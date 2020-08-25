WLDY-WJBL NEWS 8-26-20 A warm front will be to our north today, with increasing southwest breezes and dew points that will remain well into the 60′s and low 70′s. Afternoon highs at or above 90 will take hold in the Chippewa Valley with mid 90′s to the south. Factoring in the humidity and feels-like temperatures will be in the mid-upper 90′s. If you have extended outdoor plans, be sure to take along plenty of water and find those shady areas for breaks from that hot sun! Tonight and into Thursday a weak low pressure system will pass to our north, carrying the next cold front down into Western Wisconsin from the northwest. This will touch off a few scattered storms during this time, but widespread activity isn’t expected. Still, with afternoon heating Thursday, a few storms may turn severe, favoring our southern counties, where the front may have yet to arrive. Temperatures will rise into the 80′s but should be a bit cooler overall, though it will remain humid. RUSK COUNTY – The Rusk County Department of Public Health is alerting the public of a potential COVID-19 exposure at the following Rusk County location. The Tee-Away, Ladysmith, on August 19th, 12 Noon to 2:30 PM. We recommend if you were at this location during the provided timeframe AND are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 that you contact a healthcare provider to be tested. The potential exposure means that an individual or individuals that tested positive for COVID-19 were at the location on the times given, and you may have been exposed. Symptoms may develop 1-14 days after exposure, so please continue to monitor yourself. LADYSMITH – Tuesday morning at about 10:15, the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office received a call from Eau Claire Probation requesting to go to the Lighthouse on Highway 27, Ladysmith and apprehend one of their clients. The caller advised that a warrant has been entered into the system for the subject. According to the report, a Rusk County Deputy was in contact with the subject. The Probation agent was contacted and would like the subject taken into custody. The deputy advised the subject had a PBT of .19. The subject was taken to the Rusk County Jail. CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) – The Chippewa County Department of Public Health held their regularly scheduled COVID-19 update on Wednesday. A recap is available below. CHIPPEWA COUNTY COVID-19 STATISTICS: 11,157 negative test results 311 positive results (increase of 27 since August 19th) 31 active cases 280 released from isolation 1 hospitalization 132 cases have been over the age of 40, 179 below Sawyer County (WQOW) – A northern Wisconsin man who fell into his septic tank has lost his lawsuit against the company that had recently worked on it. David Steinke, from Hayward stepped on a rusted lid of the tank and fell in, in October 2016. He testified the liquid was up to his chest, and he was in it for five and a half hours before he was able to climb out. He says he suffers from recurring nightmares about the incident. Steinke sued the company that had pumped the tank the month before, for failing to warn him of the dangerous condition of the cover. But that company had informed him about it three years earlier. And Tuesday the State Court of Appeals sided with a Sawyer County judge, finding that the company was hired specifically to pump the tank, not to inspect or repair it. MADISON (WKOW) – Gov. Tony Evers allegedly turned down an offer of federal help from President Donald Trump to help with violence in Kenosha, according to While House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows. “We have a National Guard standing by that if the general for the National Guard needs additional help, we’re there to do it,” Meadows said in an interview on Fox News Tuesday. “But today, that request was denied by the governor.” “The governor informed [President Trump and Meadows] we’d be increasing Wisconsin National Guard support in Kenosha and therefore would not need federal assistance in response to protests but would welcome additional federal support and resources for our state’s response to COVID-19,” Britt Cudaback, a spokesperson for the governor, said. On Tuesday, the governor signed an order declaring a state of emergency and deploying 250 National Guard soldiers in response to the unrest. The violence and destruction are in response to the police shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha. A viral video shows police shooting Blake multiple times as he tried to get inside a vehicle during an altercation Sunday. Now, Republican lawmakers are responding to the accusation of Gov. Evers turning down help. GALVESTON, Texas (AP) — Hurricane Laura rapidly gained strength on Wednesday, forecast to become an “extremely powerful Category 4 hurricane” when it strikes Texas and Louisiana. Officials implored coastal residents to flee before it’s too late. Satellite images show Laura’s remarkable intensification into “a formidable hurricane” that can smash homes and sink entire communities with a storm surge reaching as high as 20 feet (6.10 meters), the National Hurricane Center said. “Some areas, when they wake up Thursday morning, they’re not going to believe what happened,” said Stacy Stewart, a senior hurricane specialist. “We could see storm surge heights more than 15 feet in some areas,” Stewart said. “What doesn’t get blown down by the wind could easily get knocked down by the rising ocean waters pushing well inland.” (CNN) – The IRS is sending out catch-up economic impact payment checks to roughly 50,000 people after an error occurred in the rush to send out stimulus payments earlier this year. The affected individuals had their part of the economic impact payment (EIP) diverted to pay their spouse’s past-due child support. The agency identified the error and is set to issue the payments in early-to-mid September. The IRS will issue the missing portion of the EIP automatically. Affected individuals don’t have to do anything to get the money.
Our best chances for more significant impacts from the front hold off until Thursday night when forecast models indicate showers and thunderstorms should redevelop closer to a wave of low pressure to our west, before spreading over Western Wisconsin. Strong storms will be possible with some heavy rainfall before exiting Friday morning. The front will then sag to the south and east, as a large high center starts to take hold from the west. This will bring relief from the higher heat and humidity in this pattern that will break just in time for the weekend. Cooler, less humid weather returns on Friday with northwest breezes and the return of more seasonable highs, in the upper 70′s. A refreshing weekend should then follow, with highs mainly sunny weather both Saturday and Sunday and highs in the pleasant 70′s. RUSK COUNTY – The Rusk County Public Health Department on Monday reported another positive COVID-19 case in Rusk County. Total positive cases are now at 24, 2 active cases and 21 recovered cases. There are 1,709 negative results and no currently hospitalized cases. SHELDON – Monday morning at about 9:40, a male subject called the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office to report a theft of guns that were taken out of his truck. According to the police log, the caller advised that two guns went missing from his pickup truck during the past two weeks. The truck was at a repair shop and when he picked up the truck, he noticed his gas tank was empty and later learned the two guns were missing. The guns could have been taking while at the auto repair or at a residence in Rusk County. A Rusk County Deputy contacted the complainant and took his statement. BRUCE – Shortly after 12 Noon Monday, another theft complaint was reported to Rusk County Authorities. According to the report, a female subject came to the LEC Lobby to report that someone had stolen her brand new tire and rim out of the back of her SUV. This occurred in the past week and a half. No other information was available. ST CROIX FALLS – On August 8th at 9:44 PM St. Croix Falls Police Officers responded to a 911 call at the Dalles House Motel. The caller reported that an adult female in a room needed help as her boyfriend had a knife. Officers arrived with in two minutes of the call; then knocked on the motel room door identifying themselves as police officers. An adult male, (later identified as Terry Treleven, age 45 of Eau Claire), opened the door with a knife in his hand. Treleven held the knife in an aggressive manner. Treleven was ordered several times to drop the knife by both officers. Treleven refused and then came towards Officer Mariakis who was forced to discharge his handgun. Treleven died at the scene. Immediately after the shooting a female victim was found in the motel room, that Treleven emerged from, and she had several stabs wounds to her neck, chest and hands. The female victim was taken to St. Croix Regional Medical Center then airlifted to Regions Hospital in St. Paul. She is continuing to recover from this incident. The officers involved in this incident are Officer Micah Lebrun and Officer Patrick Mariakis. Assisting the St. Croix Falls Police Department with the investigation are: The Barron, Polk and St. Croix County Sheriff’s Departments, WI Department of Justice State Crime Lab, Polk County Medical Examiners Office and the Polk County District Attorney’s Office. ONALASKA, Wis. (WEAU) – Onalaska Police say a man called and turned himself in after accidentally setting his apartment on fire located on Redwood Street. Investigation shows Matt Onsrud had attempted to make meth when a fire erupted and caused damage to his apartment. The call was made on Aug. 24, but police say the fire had happened two days before. No injuries were reported and the damage to the apartment was minor. Onsrud was arrested and the scene was cleared. MADISON (WKOW) – A conservative law firm is challenging Gov. Tony Evers emergency declaration issued in July requiring Wisconsinites to wear masks indoors, stating the governor overstepped his emergency powers. The Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty filed a lawsuit on behalf of Wisconsin residents and taxpayers claiming Evers violated state law by declaring a second public health emergency on July 30. WILL’s challenge claims state law “forbids a governor from unilaterally extending a public health emergency beyond 60 days or skirting the law by declaring multiple 60-day emergencies for the same crisis.” Rick Esenberg, president of WILL, said this action is not about people being required to wear masks or debating if they are good policy but said instead about “the rule of law.” “Governor Evers cannot seize these time-limited emergency powers more than once without legislative approval,” said Esenberg. - Bette Kainz August 25, 2020Bette Kainz, 53, of Medford passed away at her daughter Brianna’s home, on Saturday, August 22, surrounded by family and friends. Survivors include her husband, Douglas of Medford, Father, Dennis Lelm of Glen Flora, Step-Father, Bryce Wester of Bruce, two daughters, Brianna Pelch of Wausau, Bethany Zellner of Edgar, sister, Bonnie (Mike) Tully of Spring […]