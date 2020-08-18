mediaplayer-copy1 mediaplayer3
WLDY-WJBL NEWS 8-19-20 More nice weather is in the forecast today with high pressure overhead. We’ll see a few clouds this afternoon. Highs will reach the low 80s. The main branch of the jet stream will remain to our north through the end of this week while an upper level heat ridge our west gradually weakens. As the jet stream flattens out and becomes more zonal, we will see some of the warmth to our west build into the Upper Midwest, returning above average temperatures to the region. Thursday will start that process as winds increase from the southwest, around the high to our east. Some extra clouds may return at times through the afternoon with some mid-level energy dropping down from the northwest. Afternoon highs will be in the low 80′s with some breezes. Not much change is forecast through the end of the work week as the dry pattern continues. We will see temperatures warm a few more degrees each of these days while humidity also rises and with dew points solidly in the 60′s Thursday and Friday, you will feel some stickiness in the air. Both days will come with more sunshine than clouds with highs in the 80′s. RUSK COUNTY – The Rusk County Public Health Department reported Tuesday the COVID-19 Update. There are 22 Total Positive cases, 1 active case and 20 recovered cases. There are 1,631 negative results and 1 currently hospitalized case in Rusk County. Bruce (WQOW)- A Rusk County man was sentenced Tuesday for his role in the death of another man over three and a half years ago. The body of Jeffrey Putbrese was found inside a burned down building in Bruce on December 7, 2016. An autopsy showed he had meth in his system, and soot in his lungs, which could mean he was alive when the fire began. Sean Grosskreutz was later charged with injecting the meth into Putbrese because Putbrese was having trouble hitting his own vein. Grosskreutz was sentenced Tuesday for recklessly endangering safety. Judge Steven Anderson gave him one year in jail and five years probation. MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – Wisconsin colleges are taking note of coronavirus outbreaks at colleges around the nation, hoping their own students will comply with their plans. Tuesday, the University of Notre Dame announced it will cancel in-person classes for two weeks, following a spike in cases. This follows the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill switching to remote learning for the same reason. UNC says it found clusters in dorms and a fraternity house. “I think outbreaks like we saw at UNC are completely possible, really, at any campus,” Jeff Pothoff, UW Health’s chief quality officer, said. As reopen plans inch towards reality, he said students are the “wild cards.” “I don’t want to discredit our young adults,” Dr. Pothoff said. “I want to give them the benefit of the doubt and say that they’re going to be able to do what they need to do. But I really don’t know. I don’t feel confident either way on whether this is going to work out.” Eau Claire (WQOW)- In these uncertain times, some parents might be asking themselves: how do I prepare my child for school during a pandemic? The Marshfield Clinic has some suggestions. Marshfield recently released a tip sheet for parents whose children are returning to in-person, virtual or hybrid learning in the fall. The guide offers a series of suggestions designed to make the transition back into school as safe as possible for students regardless of their learning environment. Examples include staying up-to-date on vaccines, practicing proper handwashing techniques and discussing precautions your children can take at school. Karen Lane, a pediatrician with Marshfield Clinics, said their goal is to ensure that returning children understand things will be different. She said they also want to ensure that students are able to continue learning in an environment that is safe without any added anxiety. “We’re trying to prepare parents so that their children are not going in scared and concerned that things have changed that they’re going to go in with a positive outlook, they’re going to be able to be safe, keep their hands clean,” Lane said. Lane said that, if anything, she hopes the guide will at least demonstrate to parents the importance of handwashing, wearing a mask and calling in sick. Wisconsin (WQOW) – After President Donald Trump’s visit to Wisconsin Monday, Senator Tammy Baldwin took aim at his claims to a booming economy. On Monday, the president emphasized the economy’s success pre-pandemic and how he says a Biden administration would kill that growth with increased taxes. On Tuesday, Baldwin argued President Trump did not keep his promises about the economy — saying in 2016, he said he would bring manufacturing jobs to the U.S., but that the trade wars he engaged in did the opposite and harmed our agricultural sector. Senator Baldwin also expressed concerns about delayed mail for hundreds of Wisconsinites amid the controversy surrounding the future of the postal service. She claimed the postmaster general has no place to make the service political. “Very angry that with no real oversight, this postmaster general, who’s new, he’s a Republican mega donor, including donations to the Trump campaign, really has no role being appointed postmaster general,” said Baldwin. In a letter to Postmaster General Louis DeJoy, Senator Baldwin also urged him to not increase costs for election officials and to prioritize delivery of election mail. Milwaukee (WQOW) – Delegates are expected to nominate Sen. Kamala Harris for vice president Wednesday night during day three of the Democratic National Convention.   The theme of night three is “A More Perfect Union.” Former US President Barack Obama will deliver a speech to conclude the evening. Here’s a look at the other speakers: Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts House Speaker Nancy Pelosi Former first lady Hillary Clinton Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham Former Rep. Gabrielle Giffords Billie Eilish and Jennifer Hudson are also scheduled to perform. This year’s convention is mostly virtual because of concerns over the coronavirus pandemic. It includes pre-recorded and live speeches. On Tuesday night, Democrats formally nominated Joe Biden as their 2020 presidential nominee.

