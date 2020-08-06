WLDY-WJBL NEWS 8-7-20 Expect a partly to mostly cloudy sky this afternoon. Highs will reach the low 80s, but the humidity will be higher as dew points reach the mid 60s this afternoon. Temperatures will then slowly drop tonight, while humidity continues to increase. At the same time, a weak disturbance will be advancing through Minnesota. With sufficient energy hanging around, a line of thunderstorms will be possible overnight into early tomorrow morning. This will be our best opportunity of a more widespread rain. Timing is a little uncertain but right now most of the rains will be moving to our east by Saturday morning. The weekend will feature similar conditions as the warm up continues. Saturday will be more like a typical Wisconsin summer day after storms role out in by the mid morning. Stickier air will sit in place and highs will climb up to the mid 80′s. A chance for storms may remain in locations that stayed dry in the morning, though this threat appears to be isolated. A noticeable southerly wind will continue feeding the warm up. Sunday looks like the warmest and most humid day we will see this week as a warm front passes through in the early morning. Humidity will give the air a tropical feel and highs will flirt with 90. Once again, a slight chance for afternoon storms is expected. Meanwhile to the west, a cold front is expected to be sweeping through the Upper Midwest, kicking up strong storms amidst an unstable air mass. A greater chance for storms will coincide with this front as it approaches Sunday evening and may pass through anytime between late Sunday and early Monday. RUSK COUNTY – The Rusk County Public Health Department reported no new COVID-19 positive cases in Rusk County Thursday. The total positive cases remains at 17, with 4 active cases and 12 recovered cases. There were 1,438 negative cases and no currently hospitalized cases. CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) – The Chippewa County Department of Public Health has released the updated COVID-19 numbers for the county. There has been an increase of three new COVID cases in the county, for a total of 220. Seven people have been released from isolation, 203 in total. There have been 93 new negative test results, 8,058 total. Eau Claire County currently has 541 positive test results, an increase of 10. There is currently 14,189 negative test results. Four people in the county have died, and 28 have been hospitalized. An estimated 461 people have been deemed “recovered”. WINONA COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) – Winona County Health and Human Services is warning residents of potential COVID-19 exposure at seven different locations and times. The department says health officials have identified an outbreak in Lewiston, MN through contact tracing. Many cases have been traced back to gatherings. Potential exposure sites include: Sunday, July 26, 2020, an unorganized game of basketball at “Crossings” (Crossings Center, 170 S Fremont St. Lewiston, MN 55952) Monday, July 27, 2020, football camp in the morning and basketball camp in the evening at Lewiston Altura High School Tuesday, July 28, 2020, football camp in the morning and basketball camp in the evening at Lewiston Altura High School Wednesday, July 29, 2020, 7 on 7′s football at Paul Giel Field in Winona. Wednesday, July 29, 2020, Lewiston Farmer’s Market. (There is a potentially lower risk of transmission at this event) Thursday, July 30, 2020 Evening basketball camp at Lewiston-Altura High School. Thursday, July 30, 2020, an unorganized basketball game at Crossings in the City of Lewiston. If you were at one of these events during the time listed and have symptoms, you are asked to contact your health care provider. LADYSMITH – Thursday evening at about 7:40, the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office received a report advising 2 men were at the fairgrounds by the round barn asking juvenile girls for phone numbers. Rusk County Deputies went to the scene. After an investigation, a subject was cited for Disorderly Conduct and told that he was not welcome at the fair. LADYSMITH – The Salvation Army joins Forces with Walmart to “Stuff the Bus” for Kids in Need. Volunteers and community members support local children during the pandemic by donating school supplies nationwide. This weekend, August 7-9 starting at 7 AM each day at Walmart, Ladysmith. During this year’s Stuff the Bus campaign event, shoppers visiting a Walmart on August 7-9 can purchase and drop off requested items at Salvation Army collection bins at the front of each store. The goal is to provide new school supplies to children in need of a fresh start to the school year, whether online or in the classroom, amid COVID-19. Walmart and The Salvation Army have collaborated for more than 30 years with a common mission: to meet needs in their local communities. Donations at Stuff the Bus events will remain in the community to help The Salvation Army provide back-to-school support to local children in need. WASHBURN COUNTY – A man who pleaded no contest in a northern Wisconsin child trafficking case was sentenced Thursday in Washburn County Court. Judge J.M. Bitney sentenced Jamaine Brown to four years in prison for child enticement. Charges of child trafficking, soliciting a child for prostitution, and conspiring to sexually assault a child were dismissed. Police say Christina Greer told them that Brown asked her to try to convince a 14 year old girl to have sex with him for money. Brown was Greer’s boyfriend, and her pimp. She is already serving a six year sentence for child enticement. (WQOW) – The United States added another 1.8 million job in July as the country continues to crawl back from 22 million jobs lost during the COVID-19 pandemic. While the new jobs are an improvement, the economy is still down some 13 million jobs. The Bureau of Labor Statistics reported Friday the unemployment rate fell to 10.2%. That is down 0.9% from June. The bureau says the latest job gains are in leisure and hospitality, government, retail trade, professional and business services and health care.
- WLDY-WJBL NEWS 8-6-20 A weak low pressure system will be making its way out of the area as we wake up, and this may provide some extra cloud cover at times. Once this system is out of the way, a bit of a south wind will pick up and skies may clear a little bit more. The combination of the two will lead to a rise in temperatures and perhaps our first 80 degree high of the week. An upper ridge that has been building to our west will begin to shift in our direction through the Plains. This transition will finally bring the return of more typical August weather as highs reach average or slightly above in the low to mid 80′s. Friday should be dry as the high holds on to our east and a disturbance along the ridge holds off to the west. It may not feel dry during the day however, as sticky air inundate the region once more. Conditions will remain quiet in the evening before the aforementioned disturbance begins to cross through northern Minnesota Friday evening. It appears it won’t be affecting western areas of the state until late evening, through the midnight hour and may continue until just before sunrise for areas to the south and east. This will be our best opportunity of widespread rains, but it remains to be seen whether this cluster of storms develops over Minnesota or not. RUSK COUNTY – The Rusk County Public Health Department reported Wednesday a positive COVID-19 in the county making the total to 17 total positive cases. There are 4 active cases, 12 recovered cases and 1,412 negative results with no currently hospitalized cases in Rusk County. MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) – With 884 positive test results on Wednesday, Wisconsin now has had 56,940 total cases of COVID-19. This was the fourth straight day that the state has seen under one-thousand positive test results. There were 16,139 negative test results. 9 deaths were recorded to put the state total at 970. 43 additional hospitalizations were added and 81% of the cases are listed as recovered. EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) – Chippewa County reported two new positive cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, bringing their total to 217. There were 74 negative test results reported and 8 individuals were released from isolation. Currently, they have 21 active cases. Chippewa County has not recorded a death from COVID-19. EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) – On Wednesday,Eau Claire County has reported their 4th death due to COVID-19. The death was added by the Wisconsin Department of Health Services to the counties informational hub and the county will provide more details when it becomes available. Eau Claire County last reported a death on July 22nd. The county had 14 new cases, which is the sixth time in the past seven days there has been double-digit positive results. In total, Eau Claire County has had 531 positive test results and 14,107 negative test results. Of the 531 total cases, 445 are listed as recovered. There has been 27 total hospitalizations in the county. CONRATH – Wednesday morning at about 11:15, Rusk County Dispatch received a 911 call in reference to a two vehicle accident on Highway 27 and Broken Arrow Road, Conrath. Rusk County deputies, the Sheldon Ambulance and the Sheldon Fire Department responded to the scene. According to the report, after an investigation, the driver driving a Traverse was South bound on Highway 27 and was receiving directions from a passenger. The driver of the Traverse signed a left turn onto Broken Arrow Road but at the last second turned right as the following semi with trailer was anticipating this vehicle turning left and began to pass on the right and struck the Traverse. The semi driver and four juvenile occupants of the Traverse all declared no injuries and refused medical transport. The Traverse sustained damage rendering it inoperable. LADYSMITH – At about 8:45 AM Wednesday morning, Ladysmith Officers responded to a residence on East Sabin Avenue in reference to a Domestic in progress. After an investigation, Carissa K. Jordan, 27, was taken into custody for Battery and Disorderly Conduct. WASHINGTON (AP) — Nearly 1.2 million laid-off Americans applied for state unemployment benefits last week, evidence that the coronavirus keeps forcing companies to slash jobs just as a critical $600 weekly federal jobless payment has expired. The government’s report Thursday did offer a smidgen of hopeful news: The number of jobless claims declined by 249,000 from the previous week, after rising for two straight weeks, and it was the lowest total since mid-March. Still, claims remain at alarmingly high levels: It is the 20th straight week that at least 1 million people have sought jobless aid. Before the pandemic hit hard in March, the number of Americans seeking unemployment checks had never surpassed 700,000 in a week, not even during the Great Recession of 2007-2009. (CNN) – Prices are spiking at supermarkets, and it’s not just because people are eating in and dining out less. From February to June, meat and poultry prices rose nearly 11%. Beef and veal prices recorded the highest climb – spiking 20%. People are paying more for other staples, too. Egg prices are up 10%, and cereals and fresh vegetables are up 4%. This is all new data from the Bureau of Economic Analysis which tracks personal consumption expenditures to help measure inflation. While there’s no significant shortage of food, disruptions in the supply chain have created scarcities and higher prices. Major meat processors shuttered months ago when employees got sick, and operations have since slowed to due to new safety practices, which has tightened the country’s supply. August 6, 2020
- Estate Sale August 6, 2020Estate Sale – N5876 Highway 27 N. Ladysmith, 2 1/2 miles North on 27. Thursday and Friday Aug 6-7, 9-5. Tools, Furniture and household items.