WLDY-WJBL NEWS 8-24-20 We experienced a hot and humid finish to the weekend as some of the high heat that had been firmly entrenched to our west finally begins to slide east. The upper level pattern will keep the primary branch of the jet stream to our north most of this next week, favoring above average temperatures and a continuation of higher humidity. A few fronts will also factor into our forecast, bringing more storm chances and opportunities to continue catching up on our monthly rainfall deficit. A weak disturbance will bring some showers and a few thunderstorms to western Wisconsin today. It will be another very warm and humid day as temperatures reach the upper 80s, but feeling even a bit hotter, thanks to dew points rising to around 70 through the afternoon. This will make it feel more like it’s in the mid 90′s, so take it easy if you have to be outdoors in the heat for any length of time. The front will sag through and to our south tonight into early Tuesday. Additional storm development is expected as this occurs, leading to the threat of heavy rain, and possibly a few severe storms with large hail the primary risk. Lows will again be in the 60′s. RUSK COUNTY – The Rusk County Public Health Department Friday reported the COVID-19 update of a positive case which now totals 23, 1 active case and 21 recovered cases. There were 1,671 negative results and no currently hospitalized cases. Rusk County (WQOW) – A Rusk County man will spend the rest of his life in prison without the opportunity for parole. That was the sentence handed down to Preston Kraft on Friday. He was convicted of killing Robert Pettit at a home near Conrath back in 2018. He led police on a five-day manhunt before he was caught. Since the murder, Kraft went through several competency exams and at one point was found not competent to stand trial. On Friday, a judge sentenced Kraft to life in prison without parole and ordered him to pay $27,269 restitution. The sentence came after a disruption from Kraft in the courtroom, they even had to mute his microphone. It was noted in court records Kraft stated he is innocent. RUSK COUNTY – In Rusk County News this past weekend, Friday morning just before 6 AM, Rusk County Dispatch received a 911 call reporting a vehicle on fire on Highway 8 near Weyerhaeuser. A Rusk County deputy and the Weyerhaeuser Fire Department were called to the scene. According to the report, the vehicle was West bound on highway 8 at the Weyerhaeuser Village limits when the driver saw flames coming from the hood vent. The Weyerhaeuser Fire Department put the fire out by the vehicle is not driveable. The driver/owner purchased the vehicle last Sunday but the title was not signed. The driver put license plates on the vehicle from another vehicle he owns but no proof of license plate transfer. DOT records show the driver currently has a suspended drivers license. The driver was cited for operating a m/v while suspended, no auto insurance and displaying unauthorized vehicle registration. LADYSMITH – Late Friday morning, Rusk County Authorities received a call advising a male subject stole a pack of cigarettes. The subject was wearing a brown shirt and Black pants. A Ladysmith Officer advised the male subject was issued a citation for Retail Theft. RUSK COUNTY – A Rusk County Deputy at about 10:40 Saturday night made a traffic stop of a vehicle on Broken Arrow. According to the report, after an investigation, a field sobriety was performed on the driver. The subject was taken into custody for OWI. The subject was transported to MMC-Ladysmith for a blood draw and then taken to the Rusk County Jail. LADYSMITH – Ladysmith Officers just after 11 PM Friday night, observed Gerald M. Shoemaker’s vehicle parked in the parking lot of the 211 Club. Shoemaker was known to have an open bond not to consume alcohol or be in any tavern/bar. Officers made contact with Shoemaker inside the tavern. Shoemaker will be referred to the D.A. For Bail Jumping-Misdemeanor. LADYSMITH – Late Sunday morning, Ladysmith Officers responded to an address on East 16th Street South, Ladysmith, in reference to Criminal Damage to Property. The complainant told Officers that Saturday night when she was not at her residence, someone ran over her Political signs which were in her front yard. The case is under investigation. CHARLOTTE (WKOW) – Vice President Mike Pence was officially nominated Monday morning to the Republican ticket for the 2020 election during the Republican National Convention. Former Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker made the nomination. Republicans have begun the process of formally nominating Pence and Donald Trump as the party’s 2020 presidential nominee. The party has gathered 336 delegates for the roll call vote at a scaled-down convention kickoff in Charlotte, North Carolina, that begins a weeklong effort to convince the American people that he deserves a second term. Despite the ongoing pandemic, delegates are holding an in-person roll-call vote at the Charlotte Convention Center. Democrats, who held their convention last week, chose to hold their roll call vote created a video montage from states across the country to avoid a large-scale gathering. Trump is trying to avoid becoming the first incumbent president since George H.W. Bush to lose his reelection bid.
- WLDY-WJBL NEWS 8-21-20 High pressure is anchored to our east, over the Ohio Valley, and will move little the next 24-48 hours. We are firmly in southwest flow on the back side of this system, which will continue to draw warmth and moisture into Wisconsin. Friday will come with sunshine and clouds through the day with afternoon highs in the mid 80′s. At night the increasing moisture will combine with energy out ahead of a cold front to our northwest which will touch off a few scattered showers and thunderstorms. The front, though weak, will be dropping down into the state on Saturday. Conditions will not be ideal for significant shower and storm development, but they will likely build from daytime heating, and with plenty of low level moisture around, could turn into heavy rain producers. Forecast models are now indicating these may have a bit more rainfall potential and amounts of 0.25-0.50″ are reasonable, while any storms could put down locally higher amounts. Any rain will be welcomed as Eau Claire’s monthly deficit is now approaching 2.50″. Temperatures will again reach into the 80′s. Storm chances will then move out through the evening with a weak high pressure system following into Sunday. The weekend will be finishing up with dry weather, but with little change in air mass behind the front, Sunday will continue with warm and muggy weather with highs in the low to mid 80′s. RUSK COUNTY – The Rusk County Public Health Department reported Thursday the COVID-19 update. There are 22 positive cases, no active cases and 21 recovered cases. There were 1,640 negative results in Rusk County. HAWKINS – Thursday afternoon at about 4:30, Rusk County Dispatch received a 911 from a subject advising there was a car in the ditch on Willow Road, Hawkins, that was on fire and unresponsive subject was in the vehicle. Rusk County deputies, Ladysmith ambulance, and the Hawkins Fire Department responded to the scene. The Kennan and Catawba Fire Deparments were requested for assistance at the scene. According to the police log, a subject was killed in the accident. No other information was available. WEYERHAEUSER – Thursday morning just after 9 AM, a clerk at the gas station in Weyerhaeuser advised that Wednesday a man in a Red truck came in and advised he forgot his wallet and needed gas. They let him pump $10 and told him to come back Wednesday but he has not come back yet. A Rusk County Deputy responded to the scene. The deputy ran the plates provided but the plates came back stolen. The caller was informed the plates were stolen and reported stolen on August 17th. The caller did not get the subjects name and vehicle does not match the plates. The county is unable to follow up with this case. WEYERHAEUSER – Just before 6 AM this (Friday) morning, Rusk County dispatch received a 911 call reporting a vehicle on fire on Highway 8, Weyerhaeuser. The Weyerhaeuser Fire Department and a Rusk County Deputy were called to the scene. No other information was available at this time. NEW RICHMOND, Wis. (WEAU) – Two suspects were arrested and taken into custody after officials responded to a report of shots fired on Aug. 20. New Richmond Police Department says when they arrived to the 600 block of West 8th Street, they found 53-year-old Richard Rose with a gunshot wound. Rose later died due to his injuries. Officials say the names of the suspects will not yet be released. The case is still under investigation. August 21, 2020
