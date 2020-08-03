WLDY-WJBL NEWS 8-4-20 The overall pattern will be slow to change, which means similar weather conditions can be expected both today and Wednesday. Though each of these days may produce at least occasional sunshine, clouds will be more prevalent overall. We can expect a spotty light shower or sprinkle move through this afternoon as well. It will stay on the cooler side, but should warm at least a few more degrees compared to the last few days, keeping us still about 7-10 degrees below average. A few showers may hold together to bring at least light rain chances for some of us into Wednesday night and Thursday for scattered showers. Forecast models differ on just how close this moisture gets, or even how much can make it into Western Wisconsin during this time, but with that chance and some extra clouds continuing, it won’t be able to warm much more, with highs again holding in the mid 70′s. The one thing that will be changing is the wind flow, which will starting coming back around from the south. RUSK COUNTY – The Rusk County Public Health Department reported Monday 1 new positive COVID-19 case over the weekend making the total in Rusk County to 16 positive cases. There are 4 active cases, 11 recovered cases, 1,386 negative results and no current hospitalized cases in the county. LADYSMITH – Monday afternoon at 3 PM. Ladysmith Police responded to Meadowbrook Road for a semi truck that had over turned onto it’d side in the ditch. Upon arrival, Officers observed the truck on it’s side in the ditch. No injuries were reported and no other information was available. Ladysmith (WQOW) – A man convicted of 1st degree sexual assault of a child is set to be released back into the community and the Department of Corrections says he may do it again. On Tuesday, Ladysmith Police Chief Kevin Julien announced Michael Crouse, 36, will live at 402 W. Fritz Avenue in Ladysmith when he is released on August 11. Crouse was convicted of contributing to the delinquency of a child in 2002 and 1st degree sexual assault of a child in 2004, both in Rusk County. According to Ladysmith police, the Department of Corrections calls Crouse “a convicted sex offender who has been identified by professionals within the Department of Corrections as a person who may present a risk to re-offend.” Crouse will not be allowed to have unsupervised contact with kids, drink alcohol, use narcotics or enter businesses with liquor. Crouse will spend the rest of his life on the sex offender registry and use a discretionary GPS. SAWYER COUNTY – The Sawyer County Sheriff’s Office released the names of those involved in the July 29, traffic crash that occurred on STH 77/27 and CTH T west of Hayward in the Town of Lenroot. The registered owner and driver of the 2016 Honda CRV involved in the crash, was identified as Liset Ibarra, age 36, from Milwaukee. Ibarra was air-lifted from the Hayward Area Memorial Hospital to a Duluth hospital for medical treatment and is currently in stable condition. The front seat passenger, Johanna Ibarra, age 18, from Milwaukee was also air-lifted for medical treatment. Her current medical status is unknown at this time. Both occupants seated in the rear passenger area of the vehicle were found deceased at the scene of the crash. They were identified as 20 year old Ezekiel E. Acevedo and a 10 year old male, both from Milwaukee. The driver of the 2004 Toyta Camry, Debra Ann Cox, age 56, from Hayward was taken to the Hayward Area Memorial Hospital for medical treatment and later released. The crash remains under investigation. MADISON – Representative James Edming (R-Glen Flora) issued the following statement regarding Gov. Ever’s Executive Order #82 declaring a new 60-day public health emergency and Emergency Order #1 requiring individuals to wear face coverings when indoors with some exceptions. “Since Gov. Evers issued Executive Order #82 and Emergency Order #1 this past Thursday, I have spoken with a lot of folks around the 87th Assembly District. The consistent message I have heard from a majority of my constituents is that they do not support the Governor’s new public health emergency declaration and the statewide covering mandate. “My constituents are frustrated that once again Gov. Evers is using a one-size-fits-all approach that does not take into account vastly different situations in various parts of the state. I continue to believe that the best course of action is for these types of decisions to be made at the local level. Therefore I support the convening of the legislature to pass a joint resolution to rescind the gov’s orders to ensure these decisions stay at the local level.” ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — The U.S. Census Bureau is cutting its schedule for data collection for the 2020 census a month short as legislation that would have extended the national head count’s deadlines stalls in the U.S. Senate. The move is worrying researchers, politicians and others who say the change will miss hard-to-count communities, including minorities and immigrants, and produce less trustworthy data. The Census Bureau said late Monday that the door-knocking and ability for households to respond either online, by phone or by mail to the questionnaire will stop at the end of September so that it can meet an end-of-the-year deadline to turn in numbers used for redrawing congressional districts. Census experts and civil rights activists worry the sped-up deadlines could affect the thoroughness of the count, which determines how $1.5 trillion in federal spending is distributed and how many congressional districts each state gets. “This is nothing but a disgusting power grab from an administration hell-bent on preserving its fleeting political power at all costs,” said Julie Menin, census director for New York City. MONROE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) – No injuries were reported after a Tomah Police patrol car was hit. Monroe County Sheriff’s Office says a report of a crash on State Highway 16 at the Interstate 90 exit 28 off ramp around 8:20 p.m. on Aug. 3. Briena Schultz failed to yield to right of way and hit a patrol car. Schultz was arrested and later a K9 unit alerted officials to the presence of illegal substances. Schultz admitted to smoking marijuana shortly before the crash. The crash is still under investigation.
- Sheldon Area Garage Sale August 3, 2020Sheldon Area Garage Sales, Saturday, August 15th, 8 AM till ??, at the Community Center: Community Club serving Brats and Burgers. Trinity Lutheran Ladies serving pie and ice cream. Garage Sale at New Hope Lutheran Church, Fresh donuts served. Proceeds going to the Sheldon Food Pantry. Maps will be available at local businesses.
- Garage Sale August 3, 2020Huge Garage Sale Thursday Aug. 6th 8 AM thru Sunday Aug. 9th 2 PM. 516 East Sabin Avenue, Ladysmith. Complete Household from dishes, vinyle Alumbs boots to tools 2 scooters.