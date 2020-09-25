Linda L. Olson
Linda L. Olson, 66 of Ojibwa, died Friday, September 25, at Marshfield. She is survived by her Mother: Clarice Thayer of Hayward, 5 children: Jeff Olson of Imalone, Kris Des Jarlais, Julie Olson, Wendi Strop all of Ladysmith and Rebecca Peterson of Maple Grove, MN. 8 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren, Brother: Stephen Doolittle of St Cloud, MN., Sisters: Lila Frieslinger of Centralia, IL. and Sue Schweigert of Bruce. Funeral services for Linda Olson will be Tuesday, September 29th at 11 AM at Faith United Methodist Church in Ladysmith with Rev. Mark Bartlett officiating. Friends may call on Monday, September 28th at 4 PM until 7 PM, at the Nash-Jackan Funeral Home in Ladysmith and again on Tuesday morning at the church for an hour prior to the service. Burial will be in the Radisson Cemetery at a later date.
- WLDY-WJBL NEWS 9-25-20 Today will be one of the warmest days this week and very possibly our final 80 degree day of 2020. A strong southerly flow will return to the region following the passage of a warm front early in the morning. Partly sunny skies during the day will allow for a quick warm up and afternoon highs in the low 80′s. As we head into the late afternoon and evening, we’ll need to keep an eye on a cold front approaching from the west. Showers will be possible along the front as it moves through though many areas may not see rain at all, especially south of the Chippewa Valley. Partly to mostly cloudy skies will be present behind the front and will carry over into Saturday. Our wind will changeover to a west-northwesterly direction behind the front and we’ll have to adjust to slightly cooler weather at the start of the weekend. Between the wind and overall cloudier morning skies, temperatures will rise a bit slower through the morning. In the afternoon however, temperatures may get a boost from a southerly wind ahead of another quick moving low pressure system. This will be enough to kick our temperatures back into the mid 70′s. RUSK COUNTY – The Rusk County Public Health Department reported Thursday 3 new positive COVID-19 cases in Rusk County. There are now 59 total positive cases in the county, 14 active cases and 45 recovered cases. There are 2,379 negative results and no currently hospitalized cases in the county. LADYSMITH – This (Friday) morning at about 7:35, a Rusk County Deputy reported two subjects that were sleeping in a vehicle. Little information was available, but according to the police log, there were drug items visable in the vehicle. After an investigation, a female subject was taken into custody for drug possession. LADYSMITH – Thursday morning at 8:15, a Ladysmith Officer responded to the 200 block of Worden Avenue East for a report of a 2 car crash. According to the report, a vehicle was driving West bound on Worden Avenue East. A second vehicle had stopped at the intersection of East 2nd Street South and Worden Avenue East, prior to driving forward to go through the intersection North bound. The driver said she could not see to the left due to a Sysco delivery truck parked at that location blocking her vision. She drove into the intersection and was struck by the other vehicle. The female driver was issued a citation for Failure to yield right of way from the stop sign. No injuries were reported. MADISON (WKOW) – Attorneys for Kyle Rittenhouse, the 17-year-old accused of killing two protesters during unrest Kenosha, say he will challenge extradition back to Wisconsin. Rittenhouse was arrested in Illinois after returning from Kenosah. He’s charged with five felonies in Kenosha County. Rittenhouse appeared via Zoom Friday morning in Lake County Circuit Court. September 25, 2020
- WLDY-WJBL NEWS 9-24-20 Rain for a change today. A few showers and storms will be present with an area of low pressure over Minnesota and a stationary front extending to the east into Wisconsin. As the front slowly drops from northern to southern Wisconsin through the day. The best chance for showers in Chippewa Valley appears to be morning to early afternoon, with rain chances coming a few hours later across the Coulee Region. After any precipitation moves out, there should be some level of clearing, though temperatures may be kept in check and stay in the low 70′s. Skies will be mostly cloudy overnight with some fog into Friday as we hook into a renewed southerly flow of air ahead of our next cold front. Friday will have the opportunity to be the warmest day we see this week, but it is dependent on the timing of the aforementioned cold front. Sunny skies in the morning will allow for a quick warm up and afternoon highs around 80 as clouds cut off some of our daytime heating. The potential for highs to climb another 3-4 degrees is there, but this would require the front to hold off a little bit longer. After clouds really settle in during the evening, showers and a few storms are expected overnight. RUSK COUNTY – The Rusk County Public Health Department reported Wednesday that there were 3 new COVID-19 cases in Rusk County. Since the pandemic began, there are now 56 total positive cases in the county, 12 active cases and 44 recovered cases. There are 2,346 negative results and no currently hospitalized cases in Rusk County. EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) – Ahead of the vice president’s trip to Eau Claire, Joe Biden’s camp says President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence have no plan to get COVID-19 under control in the United States. Pence will be in Eau Claire and speaking about manufacturing at Midwest Manufacturing. “The stakes of this election couldn’t be higher for Wisconsin or our country. We desperately need real leadership in the White House, and that’s exactly what Joe Biden is offering. Not only does Joe Biden have a plan to confront the pandemic and ensure every American has access to affordable health care, he’ll restore the middle class, invest in Wisconsin manufacturing, and help us build back better than before,” said Kate Benfield with the Biden campaign. September 24, 2020