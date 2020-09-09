mediaplayer-copy1 mediaplayer3
Get Adobe Flash player
Find more about Weather in Ladysmith, WI
Click for weather forecast
«

WLDY-WJBL NEWS 9-10-20 Yesterday’s high of 49 degrees not only set the record cold-high for the day, but it was also beat the earliest 40 degree high recorded in Eau Claire by a full week! The topic this morning became the first frost, typical in Eau Claire between September 20th-30th. While lows in the city only reached 35 – Polk, Barron, Rusk, and Taylor County all recorded lows at or within one degree of freezing! Potted plants should come inside when temperatures reach freezing, and any annuals left unprotected may be damaged or killed. The good news is that improvement comes later today. An expansive area of high pressure to the northwest will be eating away at the outer edge of this moisture through the morning however, so skies will quickly become sunny when clouds do move out. Temperatures may be just approaching 50 around lunchtime, but should come close to 60 in the mid to late afternoon with the sun. Conditions will remain clear as we head overnight, which will drop temperatures back into the 30′s across much of Western Wisconsin. RUSK COUNTY – The Rusk County Public Health Department reported Wednesday there were three new COVID-19 cases in the county. 2 new cases on Saturday and 1 on Tuesday. There are now 34 total positive cases in Rusk County, 10 active cases and 23 recovered cases. No currently hospitalized cases. CONRATH – Wednesday afternoon at about 4:30, the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office received a call from a female reporting her stolen vehicle was at a location on Rangeline Road, Conrath. According to the police log, a County deputy indicated that the stolen vehicle may have passed him going South on Range line towards County D. The deputy advised the vehicle was in the ditch and 1 male and 1 female fled the vehicle and 1 female was still at the vehicle. The female in the car stated both subjects stated they were not going to jail tonight. Chippewa County advised they have pictures of that vehicle with a female and male subject in that vehicle Tuesday. Eau Claire County advised to hold onto the vehicle. The owner was contacted about arranging to pick up the vehicle. At 7:25 Pm Wednesday, the subjects were sited North of County Highway D and East of Range Line Road. Rusk County K-9 and the Chippewa County K-9 were deployed in an attempt to locate the individuals but were unsuccessful. Shortly before 10 PM Wednesday, Rusk County was advised that two subjects were knocking on doors with masks on. They left a residence and were walking North on Range line Road. The two subjects were reportedly wearing Black sweatshirts knocked on the door of a residence. The two subjects left prior to Law Enforcement arrival. This is believed to be related to the stolen vehicle incident earlier in the night. No other information was available. LADYSMITH – Wednesday evening at about 6 PM, a City Officer responded to a location on West 9th Street South in reference of a vehicle on fire. The City Officer arrived on scene and made contact with the owner who advised that the vehicle was no longer on fire. The Officer assisted the Ladysmith Fire Department and moved the vehicle to the side of the road.

ad-withus
RSS WLDY-WJBL NEWS
ad-withus
RSS ABC SPORTS
ad-withus
ad-withus
RSS ABC NEWS
ad-withus

Contact | Staff | News

Copyright © 2020. All Rights Reserved.

Hosted by Meggahosting and WordPress Theme created by Bill.