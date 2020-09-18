Diane R. Button
Diane R. Button, 75 of Rice Lake, died on Sunday, September 13, at Mayo Clinic Health System-Oakridge Hospital in Osseo. She is survived by her husband: Carlyle, 2 daughters: Pamela Succaw and Karen Jones, 3 grandchildren, 2 brothers: Allen and Dewey Tangwall, 1 sister: Dawn Koepp, many nieces and nephews. A memorial service for Diane Button will be held at 11 AM on Saturday, September 26, at Grace Bible Church in Bruce with Pastor Larry Gabbard officiating. Burial will follow in the Bruce Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10 AM until service time at the church. Nash-Jackan Funeral Home is assisting the family.
- WLDY-WJBL NEWS 9-18-20 Eau Claire recorded it’s first freezing temperature this morning when the thermometer dipped to 30 degrees…one degree shy of a record low of 29. Cold Canadian high pressure and clear skies remain overhead. Under mostly sunny skies, look for temperatures to rise into the upper 50s and low 60s. A warm up will then commence going into the weekend as the high slides farther to our east and southerly flow picks up. We’re looking at a partly cloudy day on Saturday with a noticeable south wind. Temperatures should end up in the 65-70 degree range. As we progress into Sunday, temperatures will take another step up on the back of a breezy south wind and mostly sunny skies. We can expect highs to break average again as we peak in the low 70′s. While we enjoy the return of some warmth however, we may be set back by a weak cold front, which will move through early on Monday. RUSK COUNTY – The Rusk County Public Health Department reported Thursday 4 more new positive cases of COVID-19 in Rusk County. Total positive cases is at 49, with 17 active cases and 32 recovered cases. There are 2,153 negative results and 1 currently hospitalized case in Rusk County. LADYSMITH – Thursday night at about 11:25, Ladysmith Police were notified by the Rusk County Dispatch of a Black in color Pontiac Sedan traveling towards the city at a high rate of speed from Bruce. A City Officer observed the vehicle speeding in the city of Ladysmith and initiated a traffic stop on the vehicle. The Officer made contact with the driver, Zackary A. Noel, 23, who was found to have a revoked WI. Drivers license. Noel was issued multiple citations. He will be referred to the District Attorney’s Office for Criminal OAR and 2 counts of Misdemeanor Bail Jumping. SUAMICO, Wis. (AP) — A high school teacher in the Howard-Suamico School District has died after being hospitalized for COVID-19. School district officials sent a letter to its students’ families notifying them that Heidi Hussli had died Thursday. The letter said the Bay Port High School German teacher was hospitalized briefly before her death. The 47-year-old Hussli was a native of Beaver Dam and taught German at Bay Port for 16 years. As of Thursday, Bay Port was reporting nine positive cases of COVID-19, eight involving students. September 18, 2020
- Renee C. Balko September 18, 2020Renee C. Balko, 40 of Bruce, died unexpectedly on Thursday, September 10, in Exland. She is survived by her daughter: Lillian Balko, parents: Steven Balko of Conrath and Georgia Balko of Ladysmith, 1 sister: Stephanie Chiovarie of South Barrington, IL., 1 brother: Russell Balko of Amery, Aunts, uncles and cousins. The family of Renee Balko […]