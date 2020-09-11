mediaplayer-copy1 mediaplayer3
Get Adobe Flash player
Find more about Weather in Ladysmith, WI
Click for weather forecast
«

Fund Raising Sale

Fund Raising Sale – for Missionary, Marge Lanius, who is earning a start-up fund to go to Thailand.  Sept 18-19, Friday and Saturday, 9 AM to 4 PM.  204 Maplewood Dr. Ladysmith.   Skis, ice skates, books for home schooling, Religious books, furniture and clothing.

ad-withus
RSS WLDY-WJBL NEWS
ad-withus
RSS ABC SPORTS
ad-withus
ad-withus
RSS ABC NEWS
ad-withus

Contact | Staff | News

Copyright © 2020. All Rights Reserved.

Hosted by Meggahosting and WordPress Theme created by Bill.