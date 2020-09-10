Frank A. Starcz, 3 of Weyerhaeuser, died Tuesday, September 8th in Eau Claire. He is survived by his wife: Linda, 3 children: Rebecca Starcz-Johnson of DePere, Rhonda Schultz of Birchwood, and Thomas Starcz of Radisson, 9 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren, 3 step-children: Michael Breed of Cameron, Charles Breed of Gillett and Clint Breed of Eau […]