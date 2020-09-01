mediaplayer-copy1 mediaplayer3
ESTATE SALE

HUGE ESTATE SALE – at Hawkins Lions Club Park,  Friday, Sept. 4th,  8 AM to 12 Noon.  Saturday, Sept. 5th  8 AM to 5 PM,  Sunday, Sept. 6th  8 AM to 5 PM.    Pampered Chef, Tupperware, Pyrex Dishes, Digital Cameras, Camcorder, DVD’s/Bluerays, CD’s Scrapbooking, fabric remnants, books, kitchen table w/ 4 chairs, hutch, lamps, end tables w/ lamps, coffee table.  Much Much More!!

 

  • Garage Sale September 1, 2020
    Garage Sale – Friday and Saturday, Sept. 4-5   9-3   1640 North 2nd St. Bruce.  Furniture, Appliances, Foosball Table, Clothes, Home Décor, boat, etc. 
  • FAMILY RUMMAGE SALE September 1, 2020
    Family Rummage Sale – N6354 Co. Rd. A, Ladysmith.  4 miles West of Highway 27.  Friday, Sept. 11  8:30 AM to 4 PM, Saturday, Sept. 12 8:30 AM to 2 PM,   Women and men’s clothing, household Goods, Tools, Sporting Goods, Horse Tack and Equipment, Kitchen items and much more.  Something for Everyone!!  Lots of off […]
