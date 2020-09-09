Frank A. Starcz, 3 of Weyerhaeuser, died Tuesday, September 8th in Eau Claire. He is survived by his wife: Linda, 3 children: Rebecca Starcz-Johnson of DePere, Rhonda Schultz of Birchwood, and Thomas Starcz of Radisson, 9 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren, 3 step-children: Michael Breed of Cameron, Charles Breed of Gillett and Clint Breed of Eau Claire, 7 step-grandchildren. A Mass of Christian Burial for Frank Starcz will be held on Friday, September 11th at 11 AM at St Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Weyerhaeuser with Fr. Papi officiating. Burial will be in the Radisson Cemetery. Friends may call on Friday morning at the church from 10 AM until the time of service. Nash-Jackan Funeral Home is assisting with the service.