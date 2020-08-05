WLDY-WJBL NEWS 8-5-20 The overall pattern will be slow to change, which means similar weather conditions can be expected as we continue today. Though we’ve seen occasional sunshine the past couple days, clouds have largely won out. The same can be said for today’s forecast as well. Temperatures will steadily rise, and peak in the mid 70′s by the mid afternoon. The wind will make a transition from northerly to southerly, and this will set us up for a warm up in the coming days. As we head into Wednesday evening, a few showers may come together to bring at least slight rain chances prior to Thursday. The chance for rain appears to be slightly greater towards the Coulee Region. RUSK COUNTY – The Rusk County Public Health Department reported Tuesday no new COVID-19 positive cases. There are 16 positive cases in the county, 3 active cases and 12 recovered cases. There are 1,396 negative cases and no currently hospitalized cases. CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) – The Chippewa County Department of Public Health held their regularly scheduled COVID-19 update on Wednesday. A recap of the press conference is available below. Chippewa County COVID-19 statistics: 7,891 negative test results 215 positive test results (increase of 15 from last Wednesday) 27 active cases 188 released from isolation 1 hospitalization 98 of the cases have been over the age of 40, 117 under the age of 40 RUSK COUNTY – Just after 3 AM this (Wednesday) morning, the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office received information from Ashland County of an armed robbery. According to the police log, the Ashland Police Department responded to a report of an armed robbery that occurred in the City of Ashland Tuesday night at around 11 PM. Weapons involved may be either a 45 Caliber Glock or a Walter PPQ Handgun. Suspects are one male and one female. There was also a third suspect involved, unknown male wearing a Red hat and dark colored bandana over his face. Subjects were possibly in a Blue or Silver four door car, unconfirmed make or model (possibly a Honda). No other information was available. LADYSMITH – Tuesday afternoon at about 1:30, Ladysmith Police were dispatched to an address on Lake Avenue West for a Domestic Disorderly Conduct. After an investigation, Stephanie M. Nelson, 28, was taken into custody for Domestic Disorderly Conduct. FRANKLIN, Wis. (WEAU) – Four people were treated for injuries after a buggy was hit from behind. Jackson County Sheriff’s Office says on Aug. 4, they received a report of a buggy that was hit from behind by a car on County Road N in the Township of Franklin. The buggy had five occupants, three of which had non-life threatening injuries. One person was treated for serious non-life threatening injuries. The investigation is still ongoing. WASHINGTON (AP) — Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden will not travel to Milwaukee to accept his party’s White House nomination because of concerns over the coronavirus. That’s according to a Democrat with knowledge of the decision who spoke to The Associated Press on Wednesday on condition of anonymity to discuss planning. The move is the latest example of the pandemic’s sweeping effects on the 2020 presidential election and the latest blow to traditional party nominating conventions that historically have marked the start of fall general election campaigns. MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A Minneapolis commission is expected to take up a proposed amendment Wednesday that would dismantle the city’s Police Department in the wake of George Floyd’s death and replace it with a new public safety department. A majority of the City Council backs the idea, with supporters saying it would do away with a troubled department that has resisted change, and replace it with a more “holistic” and public health-oriented approach to public safety. If it advances to the November ballot, voters would get the final say. The 15-member volunteer commission could approve the proposal; reject it; propose a substitute or ask for more time to review it. Rejection wouldn’t be fatal, because the City Council isn’t bound by the commission’s decision. But a delay would be, by making it impossible to get the idea onto November’s ballot. MADISON (WKOW) – Researchers at UW-Madison are working to develop a COVID-19 vaccine, one that operates differently than traditional vaccines and would primarily benefit people who are at most risk from the disease. Carl Ross, Director of Waisman Biomanufacturing, which operates through the university, said the facility is working with North Carolina-based Heat Biologics to develop the vaccine, which they’re hoping to have ready for Phase One trial by early 2021. “We’re doing things faster than it’s ever been done before,” Ross said. “Normally a process like this would take a year, a year and a half to get into a Phase One clinical trial and we’re doing it in six months.” The vaccine is different than traditional vaccines where an inactivated strain of the virus is injected. This vaccine has proteins engineered to appear as cells damaged by COVID-19. In theory, this will allow the body to immediately detect when the disease is attacking the body and to boost white blood cells as they track down the antigen and destroy it. “This would be similar to if you had a bloodhound and you wanted it to find someone, you’d show it a piece of clothing so it knows what to go get,” Ross said. “That’s kind of what the vaccine does.” The researchers from Waisman and Heat believe this approach could especially help people in high-risk categories.
- WLDY-WJBL NEWS 8-4-20 The overall pattern will be slow to change, which means similar weather conditions can be expected both today and Wednesday. Though each of these days may produce at least occasional sunshine, clouds will be more prevalent overall. We can expect a spotty light shower or sprinkle move through this afternoon as well. It will stay on the cooler side, but should warm at least a few more degrees compared to the last few days, keeping us still about 7-10 degrees below average. A few showers may hold together to bring at least light rain chances for some of us into Wednesday night and Thursday for scattered showers. Forecast models differ on just how close this moisture gets, or even how much can make it into Western Wisconsin during this time, but with that chance and some extra clouds continuing, it won’t be able to warm much more, with highs again holding in the mid 70′s. The one thing that will be changing is the wind flow, which will starting coming back around from the south. RUSK COUNTY – The Rusk County Public Health Department reported Monday 1 new positive COVID-19 case over the weekend making the total in Rusk County to 16 positive cases. There are 4 active cases, 11 recovered cases, 1,386 negative results and no current hospitalized cases in the county. LADYSMITH – Monday afternoon at 3 PM. Ladysmith Police responded to Meadowbrook Road for a semi truck that had over turned onto it’d side in the ditch. Upon arrival, Officers observed the truck on it’s side in the ditch. No injuries were reported and no other information was available. Ladysmith (WQOW) – A man convicted of 1st degree sexual assault of a child is set to be released back into the community and the Department of Corrections says he may do it again. On Tuesday, Ladysmith Police Chief Kevin Julien announced Michael Crouse, 36, will live at 402 W. Fritz Avenue in Ladysmith when he is released on August 11. Crouse was convicted of contributing to the delinquency of a child in 2002 and 1st degree sexual assault of a child in 2004, both in Rusk County. According to Ladysmith police, the Department of Corrections calls Crouse “a convicted sex offender who has been identified by professionals within the Department of Corrections as a person who may present a risk to re-offend.” Crouse will not be allowed to have unsupervised contact with kids, drink alcohol, use narcotics or enter businesses with liquor. Crouse will spend the rest of his life on the sex offender registry and use a discretionary GPS. SAWYER COUNTY – The Sawyer County Sheriff’s Office released the names of those involved in the July 29, traffic crash that occurred on STH 77/27 and CTH T west of Hayward in the Town of Lenroot. The registered owner and driver of the 2016 Honda CRV involved in the crash, was identified as Liset Ibarra, age 36, from Milwaukee. Ibarra was air-lifted from the Hayward Area Memorial Hospital to a Duluth hospital for medical treatment and is currently in stable condition. The front seat passenger, Johanna Ibarra, age 18, from Milwaukee was also air-lifted for medical treatment. Her current medical status is unknown at this time. Both occupants seated in the rear passenger area of the vehicle were found deceased at the scene of the crash. They were identified as 20 year old Ezekiel E. Acevedo and a 10 year old male, both from Milwaukee. The driver of the 2004 Toyta Camry, Debra Ann Cox, age 56, from Hayward was taken to the Hayward Area Memorial Hospital for medical treatment and later released. The crash remains under investigation. MADISON – Representative James Edming (R-Glen Flora) issued the following statement regarding Gov. Ever’s Executive Order #82 declaring a new 60-day public health emergency and Emergency Order #1 requiring individuals to wear face coverings when indoors with some exceptions. “Since Gov. Evers issued Executive Order #82 and Emergency Order #1 this past Thursday, I have spoken with a lot of folks around the 87th Assembly District. The consistent message I have heard from a majority of my constituents is that they do not support the Governor’s new public health emergency declaration and the statewide covering mandate. “My constituents are frustrated that once again Gov. Evers is using a one-size-fits-all approach that does not take into account vastly different situations in various parts of the state. I continue to believe that the best course of action is for these types of decisions to be made at the local level. Therefore I support the convening of the legislature to pass a joint resolution to rescind the gov’s orders to ensure these decisions stay at the local level.” ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — The U.S. Census Bureau is cutting its schedule for data collection for the 2020 census a month short as legislation that would have extended the national head count’s deadlines stalls in the U.S. Senate. The move is worrying researchers, politicians and others who say the change will miss hard-to-count communities, including minorities and immigrants, and produce less trustworthy data. The Census Bureau said late Monday that the door-knocking and ability for households to respond either online, by phone or by mail to the questionnaire will stop at the end of September so that it can meet an end-of-the-year deadline to turn in numbers used for redrawing congressional districts. Census experts and civil rights activists worry the sped-up deadlines could affect the thoroughness of the count, which determines how $1.5 trillion in federal spending is distributed and how many congressional districts each state gets. “This is nothing but a disgusting power grab from an administration hell-bent on preserving its fleeting political power at all costs,” said Julie Menin, census director for New York City. MONROE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) – No injuries were reported after a Tomah Police patrol car was hit. Monroe County Sheriff’s Office says a report of a crash on State Highway 16 at the Interstate 90 exit 28 off ramp around 8:20 p.m. on Aug. 3. Briena Schultz failed to yield to right of way and hit a patrol car. Schultz was arrested and later a K9 unit alerted officials to the presence of illegal substances. Schultz admitted to smoking marijuana shortly before the crash. The crash is still under investigation. August 4, 2020