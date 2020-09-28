Harold J. Van Patter, 96 of Glen Flora, died on Friday, September 25, at his home. He is survived by 1 son: James Van Patter of Beaver Dam, 2 daughters: Helen Van Patter and Peggy Jennerman both of Ladysmith, 8 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren. Funeral services for Harold Van Patter will be held at 11 AM on Friday, October 2, at Glen Flora Baptist Church with Pastor Dave Smith officiating. Burial will be in Glenview Cemetery in Glen Flora. Visitation will be from 4 PM until 7 PM on Thursday, October 1 at Nash-Jackan Funeral Home in Ladysmith and then again from 10 AM until service time on Friday at the Church.