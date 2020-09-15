Elsie M. Larson
Elsie M. Larson, 95 of Ladysmith, died on Sunday, September 13, at Marshfield Medical Center – Ladysmith. She is survived by 4 sons: David of Phoenix, AZ., Tom of North Robinsdale, MN., Jim of Ladysmith and John of Madison. 2 grandchildren and 1 sister: Onie Stark of Kent City, MI. Funeral services for Elsie Larson will be held at 11 AM on Friday, September 18, at Hope Lutheran Church in Ladysmith with Pastor Tom Reiff officiating. Burial will follow in Riverside Cemetery in Ladysmith. Visitation for friends and family will be from 10 AM until service time on Friday at the Church. Nash-Jackan Funeral Home is assisting with the arrangements.
- WLDY-WJBL NEWS 9-15-20 A warmer day will unfold today with plenty of hazy sun and stronger southwest winds. Gusts over 30 mph will be possible as a tight pressure gradient develops between high pressure to our east and an approaching cold front to the west. Once again there may be a hazy look to the sky as smoke from the wildfires out west continues to flow through the atmosphere several thousand feet up. Afternoon highs should be around 10 degrees above average, climbing into the lower 80′s while dew points around 60 may allow for a slightly muggy feel. The cold front will make steady eastward progress, dropping down into the state Tuesday night into early Wednesday morning. Atmospheric moisture will be lacking, and the result will be just a few extra clouds moving through, while winds shift to the west and northwest, picking up through the day Wednesday. Cooler air will start to arrive, dropping temperatures back down to around average with highs in the low 70′s. RUSK COUNTY – The Rusk County Public Health Department reported Monday 5 new positive cases in the county. There are now 43 total positive cases, with 16 active cases and 26 recovered cases. There is one currently hospitalized case in the county. LADYSMITH – Monday afternoon at about 12:45, a subject advised that they have some damage to political signs in their yard and also a fence was damaged. A Rusk County Deputy was called to the scene. After an investigation,, the deputy observed multiple damaged signs and flag polls. Flags had been pulled off of the polls and torn as the rings were still on the poll. The case is under investigation. LADYSMITH – AT 6:35 AM this (Tuesday) morning, Ladysmith Police received a call in regards to a littering complaint. The complainant advised that almost daily someone litters scratched off lotto tickets in the area of West 6th Street and Lake Avenue. The City Officer sat and observed the area in the morning when it normally occurred. The suspect was observed and found that two lotto tickets had been discarded. The suspect will be contacted and cited. EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) – An Eau Claire home is damaged after a late night fire on the city’s west side. The Eau Claire Fire Department responded to a call at 1816 Sun Vista Court just after 11:30 p.m. Monday. Crews arrived to find smoke showing from the front of the residence. Residents in the home evacuated safely, and a dog was found inside the home and returned safely to its owners. Fire crews say the fire was contained to a single room. The cause of the fire and damage estimate are still being investigated. September 15, 2020
- Victoria P. Kinnear September 15, 2020Victoria P. Kinnear, 97 formerly of Bruce, died Sunday, September 13, at Ladysmith Care Community. She is survived by: 2 sons: Daryl Kinnear of Ladysmith and Earl Kinnear of Albany, MN., 1 daughter: Vicki Jean Jenks of Weston, WI., 10 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren. A visitation for Victoria Kinnear will be held on Wednesday, September […]