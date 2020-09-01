ESTATE SALE
HUGE ESTATE SALE – at Hawkins Lions Club Park, Friday, Sept. 4th, 8 AM to 12 Noon. Saturday, Sept. 5th 8 AM to 5 PM, Sunday, Sept. 6th 8 AM to 5 PM. Pampered Chef, Tupperware, Pyrex Dishes, Digital Cameras, Camcorder, DVD’s/Bluerays, CD’s Scrapbooking, fabric remnants, books, kitchen table w/ 4 chairs, hutch, lamps, end tables w/ lamps, coffee table. Much Much More!!
- Garage Sale September 1, 2020Garage Sale – Friday and Saturday, Sept. 4-5 9-3 1640 North 2nd St. Bruce. Furniture, Appliances, Foosball Table, Clothes, Home Décor, boat, etc.
- FAMILY RUMMAGE SALE September 1, 2020Family Rummage Sale – N6354 Co. Rd. A, Ladysmith. 4 miles West of Highway 27. Friday, Sept. 11 8:30 AM to 4 PM, Saturday, Sept. 12 8:30 AM to 2 PM, Women and men’s clothing, household Goods, Tools, Sporting Goods, Horse Tack and Equipment, Kitchen items and much more. Something for Everyone!! Lots of off […]