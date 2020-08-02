WLDY-WJBL NEWS 8-3-20 A large high pressure system anchored over Southern Canada will be driving our weather through the middle of this next work week, while a large upper trough continues to cover the Upper Midwest and Great Lakes. This will also impact our weather, and the combination will keep temperatures September-like as dry weather holds. Today will be a nice day to enjoy anything outdoors as it will remain comfortably cool with a lack of high humidity. Sunshine will be abundant at first, but as temperatures warm, clouds will start to build by early afternoon and then until the evening hours, we may be looking at more clouds than sunshine. Temperatures will rise to the lower 70′s, keeping us about 10 degrees below long term averages with a northerly breeze around 10 mph. Some clearing will then lead to a few clouds at night, while we again may drop down into the cool upper 40′s to start off Tuesday morning. The daytime will play out very similarly to Monday, with sunshine followed by afternoon clouds and highs may be a degree or two warmer, in the mid 70′s. LADYSMITH – In Rusk County this past weekend, late Friday morning, while on patrol in the city of Ladysmith, a City Officer overheard a Rusk County Deputy advised of a vehicle attempting to evade him near 1st street South and Lindoo Avenue. According to the report, the subject and the vehicle he was driving were located at an address on Sabin Avenue East. The subject, Charles Craig Barna, 21, was arrested for multiple charges. BRUCE – Friday afternoon a subject called the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office and advised that they arrived at their cabin on Old T Road and 101 Trail, Bruce, and someone had been inside. Items that they can see that have been taken were booze and change. The main door and screen door were unlocked along with one window. Case is under investigation. CONRATH – Friday night at about 8 PM, Rusk County received a call from the CN Police advising of a train vs vehicle accident on County Highway G and Lamp Road, Conrath. Rusk County Deputies,Ladysmith ambulance, Ladysmith Fire Department and Medical helicopter were called to the scene. According to the police log, there was one female with head injuries. The vehicle was about 100 yards South of the tracks. The female patient was transported by helicopter. The driver of the car was also injured. No other information was available. WEYERHAEUSER – Friday night at about 11 PM, the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office received a call advising there was a fight amongst some other campers at the Audie Lake campground. The caller advised there was a female acting very strange and attacking people, possibly intoxicated. Rusk County deputies responded to the scene. There were no weapons just yelling according to the report. After an investigation, a female was taken into custody and transported to the Rusk County Jail. BIRCHWOOD – Rusk County received a call Saturday morning at about 3 AM from a female advising her grandson rolled his pickup by the Murphy Flowage and walked home. According to the report, the caller advised her grandson had been drinking and the airbags did deploy in his truck at the accident scene on County Highway F, Birchwood. Birchwood EMS transported the driver to Rice Lake as precaution due to the crash severity. Rice Lake Police was contacted to meet the subject at the hospital for a blood draw. The subject had a PBT of .12. No other information was available. WEYERHAEUSER – A Rusk County Deputy made a traffic stop at about 6:15 PM Saturday on Railway Avenue, Weyerhaeuser. According to the report, the subject was taken into custody for OWI and the subject refused to do field sobriety test. The subject was taken to MMC-Ladysmith for a blood draw. LADYSMITH – Rusk County Dispatch Sunday morning at 11:15, received a call of a one car accident on County Highway P and Hanson Road, Ladysmith. According to the report, the vehicle went off the corner into the ditch. One patient was transported by ambulance to MMC-Ladysmith. No other information was available. CONRATH – A Rusk County Deputy made a traffic stop this (Monday) morning at about 2:30 on Highway 27 and County Highway D, Conrath. After performing a field sobriety, the subject was taken into custody and taken to MMC-Ladysmith for a blood draw. LADYSMITH – Late Saturday morning, a Ladysmith Officer was dispatched to Memorial Park for a vehicle that hit two rocks and a pole. According to the report, the vehicle had left the area. Individuals in the area called in the activity. The Officer observed pieces to a Silver vehicle left in the area. And two large rocks moved into the lawn. The individuals stated the vehicle was Silver in color, but unable to provide a plate or model of vehicle. LADYSMITH – A Ladysmith Officer Saturday evening at about 7 PM, was dispatched to a Domestic Disorderly Conduct that occurred in the city. The Officer responded and spoke with both parties at a residence on West Fritz Avenue. After an investigation, Jerry D. Schnell, 33, was taken into custody for Domestic Disorderly Conduct. LADYSMITH – Early Sunday afternoon, a City Officer along with a Rusk County Deputy, responded to a residence on East 3rd Street North, Ladysmith, for a Domestic in progress. After an investigation of the situation, Steven L. Turner, 40, was arrested on Domestic related charges and taken to the Rusk County Jail. ALTOONA Wis. (WEAU) – The Altoona Police Department says they are attempting to locate a missing 33-year-old from Altoona who was last seen on July 29. Angela Coffield was last seen on Wednesday around 8:30 p.m. driving a tan Buick Century with Wisconsin plates ADL2030. Officials ask if you have seen Angela Coffiled or know about her current location, you are asked to call the police department at 715-839-4972.
- Victoria L. Stanke August 2, 2020Victoria L. Stanke, 44 of Bruce, died on Friday, July 10, at Marshfield Medical Center-Ladysmith. She is survived by her father: William Stanke of Phillips, 2 sons: Shonea Stanke of Bruce and Zachary Kerckhove, 1 daughter: Angel Tainter of Chippewa Falls and 1 brother: William Stanke. A Celebration of Life for Victoria Stanke will be […]
RUSK COUNTY – The Rusk County Public Health Department Thursday reported a positive COVID-19 case in Rusk County. There are now 14 positive cases in Rusk County, 2 active cases and 11 recovered cases. There were 1,300 negative results reported and no currently hospitalized cases. The Rusk County Department of Public Health is alerting the public of potential COVID-19 exposure at the following Rusk County location, at Hot Shots Bar & Grill, Bruce, July 28th, 12:30 PM to 1:30 PM. We recommend if you were at this place during the provided time frame and are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 that you contact a healthcare provider to be tested. The potential exposure means that an individual or individuals that tested positive for COVID-19 were at the location on the times given, and you may have been exposed. A rumble of thunder cannot be ruled out, but seems unlikely as there is not a lot of energy for storms to work with. RUSK COUNTY – The Rusk County Public Health Department Thursday reported a positive COVID-19 case in Rusk County. There are now 14 positive cases in Rusk County, 2 active cases and 11 recovered cases. There were 1,300 negative results reported and no currently hospitalized cases. The Rusk County Department of Public Health is alerting the public of potential COVID-19 exposure at the following Rusk County location, at Hot Shots Bar & Grill, Bruce, July 28th, 12:30 PM to 1:30 PM. We recommend if you were at this place during the provided time frame and are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 that you contact a healthcare provider to be tested. The potential exposure means that an individual or individuals that tested positive for COVID-19 were at the location on the times given, and you may have been exposed. Symptoms may develop 2-14 days after exposure, so please continue to monitor yourself. MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) – Governor Evers issued an executive order declaring a public health emergency, amid a spike in coronavirus cases. Starting this weekend, face coverings will be required in public, indoor spaces.The executive order calls for anyone five years and older to wear a face covering inside all enclosed spaces, but there are exceptions. The new order applies to outdoor bars and restaurants, except when people are eating or drinking. Anyone who violates the order would be subject to a $200 fine. Evers declared the new public health emergency Thursday, after his initial Safer at Home order was tossed out by the WI Supreme Court in May. Wisconsin joins 32 other states with mask mandates in place. The order goes into effect Saturday and lasts until September 28. The Wisconsin Department of Health Services says this decision comes from data, and data shows a statewide decision was needed. “Wisconsin is in a much more serious state today than it was a month ago, or even when the governor declared a public health emergency in March,” said DHS Secretary-Designee Andrea Palm. Data from the DHS shows in June, 26 percent of counties in Wisconsin were expereincing high COVID-19 activity. It now reports 84 percent of counties are in this high activity category. “A few months ago Wisconsin was in pretty good shape. We made real progress in fighting this virus,” said Gov. Evers. The governor says the new, statewide mask mandate is an attempt to get Wisconsin back to where it needs to be. On average, Wisconsin has more than 900 new positive cases per day. The La Crosse County Sheriff took to Facebook to make a statement about violations related to the executive order. Saying in part quote, “We will not be devoting time and resources to civil complaints regarding the public health order concerning masks. I am confident we will not have to. Please do not over whelm our 911 center with complaints.” The Washburn County Sheriff says he will not enforce the mask mandate. The order would mandate face coverings for those five and older when indoors and not in a private residence starting August 1 and it is set to expire on September 28. MADISON – Rural counties in northern Wisconsin that had largely been immune from the coronavirus pandemic are now seeing a surge in cases, with Iron County now having the state’s highest rate of active confirmed infections. The number of confirmed infections in Iron County was in the single digits for four months before spiking in July, with 75 total cases. Of those, 68 involve residents and seven involve nonresidents. The cases are spread throughout the county. SAWYER COUNTY – On July 29, at 9:38 AM, the Sawyer County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a two vehicle traffic crash on STH 77/27 at the intersection of CTH T west of Hayward in the Town of Lenroot. Preliminary investigation indicates a 2016 Honda CR-V driven by a 36 year old female from Milwaukee, was traveling East bound on STH 77/27. The Honda CR-V was traveling left of center and collided head on with a west bound 2004 Toyota Camry driven by Debra Ann Cox, 56 from Hayward. Debra Cox was transported by Sawyer County ambulance to the Hayward Area Memorial Hospital. The female driver and a female passenger in the Honda CR-V were transported to the Hayward Area Memorial Hospital and later air lifted to a Duluth Hospital. Two male passengers in the rear seat of the Honda CR-V were pronounced deceased at the scene of the crash. Names of the occupants in the Honda CR-V are not being released at this time pending notification of relatives. July 31, 2020