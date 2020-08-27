mediaplayer-copy1 mediaplayer3
WLDY-WJBL NEWS 8-28-20 After a wet start to the day…expect a drier afternoon under mostly cloudy skies. The system that brought the morning rains is racing east of the area; however, a cold front moving into the area may produce a few showers this afternoon into the evening. These wet and gray conditions will keep temperatures cooler, with highs reaching the mid 70′s late in the day. High pressure will settle into the area overnight into Saturday. Expect a few refreshing days with lower humidity and cooler air. Saturday will be filled with plenty of sunshine all day. Highs will stay slightly below average in the mid 70′s. Sunday will feature very similar conditions with perhaps a few clouds around, though the wind will be much less noticeable. RUSK COUNTY – Wisconsin’s Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign started Last Friday, August 21 and will run through Labor Day, September 7th. The campaign means law enforcement agencies across the state will be patrolling in greater numbers and for longer hours. The primary goal of this federal, state and local initiative is to enhance public safety and prevent needless tragedies by encouraging drivers to be safe and responsible, Wisconsin Department of Transportation Secretary-designee Craig Thompson said. In 2019, Wisconsin had 6,058 alcohol related crashes that injured 2,918 people. Law enforcement ask that people plan to have a sober, designated driver when drinking, calling 9-1-1 when you suspect an impaired driver and download the free Drive Sober app. TONY – Thursday morning at about 9:40, a gas drive off was reported to the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office. According to the report, a clerk from the gas station in Tony, reported a gas drive off. The vehicle was reported to be a White Chevy Silverado, 4 door, East bound on Highway 8. The amount was for $39.28. The case is under investigation. LADYSMITH, Wis. (WEAU) – One of the biggest challenges for the upcoming school year is coming up with a plan for meal times. For this School’s In Session story, Hello Wisconsin is taking a look at how a food service director is preparing for a unique year. Parents, staff, administration and of course the food service director at Ladysmith School District all had input on the plan for meal times at school. Just days away from school starting, they have a plan to feed breakfast and lunch to the nearly 400 students that will be in the building. Food service directors are opening up the kitchen for a unique school year. “We’ve made changes and then we’ve made changes again and we will continue to do that,” said Shelly Hayden, the food service director in Ladysmith. Hayden has held the position for 21 years, but this year she is cooking up a whole new plan. “Trying to provide a safe environment as far as seating, as far as coming through the lines, students will no longer be able to self-serve anything, things they were used to, are going to change significantly,” she said. There will be no cash purchases, the menu will be limited, they have spread out lunch times and the cafeteria will be sanitized between meals. But, the biggest challenge is where to put all the students. “It’s the one time that they are all coming together as an entire school and getting served,” said Laura Stunkel, the Ladysmith Superintendent. Students can eat outside, in the classroom, in the balcony above the gym and the cafeteria which will have every other seating. “Making sure that we do our number one best to make sure the kids are kept safe and the staff is kept safe,” Hayden said. Another top priority is making sure there is food available for kids who really need it. “They may or may not have complete meals, they may or may not have fresh fruits and vegetables at home, things like that they otherwise will get at school,” Hayden added. More students are qualifying for free and reduced lunch this school year, nearly 50 % meet requirements in Ladysmith. “It’s going to be a challenge with product availability, with staffing, with lack of staffing, all students on board but we are ready,” Hayden said. As for breakfast, it will be a grab and go style that the students will eat in their first classroom for the day. They are just asking for patience with the new system as changes are likely once the school year starts. EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) – The Eau Claire City- County Health Department is warning of a potential COVID-19 exposure at an Eau Claire VFW. Health officials say the potential exposure was at the Folsom Street VFW on Thursday, Aug. 20 from 6 p.m. to 2 a.m. As well as on Sunday, Aug. 23 from 6 p.m. to 2 a.m. The health department asks that if you are experiencing symptoms, please contact your doctor. Dunn County (WQOW) – A Durand man faces charges of sexually assaulting a child. Branden Linhart, 32, is accused of sexually assaulting a 13-year-old girl numerous times on August 22 and 23. The girl told detectives Linhart had sex with her in the water while she was swimming at Eau Galle Lake Park in Dunn County. She said she was “scared and nervous” and that Linhart told her not to tell her parents. Investigators say Linhart admitted touching her inappropriately but denied having sex with her. Linhart is charged with sex felonies including 1st degree child sexual assault and child enticement. Cash bond was set at $25,000.

