Elsie M. Larson, 95 of Ladysmith, died on Sunday, September 13, at Marshfield Medical Center – Ladysmith. She is survived by 4 sons: David of Phoenix, AZ., Tom of North Robinsdale, MN., Jim of Ladysmith and John of Madison. 2 grandchildren and 1 sister: Onie Stark of Kent City, MI. Funeral services for Elsie Larson will be held at 11 AM on Friday, September 18, at Hope Lutheran Church in Ladysmith with Pastor Tom Reiff officiating. Burial will follow in Riverside Cemetery in Ladysmith. Visitation for friends and family will be from 10 AM until service time on Friday at the Church. Nash-Jackan Funeral Home is assisting with the arrangements.