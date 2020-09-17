Renee C. Balko
Renee C. Balko, 40 of Bruce, died unexpectedly on Thursday, September 10, in Exland. She is survived by her daughter: Lillian Balko, parents: Steven Balko of Conrath and Georgia Balko of Ladysmith, 1 sister: Stephanie Chiovarie of South Barrington, IL., 1 brother: Russell Balko of Amery, Aunts, uncles and cousins. The family of Renee Balko will hold a private memorial service due to COVID-19. Anyone wishing to send cards for the family, they may be sent to Steven Balko, P.O Box 164, Conrath, 54731 or to Georgia Balko, 607 W. Worden Ave. Ladysmith, 54848. Nash-Jackan Funeral Home is assisting the family.
- Garage Moving Sale September 17, 2020Huge Garage, Moving Sale continuing this weekend, Sept. 18th and 19th and 20th. 9-5 and Open House on Sunday the 20th 1-5. 10 miles, East on 8 from Ladysmith, then follow signs on Highway I North in Tony. 715-532-3301 call with questions. Singer Tredel sewing machine, older table and 6 chairs, chrome legs, gray top, […]
- WLDY-WJBL NEWS 9-17-20 A large high pressure system will make steady progress eastward through Minnesota today. This will reinforce the cooler drier air in wake of the cold front, but the wind will die down with the high pressure system in close proximity. Sunny skies throughout the day will assist in a quick morning warm up and steady warmth in the afternoon. Highs will range from the upper 50′s in our northern counties to mid 60′s in the Coulee Region. Skies may also appear a tad hazy as wildfire smoke is reintroduced to the atmosphere overhead. Heading through the evening and overnight, skies will remain mostly clear and temps once again drop quickly after sunset. With temperatures dropping into the 30s and winds becoming nearly calm, scattered frost is possible. Friday will be primarily a continuation of the weather we experienced on Thursday. High pressure will be directly overhead at the start of the day and slowly pulling east at the end. Wind will remain light throughout however, and skies are expected to be mostly clear. Temperatures will peak in the low 60′s for a second afternoon in Eau Claire. Low temperatures leading into the weekend may be 5-8 degrees higher than the previous night however, as more clouds enter the sky and a south wind results from the exiting high pressure system. RUSK COUNTY – The Rusk County Public Health Department reported Wednesday 1 new COVID-19 positive case in the county. There are a total of 45 positive cases in the county, 16 active cases and 28 recovered cases. There were 2,143 negative results and 1 currently hospitalized case. RUSK COUNTY – Wednesday afternoon at about 2:35, a single vehicle accident was reported to the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office on Townline East of County Highway I near Tony. The Rusk County deputies, the Ladysmith and Sheldon ambulances and the Ladysmith Fire Department were called to the scene. Lifelink Helicopter was also called to the scene. According to the report, a female subject Rose Dvorak, 72, was transported by ambulance to the Marshfield medical Center – Ladysmith. A second subject Donald Dvorak, 80, was transported by Lifelink to an unknown hospital. A preliminary investigation shows the vehicle was exiting a driveway on Townline Road. Mr Dvorak stated his right leg went numb and he was unable to lift it from the gas pedal to apply the brakes. His foot laid on the gas pedal and the vehicle accelerated from the driveway, across Townline Road, and entered the North dirch, then rolling onto its side. No other information was available. Chippewa County (WQOW) – A female died in the hospital Wednesday night after being hit by a truck north of Bloomer. According to the Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office, it happened on Highway 64 at 190th Avenue at 6:24 p.m. Sheriff Jim Kowalczyk said a Gibson’s Water Care box truck was west on 64 when the driver hit a female pedestrian on a curve. The female was flown to Mayo in Eau Claire where she had surgery and died. The sheriff is asking for anyone in the area who might have information to contact his office at 715-726-7701. EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) – Vice President Pence is scheduled to start his Minnesota-Wisconsin bus tour in Eau Claire on Thursday, Sept. 24. The Office of the Vice President says Pence will visit Midwest Manufacturing and talk about the importance of manufacturing in the United States. After visiting Eau Claire, he is scheduled to visit Minneapolis where he will participate in a Cops for Trump event, September 17, 2020