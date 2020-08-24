WLDY-WJBL NEWS 8-25-20 The front that brought a round of storms overnight will move back northeast as a warm front throughout the day. Expect skies to turn mostly sunny this afternoon with highs reaching the mid 80s, but 90s will be found to the southwest closer to the Mississippi River. It will remain humid with feels like temperatures in the 90s. Wednesday will likely be the hottest day this week with a good chance to reach 90 or higher through the Chippewa Valley. Sunshine will remain dominant with breezes and continued moderate humidity. On Thursday the front will again start to sag to the south, bringing a slight chance of thunderstorms during the day. Some extra clouds will start to return and this should lead to highs staying in the 80′s. Our best chances for more significant impacts from the front hold off until Thursday night when forecast models indicate showers and thunderstorms should redevelop closer to a wave of low pressure to our west, before spreading over Western Wisconsin. Strong storms will be possible with some heavy rainfall before exiting Friday morning. The front will then sag to the south and east, as a large high center starts to take hold from the west. This will bring relief from the higher heat and humidity in this pattern that will break just in time for the weekend. Cooler, less humid weather returns on Friday with northwest breezes and the return of more seasonable highs, in the upper 70′s. A refreshing weekend should then follow, with highs mainly sunny weather both Saturday and Sunday and highs in the pleasant 70′s. RUSK COUNTY – The Rusk County Public Health Department on Monday reported another positive COVID-19 case in Rusk County. Total positive cases are now at 24, 2 active cases and 21 recovered cases. There are 1,709 negative results and no currently hospitalized cases. SHELDON – Monday morning at about 9:40, a male subject called the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office to report a theft of guns that were taken out of his truck. According to the police log, the caller advised that two guns went missing from his pickup truck during the past two weeks. The truck was at a repair shop and when he picked up the truck, he noticed his gas tank was empty and later learned the two guns were missing. The guns could have been taking while at the auto repair or at a residence in Rusk County. A Rusk County Deputy contacted the complainant and took his statement. BRUCE – Shortly after 12 Noon Monday, another theft complaint was reported to Rusk County Authorities. According to the report, a female subject came to the LEC Lobby to report that someone had stolen her brand new tire and rim out of the back of her SUV. This occurred in the past week and a half. No other information was available. ST CROIX FALLS – On August 8th at 9:44 PM St. Croix Falls Police Officers responded to a 911 call at the Dalles House Motel. The caller reported that an adult female in a room needed help as her boyfriend had a knife. Officers arrived with in two minutes of the call; then knocked on the motel room door identifying themselves as police officers. An adult male, (later identified as Terry Treleven, age 45 of Eau Claire), opened the door with a knife in his hand. Treleven held the knife in an aggressive manner. Treleven was ordered several times to drop the knife by both officers. Treleven refused and then came towards Officer Mariakis who was forced to discharge his handgun. Treleven died at the scene. Immediately after the shooting a female victim was found in the motel room, that Treleven emerged from, and she had several stabs wounds to her neck, chest and hands. The female victim was taken to St. Croix Regional Medical Center then airlifted to Regions Hospital in St. Paul. She is continuing to recover from this incident. The officers involved in this incident are Officer Micah Lebrun and Officer Patrick Mariakis. Assisting the St. Croix Falls Police Department with the investigation are: The Barron, Polk and St. Croix County Sheriff’s Departments, WI Department of Justice State Crime Lab, Polk County Medical Examiners Office and the Polk County District Attorney’s Office. ONALASKA, Wis. (WEAU) – Onalaska Police say a man called and turned himself in after accidentally setting his apartment on fire located on Redwood Street. Investigation shows Matt Onsrud had attempted to make meth when a fire erupted and caused damage to his apartment. The call was made on Aug. 24, but police say the fire had happened two days before. No injuries were reported and the damage to the apartment was minor. Onsrud was arrested and the scene was cleared. MADISON (WKOW) – A conservative law firm is challenging Gov. Tony Evers emergency declaration issued in July requiring Wisconsinites to wear masks indoors, stating the governor overstepped his emergency powers. The Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty filed a lawsuit on behalf of Wisconsin residents and taxpayers claiming Evers violated state law by declaring a second public health emergency on July 30. WILL’s challenge claims state law “forbids a governor from unilaterally extending a public health emergency beyond 60 days or skirting the law by declaring multiple 60-day emergencies for the same crisis.” Rick Esenberg, president of WILL, said this action is not about people being required to wear masks or debating if they are good policy but said instead about “the rule of law.” “Governor Evers cannot seize these time-limited emergency powers more than once without legislative approval,” said Esenberg. This challenge comes after multiple calls by Republicans in the State Senate to convene to vote down Evers order. In order to do that, Assembly Republicans would also need to be on board, but after gaging their caucus it seemed they didn’t have enough votes to pass a resolution to revoke the order.
Additional storm development is expected as this occurs, leading to the threat of heavy rain, and possibly a few severe storms with large hail the primary risk. Lows will again be in the 60′s. RUSK COUNTY – The Rusk County Public Health Department Friday reported the COVID-19 update of a positive case which now totals 23, 1 active case and 21 recovered cases. There were 1,671 negative results and no currently hospitalized cases. Rusk County (WQOW) – A Rusk County man will spend the rest of his life in prison without the opportunity for parole. That was the sentence handed down to Preston Kraft on Friday. He was convicted of killing Robert Pettit at a home near Conrath back in 2018. He led police on a five-day manhunt before he was caught. Since the murder, Kraft went through several competency exams and at one point was found not competent to stand trial. On Friday, a judge sentenced Kraft to life in prison without parole and ordered him to pay $27,269 restitution. The sentence came after a disruption from Kraft in the courtroom, they even had to mute his microphone. It was noted in court records Kraft stated he is innocent. RUSK COUNTY – In Rusk County News this past weekend, Friday morning just before 6 AM, Rusk County Dispatch received a 911 call reporting a vehicle on fire on Highway 8 near Weyerhaeuser. A Rusk County deputy and the Weyerhaeuser Fire Department were called to the scene. According to the report, the vehicle was West bound on highway 8 at the Weyerhaeuser Village limits when the driver saw flames coming from the hood vent. The Weyerhaeuser Fire Department put the fire out by the vehicle is not driveable. The driver/owner purchased the vehicle last Sunday but the title was not signed. The driver put license plates on the vehicle from another vehicle he owns but no proof of license plate transfer. DOT records show the driver currently has a suspended drivers license. The driver was cited for operating a m/v while suspended, no auto insurance and displaying unauthorized vehicle registration. LADYSMITH – Late Friday morning, Rusk County Authorities received a call advising a male subject stole a pack of cigarettes. The subject was wearing a brown shirt and Black pants. A Ladysmith Officer advised the male subject was issued a citation for Retail Theft. RUSK COUNTY – A Rusk County Deputy at about 10:40 Saturday night made a traffic stop of a vehicle on Broken Arrow. According to the report, after an investigation, a field sobriety was performed on the driver. The subject was taken into custody for OWI. The subject was transported to MMC-Ladysmith for a blood draw and then taken to the Rusk County Jail. LADYSMITH – Ladysmith Officers just after 11 PM Friday night, observed Gerald M. Shoemaker’s vehicle parked in the parking lot of the 211 Club. Shoemaker was known to have an open bond not to consume alcohol or be in any tavern/bar. Officers made contact with Shoemaker inside the tavern. Shoemaker will be referred to the D.A. For Bail Jumping-Misdemeanor. LADYSMITH – Late Sunday morning, Ladysmith Officers responded to an address on East 16th Street South, Ladysmith, in reference to Criminal Damage to Property. The complainant told Officers that Saturday night when she was not at her residence, someone ran over her Political signs which were in her front yard. The case is under investigation. CHARLOTTE (WKOW) – Vice President Mike Pence was officially nominated Monday morning to the Republican ticket for the 2020 election during the Republican National Convention. Former Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker made the nomination. Republicans have begun the process of formally nominating Pence and Donald Trump as the party’s 2020 presidential nominee. The party has gathered 336 delegates for the roll call vote at a scaled-down convention kickoff in Charlotte, North Carolina, that begins a weeklong effort to convince the American people that he deserves a second term. Despite the ongoing pandemic, delegates are holding an in-person roll-call vote at the Charlotte Convention Center. Democrats, who held their convention last week, chose to hold their roll call vote created a video montage from states across the country to avoid a large-scale gathering. Trump is trying to avoid becoming the first incumbent president since George H.W. Bush to lose his reelection bid. August 24, 2020
