Pearl D. Howard, 92 of Hawkins, died on Friday, August 28 at Care & Rehab – Ladysmith. She is survived by her children: Peggy Edinger of Altoona, Bob of Colorado, Kathy Moreau of Ladysmith, Davis of Eau Claire, Russ of Mosinee, Judy Minier of Oxford, Jerrold of Hawkins, Patrick of Chippewa Falls, Timothy of Ladysmith, […]