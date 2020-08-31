Garage Sale
Garage Sale – Friday and Saturday, Sept. 4-5 9-3 1640 North 2nd St. Bruce. Furniture, Appliances, Foosball Table, Clothes, Home Décor, boat, etc.
- WLDY-WJBL NEWS 8-31-20 As the front clears our part of the state, drier air will quickly take hold for the afternoon, resulting in the return of sunshine. It will also be quite breezy as northwest winds develop while temperatures top out a touch below average, in the low to mid 70′s. A few clouds may continue at night, otherwise it will be dry and cooler with lows down around 50. We welcome the month of September Tuesday, along with the start of meteorological fall, and the weather these first days of the new month will be very quiet overall. The upper level pattern will feature a broad trough covering Central Canada, spilling down into the north-central states, while summer heat gets pushed to the eastern and western U.S. This will leave us with near to cooler than average temperatures overall, though a few warmer days are forecast when winds will briefly be from the southwest. Tuesday will feature a mix of clouds and sunshine, while those winds do return to the southwest. Highs will reach the mid 70′s. On Wednesday we will be watching the next cold front slide through the Northern Plains, staying to our west during the day. Southwest winds will increase, making for stronger breezes and more heating as temperatures reach for 80 again. MADISON (WKOW) – UW Health and the University of Wisconsin will become one of the first sites in the country to study whether a new vaccine can prevent COVID-19. In a news release Monday, UW Health announced the upcoming study of an investigational vaccine developed by the pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca. “Our entire team has been working diligently for months to bring this important clinical trial to our state, and now Wisconsinites have an opportunity to be part of solving this crisis. The study, which is currently recruiting participants, is a phase 3 randomized, double-blinded, placebo-controlled clinical trial. It is considered the “gold standard for measuring the efficacy of investigatory drugs.” UW is one of 100 clinical sites around the country to participate in the trial and will enroll about 1,600 people through Oct. at University Hospital. Participants will be randomly assigned to receive two injections of either the investigational vaccine (also known AZD1222) or a placebo designed to look like the investigational vaccine but containing no active vaccine. Participants are twice as likely to receive the investigational vaccine than the placebo. Following the treatment, the study will last approximately two years and enrollees will periodically undergo tests to monitor their health. This includes physical examinations, measurements of vital signs such as blood pressure and heart rate, blood tests, and COVID-19 testing. To be eligible for the next phase: At least 18-years-old Healthy or have medically stable chronic disease Cannot have a previously confirmed diagnosis of COVID-19 People interested in learning more about participating in the study can do so by emailing uwcovidvaccine@clinicaltrials.wisc.edu, calling the hotline at 608-262-8300 or 833-306-0681, LADYSMITH – This (Monday) morning at about 5:20, the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office received a call advising there was a truck and trailer in his driveway on Sabin Avenue East, Ladysmith. The caller advised they tore up his yard. Rusk County deputies and a Ladysmith Officer were called to the scene. According to the report, there was a passed out male behind the wheel of the vehicle, and there appeared to be some type of weapon in the vehicle as well. After an investigation, a subject was taken into custody and transported to MMC-Ladysmith for a legal blood draw. Polk County (WQOW) – The Polk County Sheriff’s Office says a person dove into shallow water over the weekend and died. It happened on Saturday at 6:56 p.m. on Bone Lake which is east of Luck. Polk County authorities say a male dove into two feet of water and apparently hit the lake bottom. They said he lost consciousness. Family members were able to get him onto a pontoon and tried helping him. He was taken to Amery Regional Medical Center where he was pronounced dead. The victim’s name is not being released at this time. Authorities are calling the incident a drowning. KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) — Some residents in Kenosha fear a planned visit by President Donald Trump after unrest over the police shooting of Jacob Blake may stir more emotions and cause more violence and destruction in the divided southeastern Wisconsin city after several days of peace. Trump was scheduled to tour the damage Tuesday and meet with law enforcement as demonstrators call for the officer who shot Blake to be fired and face attempted murder charges. Trump’s visit comes a week after authorities say a 17-year-old from northern Illinois shot and killed two protesters. The tension began Aug. 23 after a video showed a Kenosha police officer shooting Blake, a Black man, in the back while responding to a call about a domestic dispute. All last week, Black Lives Matter protesters held events to call for changes to policing, and Democratic Gov. Tony Evers called a special session of the Legislature for Monday to take up a host of police reform measures. But Republicans don’t plan to take immediate action. Volunteers and businesses on Sunday worked to clean up from fires and vandalism that destroyed buildings and prompted surviving restaurants, grocery stores, and barbershops to board up. August 31, 2020
- Pearl D. Howard August 31, 2020Pearl D. Howard, 92 of Hawkins, died on Friday, August 28 at Care & Rehab – Ladysmith. She is survived by her children: Peggy Edinger of Altoona, Bob of Colorado, Kathy Moreau of Ladysmith, Davis of Eau Claire, Russ of Mosinee, Judy Minier of Oxford, Jerrold of Hawkins, Patrick of Chippewa Falls, Timothy of Ladysmith, […]