mediaplayer-copy1 mediaplayer3
Get Adobe Flash player
Find more about Weather in Ladysmith, WI
Click for weather forecast
«

WLDY-WJBL NEWS 8-7-20 Expect a partly to mostly cloudy sky this afternoon. Highs will reach the low 80s, but the humidity will be higher as dew points reach the mid 60s this afternoon. Temperatures will then slowly drop tonight, while humidity continues to increase. At the same time, a weak disturbance will be advancing through Minnesota. With sufficient energy hanging around, a line of thunderstorms will be possible overnight into early tomorrow morning. This will be our best opportunity of a more widespread rain. Timing is a little uncertain but right now most of the rains will be moving to our east by Saturday morning. The weekend will feature similar conditions as the warm up continues. Saturday will be more like a typical Wisconsin summer day after storms role out in by the mid morning. Stickier air will sit in place and highs will climb up to the mid 80′s. A chance for storms may remain in locations that stayed dry in the morning, though this threat appears to be isolated. A noticeable southerly wind will continue feeding the warm up. Sunday looks like the warmest and most humid day we will see this week as a warm front passes through in the early morning. Humidity will give the air a tropical feel and highs will flirt with 90. Once again, a slight chance for afternoon storms is expected. Meanwhile to the west, a cold front is expected to be sweeping through the Upper Midwest, kicking up strong storms amidst an unstable air mass. A greater chance for storms will coincide with this front as it approaches Sunday evening and may pass through anytime between late Sunday and early Monday. RUSK COUNTY – The Rusk County Public Health Department reported no new COVID-19 positive cases in Rusk County Thursday. The total positive cases remains at 17, with 4 active cases and 12 recovered cases. There were 1,438 negative cases and no currently hospitalized cases. CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) – The Chippewa County Department of Public Health has released the updated COVID-19 numbers for the county. There has been an increase of three new COVID cases in the county, for a total of 220. Seven people have been released from isolation, 203 in total. There have been 93 new negative test results, 8,058 total. Eau Claire County currently has 541 positive test results, an increase of 10. There is currently 14,189 negative test results. Four people in the county have died, and 28 have been hospitalized. An estimated 461 people have been deemed “recovered”. WINONA COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) – Winona County Health and Human Services is warning residents of potential COVID-19 exposure at seven different locations and times. The department says health officials have identified an outbreak in Lewiston, MN through contact tracing. Many cases have been traced back to gatherings. Potential exposure sites include: Sunday, July 26, 2020, an unorganized game of basketball at “Crossings” (Crossings Center, 170 S Fremont St. Lewiston, MN 55952) Monday, July 27, 2020, football camp in the morning and basketball camp in the evening at Lewiston Altura High School Tuesday, July 28, 2020, football camp in the morning and basketball camp in the evening at Lewiston Altura High School Wednesday, July 29, 2020, 7 on 7′s football at Paul Giel Field in Winona. Wednesday, July 29, 2020, Lewiston Farmer’s Market. (There is a potentially lower risk of transmission at this event) Thursday, July 30, 2020 Evening basketball camp at Lewiston-Altura High School. Thursday, July 30, 2020, an unorganized basketball game at Crossings in the City of Lewiston. If you were at one of these events during the time listed and have symptoms, you are asked to contact your health care provider. LADYSMITH – Thursday evening at about 7:40, the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office received a report advising 2 men were at the fairgrounds by the round barn asking juvenile girls for phone numbers. Rusk County Deputies went to the scene. After an investigation, a subject was cited for Disorderly Conduct and told that he was not welcome at the fair. LADYSMITH – The Salvation Army joins Forces with Walmart to “Stuff the Bus” for Kids in Need. Volunteers and community members support local children during the pandemic by donating school supplies nationwide. This weekend, August 7-9 starting at 7 AM each day at Walmart, Ladysmith. During this year’s Stuff the Bus campaign event, shoppers visiting a Walmart on August 7-9 can purchase and drop off requested items at Salvation Army collection bins at the front of each store. The goal is to provide new school supplies to children in need of a fresh start to the school year, whether online or in the classroom, amid COVID-19. Walmart and The Salvation Army have collaborated for more than 30 years with a common mission: to meet needs in their local communities. Donations at Stuff the Bus events will remain in the community to help The Salvation Army provide back-to-school support to local children in need. WASHBURN COUNTY – A man who pleaded no contest in a northern Wisconsin child trafficking case was sentenced Thursday in Washburn County Court. Judge J.M. Bitney sentenced Jamaine Brown to four years in prison for child enticement. Charges of child trafficking, soliciting a child for prostitution, and conspiring to sexually assault a child were dismissed. Police say Christina Greer told them that Brown asked her to try to convince a 14 year old girl to have sex with him for money. Brown was Greer’s boyfriend, and her pimp. She is already serving a six year sentence for child enticement. (WQOW) – The United States added another 1.8 million job in July as the country continues to crawl back from 22 million jobs lost during the COVID-19 pandemic. While the new jobs are an improvement, the economy is still down some 13 million jobs. The Bureau of Labor Statistics reported Friday the unemployment rate fell to 10.2%. That is down 0.9% from June. The bureau says the latest job gains are in leisure and hospitality, government, retail trade, professional and business services and health care.

ad-withus
RSS WLDY-WJBL NEWS
ad-withus
RSS ABC SPORTS
ad-withus
ad-withus
RSS ABC NEWS
ad-withus

Contact | Staff | News

Copyright © 2020. All Rights Reserved.

Hosted by Meggahosting and WordPress Theme created by Bill.