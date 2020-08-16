Ron E. Byrne, 58 of Ladysmith, died Wednesday, August 12, in Eau Claire. He is survived by his wife: Mickey, Daughters: Helen Owen of Genoa City, WI., Barbara Madden of Antioch, IL., Son: Shawn Blake of North Carolina, 3 Grandchildren and 1 Great-Granddaughter, Sister: Cheri Dykstra of Orinda, CA., Brother: Rick Kendell of Whitestown, IN. […]