Marjorie P. Gustafson, 77 of Ladysmith, died on Sunday, September 27, at Marshfield Medical Center-Ladysmith. She is survived by her husband: Harold, 5 children: Brian of Ladysmith, Wendy Capek of Buffalo, MN., Kori Anderson of Ladysmith, Jason of Ladysmith and Jennifer Sorenson of Crystal, MN. 6 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren, 2 sisters: Lola Potter of Paragould, AR. and Virginia Button of Ladysmith. 2 sisters-in-law: Pam Mincoff of Conrath and Colleen Hoff of Ladysmith, numerous nieces and nephews. Memorial services for Marjorie Gustafson will be held at 11 AM on Saturday, October 3, at Nash-Jackan Funeral Home in Ladysmith with Truman Stricklen officiating. Visitation will be from 10 AM until service time on Saturday at the Funeral Home.