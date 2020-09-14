mediaplayer-copy1 mediaplayer3
Victoria P. Kinnear

Victoria P. Kinnear, 97 formerly of Bruce, died Sunday, September 13, at Ladysmith Care Community.  She is survived by: 2 sons: Daryl Kinnear of Ladysmith and Earl Kinnear of Albany, MN., 1 daughter: Vicki Jean Jenks of Weston, WI., 10 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.  A visitation for Victoria Kinnear will be held on Wednesday, September 16th starting at 4 PM at the Nash-Jackan Funeral Home in Bruce.  A private family Mass of Christian Burial will be held at a later date.  The family kindly requests that masks be worn.   American Legion Ladies Auxiliary Unit 425 of Exland will honor a fellow member at 5:30 PM ON Wednesday at the Funeral Home.

