WLDY-WJBL NEWS 9-10-20 Yesterday’s high of 49 degrees not only set the record cold-high for the day, but it was also beat the earliest 40 degree high recorded in Eau Claire by a full week! The topic this morning became the first frost, typical in Eau Claire between September 20th-30th. While lows in the city only reached 35 – Polk, Barron, Rusk, and Taylor County all recorded lows at or within one degree of freezing! Potted plants should come inside when temperatures reach freezing, and any annuals left unprotected may be damaged or killed. The good news is that improvement comes later today. An expansive area of high pressure to the northwest will be eating away at the outer edge of this moisture through the morning however, so skies will quickly become sunny when clouds do move out. Temperatures may be just approaching 50 around lunchtime, but should come close to 60 in the mid to late afternoon with the sun. Conditions will remain clear as we head overnight, which will drop temperatures back into the 30′s across much of Western Wisconsin. RUSK COUNTY – The Rusk County Public Health Department reported Wednesday there were three new COVID-19 cases in the county. 2 new cases on Saturday and 1 on Tuesday. There are now 34 total positive cases in Rusk County, 10 active cases and 23 recovered cases. No currently hospitalized cases. CONRATH – Wednesday afternoon at about 4:30, the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office received a call from a female reporting her stolen vehicle was at a location on Rangeline Road, Conrath. According to the police log, a County deputy indicated that the stolen vehicle may have passed him going South on Range line towards County D. The deputy advised the vehicle was in the ditch and 1 male and 1 female fled the vehicle and 1 female was still at the vehicle. The female in the car stated both subjects stated they were not going to jail tonight. Chippewa County advised they have pictures of that vehicle with a female and male subject in that vehicle Tuesday. Eau Claire County advised to hold onto the vehicle. The owner was contacted about arranging to pick up the vehicle. At 7:25 Pm Wednesday, the subjects were sited North of County Highway D and East of Range Line Road. Rusk County K-9 and the Chippewa County K-9 were deployed in an attempt to locate the individuals but were unsuccessful. Shortly before 10 PM Wednesday, Rusk County was advised that two subjects were knocking on doors with masks on. They left a residence and were walking North on Range line Road. The two subjects were reportedly wearing Black sweatshirts knocked on the door of a residence. The two subjects left prior to Law Enforcement arrival. This is believed to be related to the stolen vehicle incident earlier in the night. No other information was available. LADYSMITH – Wednesday evening at about 6 PM, a City Officer responded to a location on West 9th Street South in reference of a vehicle on fire. The City Officer arrived on scene and made contact with the owner who advised that the vehicle was no longer on fire. The Officer assisted the Ladysmith Fire Department and moved the vehicle to the side of the road.
- WLDY-WJBL NEWS 9-9-20 Eau Claire only topped out at 54° on Tuesday, crushing the previous cold-high temperature for the date by 6 degrees! We are likely to set another record cold-high on Wednesday before we start to see temperatures slowly return to near average in the coming days. As far as rain goes, we largely missed out during the day as showers stayed farther south, closer to I-90. Tonight they will remain mostly in the counties south of Eau Claire, though a few stray ones may sneak into the Chippewa Valley. Otherwise it will stay cloudy as we drop back down through the 40′s. Meanwhile far northern areas will be vulnerable to the first frost of the season where the clouds will be thin enough to allow temperatures to dip down into the 30′s. RUSK COUNTY – Late Tuesday afternoon the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office was actively looking for Otis J. Hamilton, a 26 year old white male. Hamilton was the suspect in a burglary where firearms were taken. Hamilton was taken into custody early this (Wednesday) morning without incident. Further details will be released today. Rusk County officials are thanking the public for their assistance. LADYSMITH – The Rusk County Sheriff’s Office this (Wednesday) morning at about 6:25, were advised of a car that went through the ditch and into the field on the West side of the road on Highway 27 near Ambrose Road, Ladysmith. A Rusk County Deputy, Ladysmith ambulance and the Ladysmith Fire Department were called to the scene. According to the report, the County Deputy advised he located the scene of the accident and the vehicle returned to the road and left the scene. The deputy located evidence of a vehicle being operated North bound on Highway 27, losing control and entering the left ditch and going into a farm field. The tracks in the field show this vehicle turned around and drove back onto highway 27. The vehicle that entered the ditch will likely have some front end damage from striking the ditch but no other property adjacent to the road was damaged. EAU CLAIRE (WEAU) – Thw Eau Claire Police Department is looking to confirm the identify of people that may have been involved in a shooting/disturbance that happened outside of Hobbsy & Me Bar. The incident happened on August 8. In an update, the Eau Claire Police Department says the people in this case have been identified and contacted. Barron County (WQOW) – A Rice Lake man facing child sexual assault charges in three area counties is going to prison. Barron County Judge James Babler on Tuesday sentenced Raymond Clark to 15 years behind bars. He must also register as a sex offender for life. Clark was charged in Barron, Rusk, and Washburn counties with sexually assaulting two sisters in 2017. They were age nine and 13 at the time. CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) – A Chippewa Falls woman is accused of fraud against a local credit union as well as creating threatening notes in an attempt to hide her guilt. The criminal complaint was filed against 30-year-old Jennifer Lanners. She made an initial appearance Tuesday and is free on a $1,000 signature bond. The complaint alleges Lanners deposited several checks in May and June through WESTconsin Credit Union. Lanners would later say the checks were being deposited for a high school friend she reunited with. Later, during an interview with investigators, she provided a hand-written note, which seemed to threaten Lanners. She later admitted she wrote the note. September 9, 2020
- WLDY-WJBL NEWS 9-8-20 An area of showers will stretch from portions of the Plains northeastward into the Upper Midwest the next few days, squeezed in between a very large ridge centered over Western Canada and a stalled out front to our south. We will be in north and northeast flow, keeping us very cool for the first half of September. The next few days will bring out the jackets, as we are likely to set new record cold-high temperatures with readings 20-25 degrees below average. Tuesday’s record cold-high for Eau Claire is 60°, set in 1946 and Wednesday’s is 58° from 1954. Both of these will likely be broken by several degrees, factoring in the northerly flow, clouds and more showers. Our forecast highs in the low 50′s are more typical of the last week of October! Rainfall may not be constant, but chances will remain high both days, while placement is still a bit uncertain, areas from Eau Claire on south will have the highest chances to see the rain over the next 48 hours. Places that stay in these rain bands consistently will stand to see 0.50-1.00″ before drier air arrives sometime Wednesday night. RUSK COUNTY – The Rusk County Public Health Department reported Friday there were 5 new positive COVID-19 cases in Rusk County. There are a total of 31 positive cases in the county, 8 active cases and 22 recovered cases. 1,868 negative results and no currently hospitalized cases. SHELDON – Early Monday afternoon, the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office received a gas drive off complaint at the gas station on main street Sheldon. According to the report, the gas drive off was for $24.03. After an investigation, this was a deliberate gas drive off. The vehicle plate came back to the vehicle in question. A theft citation will be issued the Minnesota vehicle. GLEN FLORA – At about 12:30 Monday afternoon, Rusk County authorities were advised of an ATV accident with injury at a location on County Highway B, Glen Flora. The Sheldon Ambulance and Jump River Fire Department were called to the scene. Lifelink EMS Helicopter was also called to the scene. A Patient was transported by Helicopter and reportedly taking to Marshfield. LADYSMITH – Friday just after 12 Noon, a Ladysmith Officer responded to a residence on East 7th Street North in reference to a Domestic not in progress. According to the report, the suspect, Ryan Anthony Donelan, 32, left the residence several hours before the Officer arrived on scene. Donelan was charged with Disorderly Conduct, Battery and Criminal Damage to Property. Ladysmith Police Friday night at about 10:15, checked a residence on West 9th Street North for Chippewa County. According to the report, Chippewa County was requesting assistance in taking an individual who is a suspect in a case into custody. Officers made contact with Steven P. Jenness, 61, and took him into custody without incident and transported to the Chippewa County line. Chippewa County took custody of Jenness. Saturday morning at about 1:10, Ladysmith Officers responded to the 5th Quarter Bar in regards to a report of a male subject who fell down and was in need of EMS. The male subject was transported to MMC-Ladysmith for further evaluation and became combative with EMS and Hospital staff. They requested assistance from Officers at the hospital. Officers arrived shortly after Ryan Anthony Donelan, 32, became combative towards officers and will be referred to the DA’s Office for Multiple Charges. Monday at 9:15 AM, the Ladysmith Fire Department was dispatched to a possible Chimney Fire at a residence on East 0th Street South. A Ladysmith Officer responded to the area to assist for traffic control. No other information was available. September 8, 2020