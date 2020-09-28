Marjorie P. Gustafson
Marjorie P. Gustafson, 77 of Ladysmith, died on Sunday, September 27, at Marshfield Medical Center-Ladysmith. She is survived by her husband: Harold, 5 children: Brian of Ladysmith, Wendy Capek of Buffalo, MN., Kori Anderson of Ladysmith, Jason of Ladysmith and Jennifer Sorenson of Crystal, MN. 6 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren, 2 sisters: Lola Potter of Paragould, AR. and Virginia Button of Ladysmith. 2 sisters-in-law: Pam Mincoff of Conrath and Colleen Hoff of Ladysmith, numerous nieces and nephews. Memorial services for Marjorie Gustafson will be held at 11 AM on Saturday, October 3, at Nash-Jackan Funeral Home in Ladysmith with Truman Stricklen officiating. Visitation will be from 10 AM until service time on Saturday at the Funeral Home.
- WLDY-WJBL NEWS 9-28-20 The final few days of September will come with breezy and cool conditions, likely bringing the sweatshirts and jackets out at times. A large upper trough continues to expand southward and will be a mainstay across our part of the country all week. Today will remain mostly gray with plenty of clouds while scattered showers this afternoon. Northwest breezes will also be around, making it feel cooler while afternoon highs only reach the upper 50′s. Tuesday will likely be a similar day with clouds and perhaps a bit of sun at times, while an isolated shower is possible in the afternoon. The next surface trough will be up to our northwest, shifting winds temporarily to the west and southwest while we reach towards 60. This is how we will likely finish up the month on Wednesday when we actually may have a better chance to see a bit more sunshine. A stray late day shower can’t be ruled out, but it should remain largely dry while we again top out around 60. RUSK COUNTY – In Rusk County this past weekend, Friday morning at about 7:30, according to the police log, a Rusk County Deputy upon entering the boat landing off of Port Arthur Road at Town Road 40, the deputy observed a vehicle parked in a non-parking area with the windows partially down. The deputy observed two subjects in the back seat, who were partially clothed and appeared top be sleeping. Drug related items were observed in the front seat area of the vehicle. A female subject was transported to the Rusk County Jail for possession of Marijuana. The male subject was found to have no prior drug arrests. He was cited for possession of drugs. HAWKINS – Friday afternoon just before 5 PM, the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office received a cell call advising of a male subject on Main Street in Hawkins that looked to be severely intoxicated. A Rusk County Deputy responded and after an investigation, a male subject was taken into custody for a violation of a court order and transported to the Rusk County Jail. BRUCE – The Rusk County Dispatch received a 911 call Saturday afternoon at about 1:20 PM, advising of a car vs motorcycle accident on Highway 8 and Natchwey Road, Bruce. According to the report, the motorcyclist was laying on the ground alert and conscious. Rusk County deputies, the Bruce Ambulance, Bruce Fire Department and Life Link Helicopter were called to the scene. The landing zone was set up at the Bruce Baseball Park and the ambulance transported one male subject there. Life Link transported the patient reportedly to Luther Mayo in Eau Claire. No other information was available. LADYSMITH – Saturday evening just before 7 PM, a City Officer was dispatched to Fairway Avenue and Shady Lane for a Criminal Damage to Property complaint. According to the report, a vehicle hit a tree and left the area. An individual in the area heard the impact, but did not see the vehicle. The individual that lives at the property, stated he observed a Red vehicle possibly a smaller truck/SUV driving away. There was damage to the head lights and bumper. The Officer collected debris but was unable to locate the vehicle in the area. LADYSMITH – Friday afternoon a male subject called Ladysmith Police to report that license plates that he ordered and that were delivered by USPS were stolen out of his mailbox on East 5th Street South, Ladysmith. The case is under investigation. September 28, 2020
- Linda L. Olson September 27, 2020Linda L. Olson, 66 of Ojibwa, died Friday, September 25, at Marshfield. She is survived by her Mother: Clarice Thayer of Hayward, 5 children: Jeff Olson of Imalone, Kris Des Jarlais, Julie Olson, Wendi Strop all of Ladysmith and Rebecca Peterson of Maple Grove, MN. 8 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren, Brother: Stephen Doolittle of St […]