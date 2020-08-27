WLDY-WJBL NEWS 8-28-20 After a wet start to the day…expect a drier afternoon under mostly cloudy skies. The system that brought the morning rains is racing east of the area; however, a cold front moving into the area may produce a few showers this afternoon into the evening. These wet and gray conditions will keep temperatures cooler, with highs reaching the mid 70′s late in the day. High pressure will settle into the area overnight into Saturday. Expect a few refreshing days with lower humidity and cooler air. Saturday will be filled with plenty of sunshine all day. Highs will stay slightly below average in the mid 70′s. Sunday will feature very similar conditions with perhaps a few clouds around, though the wind will be much less noticeable. RUSK COUNTY – Wisconsin’s Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign started Last Friday, August 21 and will run through Labor Day, September 7th. The campaign means law enforcement agencies across the state will be patrolling in greater numbers and for longer hours. The primary goal of this federal, state and local initiative is to enhance public safety and prevent needless tragedies by encouraging drivers to be safe and responsible, Wisconsin Department of Transportation Secretary-designee Craig Thompson said. In 2019, Wisconsin had 6,058 alcohol related crashes that injured 2,918 people. Law enforcement ask that people plan to have a sober, designated driver when drinking, calling 9-1-1 when you suspect an impaired driver and download the free Drive Sober app. TONY – Thursday morning at about 9:40, a gas drive off was reported to the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office. According to the report, a clerk from the gas station in Tony, reported a gas drive off. The vehicle was reported to be a White Chevy Silverado, 4 door, East bound on Highway 8. The amount was for $39.28. The case is under investigation. LADYSMITH, Wis. (WEAU) – One of the biggest challenges for the upcoming school year is coming up with a plan for meal times. For this School’s In Session story, Hello Wisconsin is taking a look at how a food service director is preparing for a unique year. Parents, staff, administration and of course the food service director at Ladysmith School District all had input on the plan for meal times at school. Just days away from school starting, they have a plan to feed breakfast and lunch to the nearly 400 students that will be in the building. Food service directors are opening up the kitchen for a unique school year. “We’ve made changes and then we’ve made changes again and we will continue to do that,” said Shelly Hayden, the food service director in Ladysmith. Hayden has held the position for 21 years, but this year she is cooking up a whole new plan. “Trying to provide a safe environment as far as seating, as far as coming through the lines, students will no longer be able to self-serve anything, things they were used to, are going to change significantly,” she said. There will be no cash purchases, the menu will be limited, they have spread out lunch times and the cafeteria will be sanitized between meals. But, the biggest challenge is where to put all the students. “It’s the one time that they are all coming together as an entire school and getting served,” said Laura Stunkel, the Ladysmith Superintendent. Students can eat outside, in the classroom, in the balcony above the gym and the cafeteria which will have every other seating. “Making sure that we do our number one best to make sure the kids are kept safe and the staff is kept safe,” Hayden said. Another top priority is making sure there is food available for kids who really need it. “They may or may not have complete meals, they may or may not have fresh fruits and vegetables at home, things like that they otherwise will get at school,” Hayden added. More students are qualifying for free and reduced lunch this school year, nearly 50 % meet requirements in Ladysmith. “It’s going to be a challenge with product availability, with staffing, with lack of staffing, all students on board but we are ready,” Hayden said. As for breakfast, it will be a grab and go style that the students will eat in their first classroom for the day. They are just asking for patience with the new system as changes are likely once the school year starts. EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) – The Eau Claire City- County Health Department is warning of a potential COVID-19 exposure at an Eau Claire VFW. Health officials say the potential exposure was at the Folsom Street VFW on Thursday, Aug. 20 from 6 p.m. to 2 a.m. As well as on Sunday, Aug. 23 from 6 p.m. to 2 a.m. The health department asks that if you are experiencing symptoms, please contact your doctor. Dunn County (WQOW) – A Durand man faces charges of sexually assaulting a child. Branden Linhart, 32, is accused of sexually assaulting a 13-year-old girl numerous times on August 22 and 23. The girl told detectives Linhart had sex with her in the water while she was swimming at Eau Galle Lake Park in Dunn County. She said she was “scared and nervous” and that Linhart told her not to tell her parents. Investigators say Linhart admitted touching her inappropriately but denied having sex with her. Linhart is charged with sex felonies including 1st degree child sexual assault and child enticement. Cash bond was set at $25,000.
- WLDY-WJBL NEWS 8-27-20 Skies will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy as stable air above the surface keeps storms from forming. Highs will be a touch cooler in Eau Claire, peaking in the mid 80′s. South of the front however, highs still have a good shot to hit 90. Shifting into Friday, the previously mentioned low pressure system to our west will approach us in the early morning. This looks to be slower with more widespread impacts, upping rain and storm chances to close out the work week. Some of the rain has the potential to be heavy in any storms, and could help fill rain gauges in locations that continue to run a monthly deficit, including Eau Claire and especially La Crosse. These conditions will keep temperatures cooler, with highs in the upper 70′s. As this system quickly departs, drier weather may return by sometime in the mid to late afternoon, while clearing takes hold at night. This will set us up for a very nice final weekend of August as a high pressure system drops down from the northwest. Expect a few refreshing days with lower humidity and cooler air. Saturday will be mostly sunny with northwest breezes throughout the day. Highs will stay slightly below average in the mid 70′s. Sunday will feature very similar conditions though the wind will be much less noticeable. LAKE CHARLES, La. (AP) — Hurricane Laura pounded the Gulf Coast with ferocious wind and torrential rain and unleashed a wall of seawater that could push 40 miles inland as the Category 4 storm roared ashore Thursday in Louisiana near the Texas border. At least one person was killed. Laura battered a tall building in Lake Charles, blowing out windows as glass and debris flew to the ground. Police spotted a floating casino that came unmoored and hit a bridge. But hours after the hurricane made landfall, the wind and rain were still blowing too hard for authorities to check for survivors. Gov. John Bel Edwards reported Louisiana’s first fatality — a 14-year-old girl who died when a tree fell on her home in Leesville. Hundreds of thousands of people were ordered to evacuate ahead of the hurricane, but not everyone fled from the area, which was devastated by Hurricane Rita in 2005. RUSK COUNTY – Wednesday the Rusk County Public Health Department reported no new COVID-19 cases in the county. There are 24 total positive cases, 2 active cases and 21 recovered cases. There were 1,734 negative results. WEYERHAEUSER – Wednesday morning at about 11 AM, a Rusk County Deputy spoke with a male subject who advised that his wallet was stolen out of his residence while he was in his garage on County Highway F, Weyerhaeuser. The subject was going to contact his financial institutions and cancel all of his cards. He stated he was contacted by his bank in reference to a credit card usage attempt in Weyerhaeuser on Aug. 25th. The case is under investigation. CHIPPEWA COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) – A suspect has been arrested in Chippewa County after law enforcement responded to a report of a stabbing on Monday. Karen Christenson has been arrested after barricading herself in her residence and refusing to follow orders to exit the home. She is accused of stabbing her husband. Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office says they reported to a stabbing on 25th Street in the Town of Wheaton. When they arrived, they found a male outside of the residence who had been stabbed. When Christenson was asked to exit the residence, she showed deputies the knife through the window. A search warrant was then done and she was taken into custody. The victim told law enforcement he had been stabbed in the chest by his wife during an arugement. He was treated at an Eau Claire hospital and was later released. BALTIMORE (AP) — The U.S. economy shrank at an alarming annual rate of 31.7% during the April-June quarter as it struggled under the weight of the viral pandemic, the government estimated Thursday. It was the sharpest quarterly drop on record. The Commerce Department downgraded its earlier estimate of the U.S. gross domestic product last quarter, finding that the devastation was slightly less than the 32.9% annualized contraction it had estimated at the end of July. The previous worst quarterly drop since record-keeping began in 1947 was a 10% annualized loss in 1958. Last quarter, businesses shuttered and millions of workers lost jobs as the world’s largest economy went into lockdown mode in what succeeded only fitfully in limiting the spread of reported viral infections. The U.S. economy fell an annualized 5% in the first three months of the year as the coronavirus began to make its presence felt in February and March. A bounce-back in hiring as many businesses reopened suggested that the economy began to recover in June with third quarter growth estimated to be around 20% annualized. But economists say a full recovery remains far off given that the virus has yet to be contained and the government’s financial support has faded. WASHINGTON (AP) — Just over 1 million Americans applied for unemployment benefits last week, a sign that the coronavirus outbreak continues to threaten jobs even as the housing market, auto sales and other segments of the economy rebound from a springtime collapse. The Labor Department reported Thursday that the number of people seeking jobless aid last week dropped by 98,000 from 1.1 million the week before. The number of initial claims has exceeded 1 million every week but one since late March, an unprecedented streak. Before the coronavirus pandemic, they had never topped 700,000 in a week. “Layoffs are ongoing reflecting interruptions to activity from virus containment that are likely resulting in permanent closures and job losses,’’ Rubeela Farooqi, chief U.S. economist at High Frequency Economics, wrote in a research report. August 27, 2020
- GARAGE SALE August 26, 2020Garage Sale – Fri and Sat August 28 and 29, 9-3 both days. 1640 N 2nd Street, Bruce. Clothes, appliances, building supplies, furniture, paper, pool table, foozball table and much more.