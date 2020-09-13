WLDY WJBL NEWS 9-14-20 After nearly a week of well below average temperatures, the return of more typical late summer warmth has begun. Some extra clouds may continue to be around at times today which will play a role in afternoon high temperatures. A weak front just to our north is expected to lift back to the north as a warm front through the day, while staying dry with highs again in the seasonable low 70′s. A low pressure system will be developing and sliding along the Canadian border near the Dakotas into Tuesday, with a trailing cold front to the southwest. As high pressure sits to our east, a strengthening gradient will develop over the Upper Midwest, leading to stronger southwest winds and warmer air returning on Tuesday. It will be the warmest day this week as we see highs return to the low 80′s under a mostly sunny sky. Southwest flow will continue at night with a mainly clear sky and mild temperatures, only dropping down into the lower 60′s. The front will start to make a run into the state on Wednesday but with limited moisture it will arrive dry with still a decent amount of sunshine, as winds shift to the west and northwest during the afternoon. It should also be a bit cooler with highs in the mid 70′s. RUSK COUNTY – In Rusk County news this past weekend, Saturday morning just after 2 AM, a Ladysmith Officer initiated a traffic stop on Lindoo Avenue East of a vehicle for a defective headlamp. The Officer made contact with the driver, Henry T. Smith, 40, and after further investigation, the Officer placed Smith under arrest for OWI 4th, Possession of THC/Marijuana, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. BRUCE – The Rusk County Sheriff’s Office received a call Saturday afternoon advising of a gas drive off at the Express Mart in Bruce. The drive off was for $100.04. The vehicle was a Red 4dr Chevy Truck pulling a trailer. There was a large plastic container on the trailer that they were putting the gas in. The vehicle took off South on Highway 40. The case is under investigation. TONY – Sunday afternoon at about 2:20, Rusk County Dispatch received a 911 call reporting a vehicle on fire at an address on Elm Drive, Tony. The vehicle was reportedly close to the residence. The Hawkins Fire Department responded to the call. No other information was available. BRUCE – Rusk County Dispatch Sunday at about 2:15 PM, received a 911 call in reference to a house fire on Fletcher Road, Bruce. Rusk County deputies, the Bruce Fire Department and Bruce ambulance were called to the scene. The Ladysmith Fire Department was called for mutual aid tankers and man power. The state fire marshall was called to the scene. No other information was being released at this time. HAWKINS – Sunday the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office received a Criminal Damage to Property complaint. According to the report, a caller advised that his mailbox got hit on Poplar Road, Hawkins, over night Saturday. There were no vehicle parts in the road. After an investigation, it looks like the car drifted off the roadway and hit the mailbox. LADYSMITH – Early Saturday afternoon, a City Officer was dispatched to speak with a male subject in the LEC Lobby about criminal damage to his vehicle. The Officer met with the subject who stated that sugar was put into his gas tank. The subject noticed it when he went to put fuel in on Saturday morning. The only place his vehicle has been was the address in Ladysmith and then he drove it home Friday. The complainant was unsure who would have damaged his vehicle, and was unsure of the extent of damages that have occurred from the sugar.
- Fund Raising Sale September 13, 2020Fund Raising Sale – for Missionary, Marge Lanius, who is earning a start-up fund to go to Thailand. Sept 18-19, Friday and Saturday, 9 AM to 4 PM. 204 Maplewood Dr. Ladysmith. Skis, ice skates, books for home schooling, Religious books, furniture and clothing.
- WLDY-WJBL NEWS 9-11-20 Friday morning will be dominantly sunny, but clouds will be advancing into the state from the south by afternoon. These clouds will be on the front side of an upper trough that will be approaching from the west. This system will allow for the development of a surface low over Minnesota that will slide east and bring our next rainy weather Friday night into Saturday. The day should largely stay dry but with thicker clouds taking over during typical afternoon peak heating, we should see highs limited to the low 60′s. Shower chances then increase going into the evening while any more widespread rains hold off until after dark, and especially after midnight. A few weak thunderstorms may also pass through. While much of this pulls away Saturday morning, scattered showers are still expected into the early afternoon. We may see partial clearing later in the day, though clouds will still be abundant across Western Wisconsin into the evening. Temperatures will manage to top Friday in mid 60′s as the overall air mass warms. This system will be quite drenching as widespread rainfall totals will fall between 0.50-1.25″ when all said and done. Once this weather system moves out, another high will be taking hold, passing to our north. A nicer day will unfold on Sunday with a mostly sunny sky and warmer temperatures as we finally return to near average, in the low 70′s. The upper level pattern much of next week will keep temperatures near to slightly above average with a stretch of days in the 70′s. The weather looks to remain mostly dry with a decent amount of sunshine in the forecast. One front will sweep through Tuesday night but moisture looks to be lacking with minimal rain chances at this time. RUSK COUNTY – The Rusk County Public Health Department reported 4 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Rusk County Thursday. There are a total of 38 total positive cases now in the county, 13 active cases and 24 recovered cases. There are no currently hospitalized cases. SAWYER COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) – The Bruce School District says a late bus for athletics was involved in a crash Thursday evening at County Road D and HWY 40 in Sawyer County. According to the Wisconsin State Patrol, the crash happened just before 7 p.m. near the Village of Exeland. The crash closed traffic lanes in both directions on HWY 40. The Bruce School District says four students on the bus were medically evaluated and are under parent or guardian care. The bus driver was taken to a local hospital. The driver of the other vehicle died. The school district says, “Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family and friends of the driver of the other vehicle. We are deeply concerned for each of the families involved. Bruce School District is cooperating with law enforcement’s investigation.” RUSK COUNTY (WEAU) – Two people are in custody at the Rusk County Jail after officials were notified of a stolen car. Rusk County Sheriff’s Office says Joshua Erickson, 38 from Eau Claire, and Ashley Thompson, 26 from Eau Claire, were both taken into custody Thursday morning. Rusk County deputies were notified on Wednesday of a stolen vehicle. The vehicle was found and law enforcement attempted to make a traffic stop when the vehicle took off. The suspects eventually crashed the vehicle and took off on foot. Deputies then went door-to-door knocking in the area of Rangeline Road and Broken Arrow Road to see if any information was available about the suspects. Officials say with man power, K9s and drones, the suspects were taken into custody. EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) – A Menomonie man has been charged with disorderly conduct in Eau Claire County after refusing to wear a mask at the North Clairemont Menards. The criminal complaint says Eric Schultz, 28, was yelling and making a scene in front of other Menards customers as well as refusing to follow the stores request to wear a mask. Schultz is accused of continuing to shop and then leaving the store and yell profanities at staff. Eau Claire Police told Schultz that the store politely asked him to put a mask on, but he continued to yell at staff. Officials noted he had multiple warrants for his arrest, so he was taken into custody. FRANKLIN, Wis. (WEAU) – One person was taken to a La Crosse hospital after a buggy crash happened in Vernon County on Thursday. Vernon County Sheriff John Spears says 18-year-old Levi Stutzman was traveling north on State Highway 27 in a buggy when a collision happened with a truck. The tandem axle feed was being driven by 57-year-old James Mickelson. Officials say Stutzman was ejected into a ditch and was taken to a La Crosse hospital with life threatening injuries. Mickelson was not injured in the crash. The crash is still under investigation. MMINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Attorneys for four former Minneapolis officers charged in the death of George Floyd say that each client should get his own trial, as the officers try to diminish their roles in the Black man’s death by pointing fingers at one another. Prosecutors say all four officers should be tried together because the nature of the charges and evidence is similar and “it is impossible to evaluate any individual Defendant’s conduct in a vacuum.” The former officers are in court Friday for a hearing on several issues, including the prosecution’s request to hold a joint trial. Other issues that will be argued include defense requests to move the trial away from Minneapolis and to sequester the jury and keep jurors anonymous. Floyd, who was in handcuffs, died May 25 after Derek Chauvin pressed his knee against his neck as Floyd said he couldn’t breathe and became motionless. Chauvin is charged with second-degree murder, third-degree murder and manslaughter. Thomas Lane, J. Kueng and Tou Thao are charged with aiding and abetting both second-degree murder and manslaughter. September 11, 2020