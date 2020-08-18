WLDY-WJBL NEWS 8-19-20 More nice weather is in the forecast today with high pressure overhead. We’ll see a few clouds this afternoon. Highs will reach the low 80s. The main branch of the jet stream will remain to our north through the end of this week while an upper level heat ridge our west gradually weakens. As the jet stream flattens out and becomes more zonal, we will see some of the warmth to our west build into the Upper Midwest, returning above average temperatures to the region. Thursday will start that process as winds increase from the southwest, around the high to our east. Some extra clouds may return at times through the afternoon with some mid-level energy dropping down from the northwest. Afternoon highs will be in the low 80′s with some breezes. Not much change is forecast through the end of the work week as the dry pattern continues. We will see temperatures warm a few more degrees each of these days while humidity also rises and with dew points solidly in the 60′s Thursday and Friday, you will feel some stickiness in the air. Both days will come with more sunshine than clouds with highs in the 80′s. RUSK COUNTY – The Rusk County Public Health Department reported Tuesday the COVID-19 Update. There are 22 Total Positive cases, 1 active case and 20 recovered cases. There are 1,631 negative results and 1 currently hospitalized case in Rusk County. Bruce (WQOW)- A Rusk County man was sentenced Tuesday for his role in the death of another man over three and a half years ago. The body of Jeffrey Putbrese was found inside a burned down building in Bruce on December 7, 2016. An autopsy showed he had meth in his system, and soot in his lungs, which could mean he was alive when the fire began. Sean Grosskreutz was later charged with injecting the meth into Putbrese because Putbrese was having trouble hitting his own vein. Grosskreutz was sentenced Tuesday for recklessly endangering safety. Judge Steven Anderson gave him one year in jail and five years probation. MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – Wisconsin colleges are taking note of coronavirus outbreaks at colleges around the nation, hoping their own students will comply with their plans. Tuesday, the University of Notre Dame announced it will cancel in-person classes for two weeks, following a spike in cases. This follows the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill switching to remote learning for the same reason. UNC says it found clusters in dorms and a fraternity house. “I think outbreaks like we saw at UNC are completely possible, really, at any campus,” Jeff Pothoff, UW Health’s chief quality officer, said. As reopen plans inch towards reality, he said students are the “wild cards.” “I don’t want to discredit our young adults,” Dr. Pothoff said. “I want to give them the benefit of the doubt and say that they’re going to be able to do what they need to do. But I really don’t know. I don’t feel confident either way on whether this is going to work out.” Eau Claire (WQOW)- In these uncertain times, some parents might be asking themselves: how do I prepare my child for school during a pandemic? The Marshfield Clinic has some suggestions. Marshfield recently released a tip sheet for parents whose children are returning to in-person, virtual or hybrid learning in the fall. The guide offers a series of suggestions designed to make the transition back into school as safe as possible for students regardless of their learning environment. Examples include staying up-to-date on vaccines, practicing proper handwashing techniques and discussing precautions your children can take at school. Karen Lane, a pediatrician with Marshfield Clinics, said their goal is to ensure that returning children understand things will be different. She said they also want to ensure that students are able to continue learning in an environment that is safe without any added anxiety. “We’re trying to prepare parents so that their children are not going in scared and concerned that things have changed that they’re going to go in with a positive outlook, they’re going to be able to be safe, keep their hands clean,” Lane said. Lane said that, if anything, she hopes the guide will at least demonstrate to parents the importance of handwashing, wearing a mask and calling in sick. Wisconsin (WQOW) – After President Donald Trump’s visit to Wisconsin Monday, Senator Tammy Baldwin took aim at his claims to a booming economy. On Monday, the president emphasized the economy’s success pre-pandemic and how he says a Biden administration would kill that growth with increased taxes. On Tuesday, Baldwin argued President Trump did not keep his promises about the economy — saying in 2016, he said he would bring manufacturing jobs to the U.S., but that the trade wars he engaged in did the opposite and harmed our agricultural sector. Senator Baldwin also expressed concerns about delayed mail for hundreds of Wisconsinites amid the controversy surrounding the future of the postal service. She claimed the postmaster general has no place to make the service political. “Very angry that with no real oversight, this postmaster general, who’s new, he’s a Republican mega donor, including donations to the Trump campaign, really has no role being appointed postmaster general,” said Baldwin. In a letter to Postmaster General Louis DeJoy, Senator Baldwin also urged him to not increase costs for election officials and to prioritize delivery of election mail. Milwaukee (WQOW) – Delegates are expected to nominate Sen. Kamala Harris for vice president Wednesday night during day three of the Democratic National Convention. The theme of night three is “A More Perfect Union.” Former US President Barack Obama will deliver a speech to conclude the evening. Here’s a look at the other speakers: Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts House Speaker Nancy Pelosi Former first lady Hillary Clinton Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham Former Rep. Gabrielle Giffords Billie Eilish and Jennifer Hudson are also scheduled to perform. This year’s convention is mostly virtual because of concerns over the coronavirus pandemic. It includes pre-recorded and live speeches. On Tuesday night, Democrats formally nominated Joe Biden as their 2020 presidential nominee.
- WLDY-WJBL NEWS 8-18-20 Today will be a very similar day as an area high pressure system moves over the state. This will make for lighter winds, plenty of sunshine and a return to average temperatures, with highs near 80. The high will continue its journey eastward into Wednesday, allowing for winds to shift back to the southeast and eventually south. Some mid level energy is forecast to slide through from the northwest, leading to at least some extra clouds, but with limited moisture, rain chances will remain very low. This should be a warmer day as winds become more southwesterly in time, leading to highs back into the low 80′s. The upper level pattern will continue to feature a dominant ridge over the western half of the nation, while an upper trough weakens to our east. The jet stream will gradually start to flatten out as the large western ridge weakens, leading to warming farther east, into our region. Unfortunately it also continues to be a dry pattern for us, with very minimal rain chances until possibly the start of the weekend. A few weak low pressure systems will be located over Southern Canada later this week, with a few fronts dangling through the Plains, moving east. A warmer day on Thursday as southwest breezes increase, as well as dew points that will be rising back into the 60′s. Afternoon highs will be in the mid 80′s. RUSK COUNTY – The Rusk County Public Health Department reported Monday there COVID-19 update. There are 22 total positive cases in the county, 4 active cases and 17 recovered cases. There are 1,622 negative results and 1 currently hospitalized case. CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) -The Chippewa County Department of Public Health have updated their COVID-19 numbers. There are 15 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 since Aug. 14. This brings the total number of cases to 280. Four new active cases, for a total of 46. 2,285 new negative results bring the total to 10,952. EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) – STATE DATA: Negative cases have reached 1,600,040 Positive cases have reached 66,196, an increase of 455 5,327 hospitalized 1,039 deaths total The state is averaging 770 new cases each day Chippewa County (WQOW) – Chippewa County Public Health is warning of a possible COVID-19 exposure at a Chippewa Falls bar. Health officials say if you were at Ritz on the River in Chippewa Falls on August 13 you may have been exposed to the coronavirus. If you are experiencing symptoms and were at the bar that day you should contact your health provider to be tested. The health department puts out notices like this when a person positive with COVID-19 says they were at a particular spot but does not know everyone else who was there. (CNN) – The two largest drugstore chains in the United States are putting in place coronavirus precautions for flu shots. USA Today reports that CVS and Walgreens pharmacists will check temperatures, screen for other symptoms and wear face shields for the first time while giving the vaccinations. Both chains are now offering the seasonal flu shot with the precautionary measures as they expect an increase in demand. For their part, patients will need to wear a mask, schedule an appointment and fill out online paperwork ahead of time. The precautions come amid concerns about the overlap of the pandemic with the seasonal flu season, which typically begins to ramp up in October and peaks between December and February, according to the Centers for Disease Control. TONY – This (Tuesday) morning at about 2:45, the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office received a call advising they are from Michigan and they went into the ditch on Highway 8 by Tony near the road to the airport and hit a tree. Rusk County Deputies, Ladysmith ambulance and the Ladysmith Fire Department were called to the scene. According to the report, the caller stated she didn’t need an ambulance. While talking to the caller she said the other female was having trouble breathing and was in the vehicle. A patient was transported by ambulance to MMC-Ladysmith. WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) – Across Wisconsin in small, rural districts made up of just a few hundred students, full-time school nurses are a scarce commodity. It’s not a new issue, but the implications of a school year unfolding mid-pandemic with incomplete access to medically-training staff is one that’s concerning to district administrators as they plan for an uncertain, and often in-person, return to school this fall. About 150 K-12 students are served by the White Lakes School District, buried in the heart of rural Langlade County and 25 miles from the county seat, Antigo. There, district administrator Glenda Boldig says they’re fortunate to have a nurse in their building four hours a week, where she catches up with students, families, questions and paperwork while also working elsewhere in the community’s health care. When she’s gone, she’s reachable by email and text, and Boldig is grateful for how well she’s served them. But for the daily, on-site decisions that she anticipates having to make as the school year unfolds, she’s worried about the gap. In Clark County, Greenwood School District has none, serving about 350 students. “We do the best we can with what we have,” administrator Todd Felhoffer noted, adding that the gap was just one of a lot of components he was concerned about. “We’ve got a very good relationship with our county health officer.” In Loyal, Superintendent Chris Lidner says he’s concerned about their school nurse situation. Sometimes they might bring a local nurse in for a one-off check-in, but otherwise rely on the Clark County Health Department. Statewide, the data on school nurses through the Department of Public Instruction is incomplete, as only nurses employed directly by the school district are reported. “Many school districts – and I would say most school districts in Wisconsin—do not have a full time school nurse,” DPI school nurses consultant Louise Wilson explained. “What people in districts do is they have to rely on people who have no medical background to take care of students.” For the 2018-2019 school year, 260 schools reported school nurse data of any kind in a survey, Wilson said, out of 420 districts. In an independent survey conducted this summer by the Wisconsin Rural Schools Alliance (WiRSA), 18.5% of the 70 rural districts responding said they had no school nurse at all. About 37% of responding districts reported a full-time nurse; about 44% reported a part-time nurse or other forms of health services. Where a gap exists, districts say they usually rely on local health departments, health care facilities. August 18, 2020
- Von L. Baughman August 18, 2020Von L. Baughman, 71 of Sheldon, died on Sunday, August 16 at Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire. He is survived by his wife: Lena, 2 daughters: Mandy Bratanich and Julie Verdegan both of Tony, 6 grandchildren, 2 sisters: Phyllis Lind of Sheldon and Reva Hindal of West Virginia, 1 brother: Mel Baughman of Gilman. A […]