«

WLDY-WJBL NEWS 8-5-20 The overall pattern will be slow to change, which means similar weather conditions can be expected as we continue today. Though we’ve seen occasional sunshine the past couple days, clouds have largely won out. The same can be said for today’s forecast as well. Temperatures will steadily rise, and peak in the mid 70′s by the mid afternoon. The wind will make a transition from northerly to southerly, and this will set us up for a warm up in the coming days. As we head into Wednesday evening, a few showers may come together to bring at least slight rain chances prior to Thursday. The chance for rain appears to be slightly greater towards the Coulee Region. RUSK COUNTY – The Rusk County Public Health Department reported Tuesday no new COVID-19 positive cases. There are 16 positive cases in the county, 3 active cases and 12 recovered cases. There are 1,396 negative cases and no currently hospitalized cases. CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) – The Chippewa County Department of Public Health held their regularly scheduled COVID-19 update on Wednesday. A recap of the press conference is available below. Chippewa County COVID-19 statistics: 7,891 negative test results 215 positive test results (increase of 15 from last Wednesday) 27 active cases 188 released from isolation 1 hospitalization 98 of the cases have been over the age of 40, 117 under the age of 40 RUSK COUNTY – Just after 3 AM this (Wednesday) morning, the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office received information from Ashland County of an armed robbery. According to the police log, the Ashland Police Department responded to a report of an armed robbery that occurred in the City of Ashland Tuesday night at around 11 PM. Weapons involved may be either a 45 Caliber Glock or a Walter PPQ Handgun. Suspects are one male and one female. There was also a third suspect involved, unknown male wearing a Red hat and dark colored bandana over his face. Subjects were possibly in a Blue or Silver four door car, unconfirmed make or model (possibly a Honda). No other information was available. LADYSMITH – Tuesday afternoon at about 1:30, Ladysmith Police were dispatched to an address on Lake Avenue West for a Domestic Disorderly Conduct. After an investigation, Stephanie M. Nelson, 28, was taken into custody for Domestic Disorderly Conduct. FRANKLIN, Wis. (WEAU) – Four people were treated for injuries after a buggy was hit from behind. Jackson County Sheriff’s Office says on Aug. 4, they received a report of a buggy that was hit from behind by a car on County Road N in the Township of Franklin. The buggy had five occupants, three of which had non-life threatening injuries. One person was treated for serious non-life threatening injuries. The investigation is still ongoing. WASHINGTON (AP) — Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden will not travel to Milwaukee to accept his party’s White House nomination because of concerns over the coronavirus. That’s according to a Democrat with knowledge of the decision who spoke to The Associated Press on Wednesday on condition of anonymity to discuss planning. The move is the latest example of the pandemic’s sweeping effects on the 2020 presidential election and the latest blow to traditional party nominating conventions that historically have marked the start of fall general election campaigns. MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A Minneapolis commission is expected to take up a proposed amendment Wednesday that would dismantle the city’s Police Department in the wake of George Floyd’s death and replace it with a new public safety department. A majority of the City Council backs the idea, with supporters saying it would do away with a troubled department that has resisted change, and replace it with a more “holistic” and public health-oriented approach to public safety. If it advances to the November ballot, voters would get the final say. The 15-member volunteer commission could approve the proposal; reject it; propose a substitute or ask for more time to review it. Rejection wouldn’t be fatal, because the City Council isn’t bound by the commission’s decision. But a delay would be, by making it impossible to get the idea onto November’s ballot. MADISON (WKOW) – Researchers at UW-Madison are working to develop a COVID-19 vaccine, one that operates differently than traditional vaccines and would primarily benefit people who are at most risk from the disease. Carl Ross, Director of Waisman Biomanufacturing, which operates through the university, said the facility is working with North Carolina-based Heat Biologics to develop the vaccine, which they’re hoping to have ready for Phase One trial by early 2021. “We’re doing things faster than it’s ever been done before,” Ross said. “Normally a process like this would take a year, a year and a half to get into a Phase One clinical trial and we’re doing it in six months.” The vaccine is different than traditional vaccines where an inactivated strain of the virus is injected. This vaccine has proteins engineered to appear as cells damaged by COVID-19. In theory, this will allow the body to immediately detect when the disease is attacking the body and to boost white blood cells as they track down the antigen and destroy it. “This would be similar to if you had a bloodhound and you wanted it to find someone, you’d show it a piece of clothing so it knows what to go get,” Ross said. “That’s kind of what the vaccine does.” The researchers from Waisman and Heat believe this approach could especially help people in high-risk categories.

