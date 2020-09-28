mediaplayer-copy1 mediaplayer3
Marjorie P. Gustafson

Marjorie P. Gustafson, 77 of Ladysmith, died on Sunday, September 27, at Marshfield Medical Center-Ladysmith.  She is survived by her husband: Harold, 5 children: Brian of Ladysmith, Wendy Capek of Buffalo, MN., Kori Anderson of Ladysmith, Jason of Ladysmith  and Jennifer Sorenson of Crystal, MN.   6 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren, 2 sisters: Lola Potter of Paragould, AR. and Virginia Button of Ladysmith.  2 sisters-in-law:  Pam Mincoff of Conrath and Colleen Hoff of Ladysmith, numerous nieces and nephews.  Memorial services for Marjorie Gustafson will be held at 11 AM on Saturday, October 3, at Nash-Jackan Funeral Home in Ladysmith with Truman Stricklen officiating.  Visitation will be from 10 AM until service time on Saturday at the Funeral Home.  

