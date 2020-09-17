mediaplayer-copy1 mediaplayer3
Renee C. Balko, 40 of Bruce, died unexpectedly on Thursday, September 10, in Exland.   She is survived by her daughter:  Lillian Balko, parents: Steven Balko of Conrath and Georgia Balko of Ladysmith, 1 sister: Stephanie Chiovarie of South Barrington, IL., 1 brother: Russell Balko of Amery, Aunts, uncles and cousins.    The family of Renee Balko will hold a private memorial service due to COVID-19.  Anyone wishing to send cards for the family, they may be sent to Steven Balko, P.O Box 164, Conrath, 54731 or to Georgia Balko, 607 W. Worden Ave. Ladysmith, 54848.   Nash-Jackan Funeral Home is assisting the family.

