WLDY-WJBL NEWS 9-11-20 Friday morning will be dominantly sunny, but clouds will be advancing into the state from the south by afternoon. These clouds will be on the front side of an upper trough that will be approaching from the west. This system will allow for the development of a surface low over Minnesota that will slide east and bring our next rainy weather Friday night into Saturday. The day should largely stay dry but with thicker clouds taking over during typical afternoon peak heating, we should see highs limited to the low 60′s. Shower chances then increase going into the evening while any more widespread rains hold off until after dark, and especially after midnight. A few weak thunderstorms may also pass through. While much of this pulls away Saturday morning, scattered showers are still expected into the early afternoon. We may see partial clearing later in the day, though clouds will still be abundant across Western Wisconsin into the evening. Temperatures will manage to top Friday in mid 60′s as the overall air mass warms. This system will be quite drenching as widespread rainfall totals will fall between 0.50-1.25″ when all said and done. Once this weather system moves out, another high will be taking hold, passing to our north. A nicer day will unfold on Sunday with a mostly sunny sky and warmer temperatures as we finally return to near average, in the low 70′s. The upper level pattern much of next week will keep temperatures near to slightly above average with a stretch of days in the 70′s. The weather looks to remain mostly dry with a decent amount of sunshine in the forecast. One front will sweep through Tuesday night but moisture looks to be lacking with minimal rain chances at this time. RUSK COUNTY – The Rusk County Public Health Department reported 4 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Rusk County Thursday. There are a total of 38 total positive cases now in the county, 13 active cases and 24 recovered cases. There are no currently hospitalized cases. SAWYER COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) – The Bruce School District says a late bus for athletics was involved in a crash Thursday evening at County Road D and HWY 40 in Sawyer County. According to the Wisconsin State Patrol, the crash happened just before 7 p.m. near the Village of Exeland. The crash closed traffic lanes in both directions on HWY 40. The Bruce School District says four students on the bus were medically evaluated and are under parent or guardian care. The bus driver was taken to a local hospital. The driver of the other vehicle died. The school district says, “Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family and friends of the driver of the other vehicle. We are deeply concerned for each of the families involved. Bruce School District is cooperating with law enforcement’s investigation.” RUSK COUNTY (WEAU) – Two people are in custody at the Rusk County Jail after officials were notified of a stolen car. Rusk County Sheriff’s Office says Joshua Erickson, 38 from Eau Claire, and Ashley Thompson, 26 from Eau Claire, were both taken into custody Thursday morning. Rusk County deputies were notified on Wednesday of a stolen vehicle. The vehicle was found and law enforcement attempted to make a traffic stop when the vehicle took off. The suspects eventually crashed the vehicle and took off on foot. Deputies then went door-to-door knocking in the area of Rangeline Road and Broken Arrow Road to see if any information was available about the suspects. Officials say with man power, K9s and drones, the suspects were taken into custody. EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) – A Menomonie man has been charged with disorderly conduct in Eau Claire County after refusing to wear a mask at the North Clairemont Menards. The criminal complaint says Eric Schultz, 28, was yelling and making a scene in front of other Menards customers as well as refusing to follow the stores request to wear a mask. Schultz is accused of continuing to shop and then leaving the store and yell profanities at staff. Eau Claire Police told Schultz that the store politely asked him to put a mask on, but he continued to yell at staff. Officials noted he had multiple warrants for his arrest, so he was taken into custody. FRANKLIN, Wis. (WEAU) – One person was taken to a La Crosse hospital after a buggy crash happened in Vernon County on Thursday. Vernon County Sheriff John Spears says 18-year-old Levi Stutzman was traveling north on State Highway 27 in a buggy when a collision happened with a truck. The tandem axle feed was being driven by 57-year-old James Mickelson. Officials say Stutzman was ejected into a ditch and was taken to a La Crosse hospital with life threatening injuries. Mickelson was not injured in the crash. The crash is still under investigation. MMINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Attorneys for four former Minneapolis officers charged in the death of George Floyd say that each client should get his own trial, as the officers try to diminish their roles in the Black man’s death by pointing fingers at one another. Prosecutors say all four officers should be tried together because the nature of the charges and evidence is similar and “it is impossible to evaluate any individual Defendant’s conduct in a vacuum.” The former officers are in court Friday for a hearing on several issues, including the prosecution’s request to hold a joint trial. Other issues that will be argued include defense requests to move the trial away from Minneapolis and to sequester the jury and keep jurors anonymous. Floyd, who was in handcuffs, died May 25 after Derek Chauvin pressed his knee against his neck as Floyd said he couldn’t breathe and became motionless. Chauvin is charged with second-degree murder, third-degree murder and manslaughter. Thomas Lane, J. Kueng and Tou Thao are charged with aiding and abetting both second-degree murder and manslaughter.
- WLDY-WJBL NEWS 9-10-20 Yesterday’s high of 49 degrees not only set the record cold-high for the day, but it was also beat the earliest 40 degree high recorded in Eau Claire by a full week! The topic this morning became the first frost, typical in Eau Claire between September 20th-30th. While lows in the city only reached 35 – Polk, Barron, Rusk, and Taylor County all recorded lows at or within one degree of freezing! Potted plants should come inside when temperatures reach freezing, and any annuals left unprotected may be damaged or killed. The good news is that improvement comes later today. An expansive area of high pressure to the northwest will be eating away at the outer edge of this moisture through the morning however, so skies will quickly become sunny when clouds do move out. Temperatures may be just approaching 50 around lunchtime, but should come close to 60 in the mid to late afternoon with the sun. Conditions will remain clear as we head overnight, which will drop temperatures back into the 30′s across much of Western Wisconsin. RUSK COUNTY – The Rusk County Public Health Department reported Wednesday there were three new COVID-19 cases in the county. 2 new cases on Saturday and 1 on Tuesday. There are now 34 total positive cases in Rusk County, 10 active cases and 23 recovered cases. No currently hospitalized cases. CONRATH – Wednesday afternoon at about 4:30, the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office received a call from a female reporting her stolen vehicle was at a location on Rangeline Road, Conrath. According to the police log, a County deputy indicated that the stolen vehicle may have passed him going South on Range line towards County D. The deputy advised the vehicle was in the ditch and 1 male and 1 female fled the vehicle and 1 female was still at the vehicle. The female in the car stated both subjects stated they were not going to jail tonight. Chippewa County advised they have pictures of that vehicle with a female and male subject in that vehicle Tuesday. Eau Claire County advised to hold onto the vehicle. The owner was contacted about arranging to pick up the vehicle. At 7:25 Pm Wednesday, the subjects were sited North of County Highway D and East of Range Line Road. Rusk County K-9 and the Chippewa County K-9 were deployed in an attempt to locate the individuals but were unsuccessful. Shortly before 10 PM Wednesday, Rusk County was advised that two subjects were knocking on doors with masks on. They left a residence and were walking North on Range line Road. The two subjects were reportedly wearing Black sweatshirts knocked on the door of a residence. The two subjects left prior to Law Enforcement arrival. This is believed to be related to the stolen vehicle incident earlier in the night. No other information was available. LADYSMITH – Wednesday evening at about 6 PM, a City Officer responded to a location on West 9th Street South in reference of a vehicle on fire. The City Officer arrived on scene and made contact with the owner who advised that the vehicle was no longer on fire. The Officer assisted the Ladysmith Fire Department and moved the vehicle to the side of the road. September 10, 2020
- Frank A. Starcz September 10, 2020Frank A. Starcz, 3 of Weyerhaeuser, died Tuesday, September 8th in Eau Claire. He is survived by his wife: Linda, 3 children: Rebecca Starcz-Johnson of DePere, Rhonda Schultz of Birchwood, and Thomas Starcz of Radisson, 9 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren, 3 step-children: Michael Breed of Cameron, Charles Breed of Gillett and Clint Breed of Eau […]