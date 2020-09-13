Douglas Lebal, 61 of Hawkins, died on Thursday, September 10, at this home. He is survived by his wife: Ann Merriam. 3 step-children: Amber Jenness Moore of Appleton, Bo Jenness of Presque Isle and Charles Jenness of Los Angeles, CA., 1 sister: Joy Engebretson of Winchester. A small family gathering for Doug Lebal will be held with a Celebration of Life in the future. Nash-Jackan Funeral Home is assisting the family.