Jenness of Los Angeles, CA., 1 sister: Joy Engebretson of Winchester. A small family gathering for Doug Lebal will be held […]