Linda L. Olson, 66 of Ojibwa, died Friday, September 25, at Marshfield. She is survived by her Mother: Clarice Thayer of Hayward, 5 children: Jeff Olson of Imalone, Kris Des Jarlais, Julie Olson, Wendi Strop all of Ladysmith and Rebecca Peterson of Maple Grove, MN. 8 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren, Brother: Stephen Doolittle of St Cloud, MN., Sisters: Lila Frieslinger of Centralia, IL. and Sue Schweigert of Bruce. Funeral services for Linda Olson will be Tuesday, September 29th at 11 AM at Faith United Methodist Church in Ladysmith with Rev. Mark Bartlett officiating. Friends may call on Monday, September 28th at 4 PM until 7 PM, at the Nash-Jackan Funeral Home in Ladysmith and again on Tuesday morning at the church for an hour prior to the service. Burial will be in the Radisson Cemetery at a later date.