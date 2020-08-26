WLDY-WJBL NEWS 8-27-20 Skies will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy as stable air above the surface keeps storms from forming. Highs will be a touch cooler in Eau Claire, peaking in the mid 80′s. South of the front however, highs still have a good shot to hit 90. Shifting into Friday, the previously mentioned low pressure system to our west will approach us in the early morning. This looks to be slower with more widespread impacts, upping rain and storm chances to close out the work week. Some of the rain has the potential to be heavy in any storms, and could help fill rain gauges in locations that continue to run a monthly deficit, including Eau Claire and especially La Crosse. These conditions will keep temperatures cooler, with highs in the upper 70′s. As this system quickly departs, drier weather may return by sometime in the mid to late afternoon, while clearing takes hold at night. This will set us up for a very nice final weekend of August as a high pressure system drops down from the northwest. Expect a few refreshing days with lower humidity and cooler air. Saturday will be mostly sunny with northwest breezes throughout the day. Highs will stay slightly below average in the mid 70′s. Sunday will feature very similar conditions though the wind will be much less noticeable. LAKE CHARLES, La. (AP) — Hurricane Laura pounded the Gulf Coast with ferocious wind and torrential rain and unleashed a wall of seawater that could push 40 miles inland as the Category 4 storm roared ashore Thursday in Louisiana near the Texas border. At least one person was killed. Laura battered a tall building in Lake Charles, blowing out windows as glass and debris flew to the ground. Police spotted a floating casino that came unmoored and hit a bridge. But hours after the hurricane made landfall, the wind and rain were still blowing too hard for authorities to check for survivors. Gov. John Bel Edwards reported Louisiana’s first fatality — a 14-year-old girl who died when a tree fell on her home in Leesville. Hundreds of thousands of people were ordered to evacuate ahead of the hurricane, but not everyone fled from the area, which was devastated by Hurricane Rita in 2005. RUSK COUNTY – Wednesday the Rusk County Public Health Department reported no new COVID-19 cases in the county. There are 24 total positive cases, 2 active cases and 21 recovered cases. There were 1,734 negative results. WEYERHAEUSER – Wednesday morning at about 11 AM, a Rusk County Deputy spoke with a male subject who advised that his wallet was stolen out of his residence while he was in his garage on County Highway F, Weyerhaeuser. The subject was going to contact his financial institutions and cancel all of his cards. He stated he was contacted by his bank in reference to a credit card usage attempt in Weyerhaeuser on Aug. 25th. The case is under investigation. CHIPPEWA COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) – A suspect has been arrested in Chippewa County after law enforcement responded to a report of a stabbing on Monday. Karen Christenson has been arrested after barricading herself in her residence and refusing to follow orders to exit the home. She is accused of stabbing her husband. Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office says they reported to a stabbing on 25th Street in the Town of Wheaton. When they arrived, they found a male outside of the residence who had been stabbed. When Christenson was asked to exit the residence, she showed deputies the knife through the window. A search warrant was then done and she was taken into custody. The victim told law enforcement he had been stabbed in the chest by his wife during an arugement. He was treated at an Eau Claire hospital and was later released. BALTIMORE (AP) — The U.S. economy shrank at an alarming annual rate of 31.7% during the April-June quarter as it struggled under the weight of the viral pandemic, the government estimated Thursday. It was the sharpest quarterly drop on record. The Commerce Department downgraded its earlier estimate of the U.S. gross domestic product last quarter, finding that the devastation was slightly less than the 32.9% annualized contraction it had estimated at the end of July. The previous worst quarterly drop since record-keeping began in 1947 was a 10% annualized loss in 1958. Last quarter, businesses shuttered and millions of workers lost jobs as the world’s largest economy went into lockdown mode in what succeeded only fitfully in limiting the spread of reported viral infections. The U.S. economy fell an annualized 5% in the first three months of the year as the coronavirus began to make its presence felt in February and March. A bounce-back in hiring as many businesses reopened suggested that the economy began to recover in June with third quarter growth estimated to be around 20% annualized. But economists say a full recovery remains far off given that the virus has yet to be contained and the government’s financial support has faded. WASHINGTON (AP) — Just over 1 million Americans applied for unemployment benefits last week, a sign that the coronavirus outbreak continues to threaten jobs even as the housing market, auto sales and other segments of the economy rebound from a springtime collapse. The Labor Department reported Thursday that the number of people seeking jobless aid last week dropped by 98,000 from 1.1 million the week before. The number of initial claims has exceeded 1 million every week but one since late March, an unprecedented streak. Before the coronavirus pandemic, they had never topped 700,000 in a week. “Layoffs are ongoing reflecting interruptions to activity from virus containment that are likely resulting in permanent closures and job losses,’’ Rubeela Farooqi, chief U.S. economist at High Frequency Economics, wrote in a research report.
