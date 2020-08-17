WLDY-WJBL NEWS 8-18-20 Today will be a very similar day as an area high pressure system moves over the state. This will make for lighter winds, plenty of sunshine and a return to average temperatures, with highs near 80. The high will continue its journey eastward into Wednesday, allowing for winds to shift back to the southeast and eventually south. Some mid level energy is forecast to slide through from the northwest, leading to at least some extra clouds, but with limited moisture, rain chances will remain very low. This should be a warmer day as winds become more southwesterly in time, leading to highs back into the low 80′s. The upper level pattern will continue to feature a dominant ridge over the western half of the nation, while an upper trough weakens to our east. The jet stream will gradually start to flatten out as the large western ridge weakens, leading to warming farther east, into our region. Unfortunately it also continues to be a dry pattern for us, with very minimal rain chances until possibly the start of the weekend. A few weak low pressure systems will be located over Southern Canada later this week, with a few fronts dangling through the Plains, moving east. A warmer day on Thursday as southwest breezes increase, as well as dew points that will be rising back into the 60′s. Afternoon highs will be in the mid 80′s. RUSK COUNTY – The Rusk County Public Health Department reported Monday there COVID-19 update. There are 22 total positive cases in the county, 4 active cases and 17 recovered cases. There are 1,622 negative results and 1 currently hospitalized case. CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) -The Chippewa County Department of Public Health have updated their COVID-19 numbers. There are 15 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 since Aug. 14. This brings the total number of cases to 280. Four new active cases, for a total of 46. 2,285 new negative results bring the total to 10,952. EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) – STATE DATA: Negative cases have reached 1,600,040 Positive cases have reached 66,196, an increase of 455 5,327 hospitalized 1,039 deaths total The state is averaging 770 new cases each day Chippewa County (WQOW) – Chippewa County Public Health is warning of a possible COVID-19 exposure at a Chippewa Falls bar. Health officials say if you were at Ritz on the River in Chippewa Falls on August 13 you may have been exposed to the coronavirus. If you are experiencing symptoms and were at the bar that day you should contact your health provider to be tested. The health department puts out notices like this when a person positive with COVID-19 says they were at a particular spot but does not know everyone else who was there. (CNN) – The two largest drugstore chains in the United States are putting in place coronavirus precautions for flu shots. USA Today reports that CVS and Walgreens pharmacists will check temperatures, screen for other symptoms and wear face shields for the first time while giving the vaccinations. Both chains are now offering the seasonal flu shot with the precautionary measures as they expect an increase in demand. For their part, patients will need to wear a mask, schedule an appointment and fill out online paperwork ahead of time. The precautions come amid concerns about the overlap of the pandemic with the seasonal flu season, which typically begins to ramp up in October and peaks between December and February, according to the Centers for Disease Control. TONY – This (Tuesday) morning at about 2:45, the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office received a call advising they are from Michigan and they went into the ditch on Highway 8 by Tony near the road to the airport and hit a tree. Rusk County Deputies, Ladysmith ambulance and the Ladysmith Fire Department were called to the scene. According to the report, the caller stated she didn’t need an ambulance. While talking to the caller she said the other female was having trouble breathing and was in the vehicle. A patient was transported by ambulance to MMC-Ladysmith. WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) – Across Wisconsin in small, rural districts made up of just a few hundred students, full-time school nurses are a scarce commodity. It’s not a new issue, but the implications of a school year unfolding mid-pandemic with incomplete access to medically-training staff is one that’s concerning to district administrators as they plan for an uncertain, and often in-person, return to school this fall. About 150 K-12 students are served by the White Lakes School District, buried in the heart of rural Langlade County and 25 miles from the county seat, Antigo. There, district administrator Glenda Boldig says they’re fortunate to have a nurse in their building four hours a week, where she catches up with students, families, questions and paperwork while also working elsewhere in the community’s health care. When she’s gone, she’s reachable by email and text, and Boldig is grateful for how well she’s served them. But for the daily, on-site decisions that she anticipates having to make as the school year unfolds, she’s worried about the gap. In Clark County, Greenwood School District has none, serving about 350 students. “We do the best we can with what we have,” administrator Todd Felhoffer noted, adding that the gap was just one of a lot of components he was concerned about. “We’ve got a very good relationship with our county health officer.” In Loyal, Superintendent Chris Lidner says he’s concerned about their school nurse situation. Sometimes they might bring a local nurse in for a one-off check-in, but otherwise rely on the Clark County Health Department. Statewide, the data on school nurses through the Department of Public Instruction is incomplete, as only nurses employed directly by the school district are reported. “Many school districts – and I would say most school districts in Wisconsin—do not have a full time school nurse,” DPI school nurses consultant Louise Wilson explained. “What people in districts do is they have to rely on people who have no medical background to take care of students.” For the 2018-2019 school year, 260 schools reported school nurse data of any kind in a survey, Wilson said, out of 420 districts. In an independent survey conducted this summer by the Wisconsin Rural Schools Alliance (WiRSA), 18.5% of the 70 rural districts responding said they had no school nurse at all. About 37% of responding districts reported a full-time nurse; about 44% reported a part-time nurse or other forms of health services. Where a gap exists, districts say they usually rely on local health departments, health care facilities.
- WLDY-WJBL NEWS 8-17-20 This next full week of August will be generally dry. The upper level flow will feature a gradually retreating upper trough to our north in Canada, while to the west the jet stream will flatten out, leading to a gradual warm up again for us. In the short term we can expect a day or two of cooler weather as the trough slides to our north and east. Today will be a comfortable day with a mix of sunshine and mainly afternoon clouds. North to northwest breezes will be close to 15 mph, while afternoon temperatures only reach the mid 70′s. This will keep us a bit below average for mid-August. As the center of the next high pressure system settles over the state at night, winds will lighten and with a mainly clear sky, it will cool back down close to 50, with some 40′s likely in the valley locations. The high will be slowly moving to our east on Tuesday, shifting winds back to the southeast, while a mostly sunny sky will again be with us. Temperatures will warm a few more degrees as we top out close to 80. RUSK COUNTY – This past weekend in Rusk County, Friday just after 7 PM, a theft complaint was reported to the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office. According to the report, the complainant advised he had his political sign stolen from his property on Lakewood Blvd. Ladysmith, Friday afternoon. His neighbor also had their political sign stolen. The case is under investigation. RUSK COUNTY – A Rusk County Deputy made a traffic stop Friday evening on Rangeline Road and County Highway D. According to the report, the traffic stop was due to the driver having a revoked license and active warrants. The subject has a warrant out of Chippewa County and was arrested and transported to the Chippewa County Line. Chippewa County took the male into custody. LADYSMITH – Saturday afternoon shortly after 3 PM, a caller reported a 3 vehicle accident on College Avenue West, near Ladysmith Motel and Suites. According to the report, a Ladysmith Officer advised that a vehicle, driven by Thomas A. Schwaab, 81, was traveling on Highway 27. The car had a flat tire and went thru the grass into the parking lot of the motel and struck two unoccupied vehicles. Shwaab was confused at the crash scene and was transported to MMC-Ladysmith by ambulance with unknown injuries. CONRATH – The Rusk County Sheriff’s Office Saturday afternoon, received a call from a subject reporting a theft of $800. According to the report, the Deputy spoke with the complainant who he believes that a male subject or his girlfriend took the money. The deputy spoke with the two subjects who denied any involvement and stated that they did not have any knowledge of the alleged theft. GLEN FLORA – Just before 6 PM Saturday, a caller reported to Rusk County Authorities that a male subject came into the gas station in Glen Flora and stole a bottle of alcohol and left East bound on Highway 8 towards Hawkins. According to the report, after an investigation at Edmings Gas Station, the deputy was enroute to the subjects house. No one would answer the door. Charges of theft will be sent to the DA’s Office. CHETEK – Rusk County Dispatch received a 911 call at about 6:40 PM Saturday, advising of a 1 vehicle accident on County Highway D, Chetek. According to the report, 2 passengers were out of the vehicle and both advised they were not hurt. Chetek Fire and EMS were paged to the scene. After an investigation, the driver received minor injuries from the accident. The vehicle was heavily damaged and the driver was warned for failure to maintain control of the vehicle. NEW AUBURN – Sunday afternoon just before 5 PM, a Wisconsin State Trooper requested assistance on Highway 40 and Chippewa Trail, New Auburn. After an investigation the driver was taken into custody for OWI. The driver was transported to MMC-Ladysmith for a blood draw and then transported to the Rusk County Jail. GLEN FLORA – Sunday night at about 10:30, the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office received a call from a male who advised that a male subject walked to his house located on County Highway X West of Glen Flora asking the caller to help him get out of the ditch. The driver was not injured and the male told him the vehicle was by Big Falls Dam, North of Quarry Road. A subject gave the male a ride back to the cars location. Rusk County deputies responded to the scene. When a deputy arrived, the subject took running off into the woods. After a few minutes, a deputy was in contact with the subject. A field sobriety was performed and the subject was taken into custody. No other information was available. August 17, 2020
- Ron E. Byrne August 16, 2020Ron E. Byrne, 58 of Ladysmith, died Wednesday, August 12, in Eau Claire. He is survived by his wife: Mickey, Daughters: Helen Owen of Genoa City, WI., Barbara Madden of Antioch, IL., Son: Shawn Blake of North Carolina, 3 Grandchildren and 1 Great-Granddaughter, Sister: Cheri Dykstra of Orinda, CA., Brother: Rick Kendell of Whitestown, IN. […]