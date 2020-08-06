WLDY-WJBL NEWS 8-6-20 A weak low pressure system will be making its way out of the area as we wake up, and this may provide some extra cloud cover at times. Once this system is out of the way, a bit of a south wind will pick up and skies may clear a little bit more. The combination of the two will lead to a rise in temperatures and perhaps our first 80 degree high of the week. An upper ridge that has been building to our west will begin to shift in our direction through the Plains. This transition will finally bring the return of more typical August weather as highs reach average or slightly above in the low to mid 80′s. Friday should be dry as the high holds on to our east and a disturbance along the ridge holds off to the west. It may not feel dry during the day however, as sticky air inundate the region once more. Conditions will remain quiet in the evening before the aforementioned disturbance begins to cross through northern Minnesota Friday evening. It appears it won’t be affecting western areas of the state until late evening, through the midnight hour and may continue until just before sunrise for areas to the south and east. This will be our best opportunity of widespread rains, but it remains to be seen whether this cluster of storms develops over Minnesota or not. RUSK COUNTY – The Rusk County Public Health Department reported Wednesday a positive COVID-19 in the county making the total to 17 total positive cases. There are 4 active cases, 12 recovered cases and 1,412 negative results with no currently hospitalized cases in Rusk County. MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) – With 884 positive test results on Wednesday, Wisconsin now has had 56,940 total cases of COVID-19. This was the fourth straight day that the state has seen under one-thousand positive test results. There were 16,139 negative test results. 9 deaths were recorded to put the state total at 970. 43 additional hospitalizations were added and 81% of the cases are listed as recovered. EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) – Chippewa County reported two new positive cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, bringing their total to 217. There were 74 negative test results reported and 8 individuals were released from isolation. Currently, they have 21 active cases. Chippewa County has not recorded a death from COVID-19. EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) – On Wednesday,Eau Claire County has reported their 4th death due to COVID-19. The death was added by the Wisconsin Department of Health Services to the counties informational hub and the county will provide more details when it becomes available. Eau Claire County last reported a death on July 22nd. The county had 14 new cases, which is the sixth time in the past seven days there has been double-digit positive results. In total, Eau Claire County has had 531 positive test results and 14,107 negative test results. Of the 531 total cases, 445 are listed as recovered. There has been 27 total hospitalizations in the county. CONRATH – Wednesday morning at about 11:15, Rusk County Dispatch received a 911 call in reference to a two vehicle accident on Highway 27 and Broken Arrow Road, Conrath. Rusk County deputies, the Sheldon Ambulance and the Sheldon Fire Department responded to the scene. According to the report, after an investigation, the driver driving a Traverse was South bound on Highway 27 and was receiving directions from a passenger. The driver of the Traverse signed a left turn onto Broken Arrow Road but at the last second turned right as the following semi with trailer was anticipating this vehicle turning left and began to pass on the right and struck the Traverse. The semi driver and four juvenile occupants of the Traverse all declared no injuries and refused medical transport. The Traverse sustained damage rendering it inoperable. LADYSMITH – At about 8:45 AM Wednesday morning, Ladysmith Officers responded to a residence on East Sabin Avenue in reference to a Domestic in progress. After an investigation, Carissa K. Jordan, 27, was taken into custody for Battery and Disorderly Conduct. WASHINGTON (AP) — Nearly 1.2 million laid-off Americans applied for state unemployment benefits last week, evidence that the coronavirus keeps forcing companies to slash jobs just as a critical $600 weekly federal jobless payment has expired. The government’s report Thursday did offer a smidgen of hopeful news: The number of jobless claims declined by 249,000 from the previous week, after rising for two straight weeks, and it was the lowest total since mid-March. Still, claims remain at alarmingly high levels: It is the 20th straight week that at least 1 million people have sought jobless aid. Before the pandemic hit hard in March, the number of Americans seeking unemployment checks had never surpassed 700,000 in a week, not even during the Great Recession of 2007-2009. (CNN) – Prices are spiking at supermarkets, and it’s not just because people are eating in and dining out less. From February to June, meat and poultry prices rose nearly 11%. Beef and veal prices recorded the highest climb – spiking 20%. People are paying more for other staples, too. Egg prices are up 10%, and cereals and fresh vegetables are up 4%. This is all new data from the Bureau of Economic Analysis which tracks personal consumption expenditures to help measure inflation. While there’s no significant shortage of food, disruptions in the supply chain have created scarcities and higher prices. Major meat processors shuttered months ago when employees got sick, and operations have since slowed to due to new safety practices, which has tightened the country’s supply.
- WLDY-WJBL NEWS 8-6-20 A weak low pressure system will be making its way out of the area as we wake up, and this may provide some extra cloud cover at times. Once this system is out of the way, a bit of a south wind will pick up and skies may clear a little bit more. The combination of the two will lead to a rise in temperatures and perhaps our first 80 degree high of the week. An upper ridge that has been building to our west will begin to shift in our direction through the Plains. This transition will finally bring the return of more typical August weather as highs reach average or slightly above in the low to mid 80′s. Friday should be dry as the high holds on to our east and a disturbance along the ridge holds off to the west. It may not feel dry during the day however, as sticky air inundate the region once more. Conditions will remain quiet in the evening before the aforementioned disturbance begins to cross through northern Minnesota Friday evening. It appears it won’t be affecting western areas of the state until late evening, through the midnight hour and may continue until just before sunrise for areas to the south and east. This will be our best opportunity of widespread rains, but it remains to be seen whether this cluster of storms develops over Minnesota or not. RUSK COUNTY – The Rusk County Public Health Department reported Wednesday a positive COVID-19 in the county making the total to 17 total positive cases. There are 4 active cases, 12 recovered cases and 1,412 negative results with no currently hospitalized cases in Rusk County. MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) – With 884 positive test results on Wednesday, Wisconsin now has had 56,940 total cases of COVID-19. This was the fourth straight day that the state has seen under one-thousand positive test results. There were 16,139 negative test results. 9 deaths were recorded to put the state total at 970. 43 additional hospitalizations were added and 81% of the cases are listed as recovered. EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) – Chippewa County reported two new positive cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, bringing their total to 217. There were 74 negative test results reported and 8 individuals were released from isolation. Currently, they have 21 active cases. Chippewa County has not recorded a death from COVID-19. EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) – On Wednesday,Eau Claire County has reported their 4th death due to COVID-19. The death was added by the Wisconsin Department of Health Services to the counties informational hub and the county will provide more details when it becomes available. Eau Claire County last reported a death on July 22nd. The county had 14 new cases, which is the sixth time in the past seven days there has been double-digit positive results. In total, Eau Claire County has had 531 positive test results and 14,107 negative test results. Of the 531 total cases, 445 are listed as recovered. There has been 27 total hospitalizations in the county. CONRATH – Wednesday morning at about 11:15, Rusk County Dispatch received a 911 call in reference to a two vehicle accident on Highway 27 and Broken Arrow Road, Conrath. Rusk County deputies, the Sheldon Ambulance and the Sheldon Fire Department responded to the scene. According to the report, after an investigation, the driver driving a Traverse was South bound on Highway 27 and was receiving directions from a passenger. The driver of the Traverse signed a left turn onto Broken Arrow Road but at the last second turned right as the following semi with trailer was anticipating this vehicle turning left and began to pass on the right and struck the Traverse. The semi driver and four juvenile occupants of the Traverse all declared no injuries and refused medical transport. The Traverse sustained damage rendering it inoperable. LADYSMITH – At about 8:45 AM Wednesday morning, Ladysmith Officers responded to a residence on East Sabin Avenue in reference to a Domestic in progress. After an investigation, Carissa K. Jordan, 27, was taken into custody for Battery and Disorderly Conduct. WASHINGTON (AP) — Nearly 1.2 million laid-off Americans applied for state unemployment benefits last week, evidence that the coronavirus keeps forcing companies to slash jobs just as a critical $600 weekly federal jobless payment has expired. The government’s report Thursday did offer a smidgen of hopeful news: The number of jobless claims declined by 249,000 from the previous week, after rising for two straight weeks, and it was the lowest total since mid-March. Still, claims remain at alarmingly high levels: It is the 20th straight week that at least 1 million people have sought jobless aid. Before the pandemic hit hard in March, the number of Americans seeking unemployment checks had never surpassed 700,000 in a week, not even during the Great Recession of 2007-2009. (CNN) – Prices are spiking at supermarkets, and it’s not just because people are eating in and dining out less. From February to June, meat and poultry prices rose nearly 11%. Beef and veal prices recorded the highest climb – spiking 20%. People are paying more for other staples, too. Egg prices are up 10%, and cereals and fresh vegetables are up 4%. This is all new data from the Bureau of Economic Analysis which tracks personal consumption expenditures to help measure inflation. While there’s no significant shortage of food, disruptions in the supply chain have created scarcities and higher prices. Major meat processors shuttered months ago when employees got sick, and operations have since slowed to due to new safety practices, which has tightened the country’s supply. August 6, 2020
- Estate Sale August 6, 2020Estate Sale – N5876 Highway 27 N. Ladysmith, 2 1/2 miles North on 27. Thursday and Friday Aug 6-7, 9-5. Tools, Furniture and household items.