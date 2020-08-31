mediaplayer-copy1 mediaplayer3
WLDY-WJBL NEWS 9-1-20 The month of August is a wrap and it will go in the record books as slightly warmer and drier than average. We won’t be making up any of that for this first stretch of days in September as a dry pattern continues to prevail. Today brings the start of meteorological fall and like Monday, temperatures will come up short of average. A weak wave of low pressure will slide by to our south along an old front, bringing some extra clouds in during the day. This will limit afternoon warming, and we are looking to again top out just above 70. Clearing will then follow with a mainly clear sky at night and plenty of sunshine returning on Wednesday as high pressure slides to our east. This will put us in strengthening southwest flow which will help temperatures climb back to around 80. The next cold front will be making quick progress through the Plains and Minnesota by Wednesday evening, and to our east by early Thursday. Moisture will be lacking so rain chances will be low, while a wind shift will bring another shot of cooler air back on Thursday. It will be a breezy and dry day otherwise with sunshine and clouds and highs returning to the low 70′s. The work week will then close out with more sunny and dry weather with highs on Friday a few degrees higher, in the mid 70′s. RUSK COUNTY – The Rusk County Public Health Department reported Monday the COVID-19 Update for Rusk County. There is now 1 active case, 22 recovered cases and a total of 24 positive cases. There were 1,796 negative cases and no currently hospitalized cases. LADYSMITH – More information has been released from a news story early Monday morning. A male subject Monday morning at about 5:20, called Ladysmith Police to report there was a truck and trailer in his driveway on Sabin Avenue East, Ladysmith, and tore up his yard. According to the report, Ladysmith Police responded to the scene. After an investigation, Jonathon James Richards, 27, was arrested for OWI, 3rd offense. Also arrested for Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of drug paraphernalia, and for a Probation and Parole Violation. WEYERHAEUSER – Monday morning at about 10 AM, the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a gas drive off from the gas station in Weyerhaeuser. According to the report, a female employee advised the gas drive off occurred at 9:25 Monday morning for $34.02. The vehicle was a Black car with Red hood, no plate number was provided. The subject was wearing a White Hoodie. No direction of travel was reported. WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is diving head-first into the latest eruption in the nation’s reckoning over racial injustice with a trip Tuesday to Kenosha, Wisconsin, over the objections of local leaders. The city has been riven by protests since the Aug. 23 shooting of Jacob Blake, a Black man hit seven times in the back by police. On the eve of his visit, Trump defended a teenage supporter accused of fatally shooting two men in Kenosha last week and accused Democrat Joe Biden of siding with “anarchists” and “rioters” in the unrest. Wisconsin’s Democratic governor, Tony Evers, who deployed the National Guard to quell demonstrations in response to the Blake shooting, pleaded with Trump to stay away for fear of straining tensions further. The White House said the president was expected to meet with law enforcement and tour “property affected by recent riots.” “I am concerned your presence will only hinder our healing,” Evers wrote in a letter to Trump. “I am concerned your presence will only delay our work to overcome division and move forward together.” Trump, claiming the mantle of the “law and order” candidate, is offering himself as the leader best positioned to keep Americans safe. Biden, in turn, has assailed him over the deadly protests that have sprung up on his watch. Trump insisted his appearance in Kenosha could “increase enthusiasm” in Wisconsin, perhaps the most hotly contested battleground state in the presidential race, as the White House said he “wants to visit hurting Americans.” He was expected to take credit for calling in the National Guard — an act taken by Evers — and for surging federal law enforcement to the city to restore the peace. The White House said Trump was not going to meet with Blake’s family.

