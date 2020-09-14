Victoria P. Kinnear
Victoria P. Kinnear, 97 formerly of Bruce, died Sunday, September 13, at Ladysmith Care Community. She is survived by: 2 sons: Daryl Kinnear of Ladysmith and Earl Kinnear of Albany, MN., 1 daughter: Vicki Jean Jenks of Weston, WI., 10 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren. A visitation for Victoria Kinnear will be held on Wednesday, September 16th starting at 4 PM at the Nash-Jackan Funeral Home in Bruce. A private family Mass of Christian Burial will be held at a later date. The family kindly requests that masks be worn. American Legion Ladies Auxiliary Unit 425 of Exland will honor a fellow member at 5:30 PM ON Wednesday at the Funeral Home.
- WLDY WJBL NEWS 9-14-20 After nearly a week of well below average temperatures, the return of more typical late summer warmth has begun. Some extra clouds may continue to be around at times today which will play a role in afternoon high temperatures. A weak front just to our north is expected to lift back to the north as a warm front through the day, while staying dry with highs again in the seasonable low 70′s. A low pressure system will be developing and sliding along the Canadian border near the Dakotas into Tuesday, with a trailing cold front to the southwest. As high pressure sits to our east, a strengthening gradient will develop over the Upper Midwest, leading to stronger southwest winds and warmer air returning on Tuesday. It will be the warmest day this week as we see highs return to the low 80′s under a mostly sunny sky. Southwest flow will continue at night with a mainly clear sky and mild temperatures, only dropping down into the lower 60′s. The front will start to make a run into the state on Wednesday but with limited moisture it will arrive dry with still a decent amount of sunshine, as winds shift to the west and northwest during the afternoon. It should also be a bit cooler with highs in the mid 70′s. RUSK COUNTY – In Rusk County news this past weekend, Saturday morning just after 2 AM, a Ladysmith Officer initiated a traffic stop on Lindoo Avenue East of a vehicle for a defective headlamp. The Officer made contact with the driver, Henry T. Smith, 40, and after further investigation, the Officer placed Smith under arrest for OWI 4th, Possession of THC/Marijuana, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. BRUCE – The Rusk County Sheriff’s Office received a call Saturday afternoon advising of a gas drive off at the Express Mart in Bruce. The drive off was for $100.04. The vehicle was a Red 4dr Chevy Truck pulling a trailer. There was a large plastic container on the trailer that they were putting the gas in. The vehicle took off South on Highway 40. The case is under investigation. TONY – Sunday afternoon at about 2:20, Rusk County Dispatch received a 911 call reporting a vehicle on fire at an address on Elm Drive, Tony. The vehicle was reportedly close to the residence. The Hawkins Fire Department responded to the call. No other information was available. BRUCE – Rusk County Dispatch Sunday at about 2:15 PM, received a 911 call in reference to a house fire on Fletcher Road, Bruce. Rusk County deputies, the Bruce Fire Department and Bruce ambulance were called to the scene. The Ladysmith Fire Department was called for mutual aid tankers and man power. The state fire marshall was called to the scene. No other information was being released at this time. HAWKINS – Sunday the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office received a Criminal Damage to Property complaint. According to the report, a caller advised that his mailbox got hit on Poplar Road, Hawkins, over night Saturday. There were no vehicle parts in the road. After an investigation, it looks like the car drifted off the roadway and hit the mailbox. LADYSMITH – Early Saturday afternoon, a City Officer was dispatched to speak with a male subject in the LEC Lobby about criminal damage to his vehicle. The Officer met with the subject who stated that sugar was put into his gas tank. The subject noticed it when he went to put fuel in on Saturday morning. The only place his vehicle has been was the address in Ladysmith and then he drove it home Friday. The complainant was unsure who would have damaged his vehicle, and was unsure of the extent of damages that have occurred from the sugar. September 14, 2020
- Douglas Lebal September 14, 2020Douglas Lebal, 61 of Hawkins, died on Thursday, September 10, at this home. He is survived by his wife: Ann Merriam. 3 step-children: Amber Jenness Moore of Appleton, Bo Jenness of Presque Isle and Charles Jenness of Los Angeles, CA., 1 sister: Joy Engebretson of Winchester. A small family gathering for Doug Lebal will be held […]