Diane R. Button

Diane R. Button, 75 of Rice Lake, died on Sunday, September 13, at Mayo Clinic Health System-Oakridge Hospital in Osseo.  She is survived by her husband: Carlyle, 2 daughters: Pamela Succaw and Karen Jones, 3 grandchildren, 2 brothers: Allen and Dewey Tangwall, 1 sister: Dawn Koepp, many nieces and nephews.    A memorial service for Diane Button will be held at 11 AM on Saturday, September 26, at Grace Bible Church in Bruce with Pastor Larry Gabbard officiating.  Burial will follow in the Bruce Cemetery.  Visitation will be from 10 AM until service time at the church.   Nash-Jackan Funeral Home is assisting the family. 

