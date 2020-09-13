Charles :Charlie” Thorpe, Jr., died on Tuesday, April 14, at Marshfield Medical Center in Ladysmith. He is survived by his wife: Martha, 3 sons: Brad, David and Bruce. 10 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren, 1 sister: Audrey Tinder of Ladysmith. A celebration of Life for Charlie Thorpe, Jr. will be held at 11 AM on Saturday, September 19, at the First Church of Christ in Ladysmith with Brian Chitwood officiating. Burial with military honors will be in Riverside Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10 AM until service time on Saturday at the church. Nash-Jackan Funeral Home is assisting the family.