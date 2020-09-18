Alex E. Wolter, 87 of Ladysmith, and formerly of Holcombe, died on Sunday, August 9, at Care & Rehab-Ladysmith. He is survived by his wife: Emily, 1 daughter: Debbie Wolter of Eau Claire, 1 son: William Wolter of Holcombe, 1 granddaughter: Kayla Wolter of Chippewa Falls. A memorial service for Alex Wolter will be held at 1:30 PM on Saturday, September 26, at Nash-Jackan Funeral Home in Ladysmith with Deacon Doug Sorenson officiating. Visitation will be from 12:30 PM until service time on Saturday at the Funeral Home.