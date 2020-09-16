mediaplayer-copy1 mediaplayer3
Huge Garage, Moving Sale continuing this weekend, Sept. 18th and 19th and 20th.  9-5  and Open House on Sunday the 20th  1-5.  10 miles,   East on 8 from Ladysmith, then follow signs on Highway I North in Tony.  715-532-3301  call with questions.  Singer Tredel sewing machine, older table and 6 chairs, chrome legs, gray top, white vinyl type on the cushions, guns and ammo, bow and arrows, large black gun case, fishing poles, tip ups, dog kennel, air compressor, lamps and oil lamps, old typewriter, small appliances, some stoneware, books, cook books, quilting books, 2 real nice mens leather jackets, chrystal ware, towels, table cloths, dailies, 2 punch bowl sets, 3 comforter sets, lots of nice wall pictures, and more items, mens and women’s clothes, shoes, Christmas items.   

