WLDY-WJBL NEWS 8-17-20 This next full week of August will be generally dry. The upper level flow will feature a gradually retreating upper trough to our north in Canada, while to the west the jet stream will flatten out, leading to a gradual warm up again for us. In the short term we can expect a day or two of cooler weather as the trough slides to our north and east. Today will be a comfortable day with a mix of sunshine and mainly afternoon clouds. North to northwest breezes will be close to 15 mph, while afternoon temperatures only reach the mid 70′s. This will keep us a bit below average for mid-August. As the center of the next high pressure system settles over the state at night, winds will lighten and with a mainly clear sky, it will cool back down close to 50, with some 40′s likely in the valley locations. The high will be slowly moving to our east on Tuesday, shifting winds back to the southeast, while a mostly sunny sky will again be with us. Temperatures will warm a few more degrees as we top out close to 80. RUSK COUNTY – This past weekend in Rusk County, Friday just after 7 PM, a theft complaint was reported to the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office. According to the report, the complainant advised he had his political sign stolen from his property on Lakewood Blvd. Ladysmith, Friday afternoon. His neighbor also had their political sign stolen. The case is under investigation. RUSK COUNTY – A Rusk County Deputy made a traffic stop Friday evening on Rangeline Road and County Highway D. According to the report, the traffic stop was due to the driver having a revoked license and active warrants. The subject has a warrant out of Chippewa County and was arrested and transported to the Chippewa County Line. Chippewa County took the male into custody. LADYSMITH – Saturday afternoon shortly after 3 PM, a caller reported a 3 vehicle accident on College Avenue West, near Ladysmith Motel and Suites. According to the report, a Ladysmith Officer advised that a vehicle, driven by Thomas A. Schwaab, 81, was traveling on Highway 27. The car had a flat tire and went thru the grass into the parking lot of the motel and struck two unoccupied vehicles. Shwaab was confused at the crash scene and was transported to MMC-Ladysmith by ambulance with unknown injuries. CONRATH – The Rusk County Sheriff’s Office Saturday afternoon, received a call from a subject reporting a theft of $800. According to the report, the Deputy spoke with the complainant who he believes that a male subject or his girlfriend took the money. The deputy spoke with the two subjects who denied any involvement and stated that they did not have any knowledge of the alleged theft. GLEN FLORA – Just before 6 PM Saturday, a caller reported to Rusk County Authorities that a male subject came into the gas station in Glen Flora and stole a bottle of alcohol and left East bound on Highway 8 towards Hawkins. According to the report, after an investigation at Edmings Gas Station, the deputy was enroute to the subjects house. No one would answer the door. Charges of theft will be sent to the DA’s Office. CHETEK – Rusk County Dispatch received a 911 call at about 6:40 PM Saturday, advising of a 1 vehicle accident on County Highway D, Chetek. According to the report, 2 passengers were out of the vehicle and both advised they were not hurt. Chetek Fire and EMS were paged to the scene. After an investigation, the driver received minor injuries from the accident. The vehicle was heavily damaged and the driver was warned for failure to maintain control of the vehicle. NEW AUBURN – Sunday afternoon just before 5 PM, a Wisconsin State Trooper requested assistance on Highway 40 and Chippewa Trail, New Auburn. After an investigation the driver was taken into custody for OWI. The driver was transported to MMC-Ladysmith for a blood draw and then transported to the Rusk County Jail. GLEN FLORA – Sunday night at about 10:30, the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office received a call from a male who advised that a male subject walked to his house located on County Highway X West of Glen Flora asking the caller to help him get out of the ditch. The driver was not injured and the male told him the vehicle was by Big Falls Dam, North of Quarry Road. A subject gave the male a ride back to the cars location. Rusk County deputies responded to the scene. When a deputy arrived, the subject took running off into the woods. After a few minutes, a deputy was in contact with the subject. A field sobriety was performed and the subject was taken into custody. No other information was available.
- WLDY-WJBL NEWS 8-14-20 Today will be partly cloudy through much of the day, but conditions will remain dry through at least the afternoon. High temperatures will stay locked into the mid to upper 80′s with a sticky feel in the air thanks to the level of humidity. A cold front on the back end of the warm sector will be racing across Minnesota as we head into the evening. Our chances to see organized storm development will become more likely as we head into the night. Severe weather is expected to our west where storms will maintain full strength, but quick weakening as the line progresses through Western Wisconsin leaves chances much lower in the Chippewa Valley. It cannot be ruled out, but should be isolated. RUSK COUNTY – The Rusk County Public Health Department reported Thursday 1 new positive COVID-19 case in Rusk County making the total at 22. There are now 6 active cases and 15 recovered cases. There is 1,561 negative results and 1 currently hospitalized case. Barron County (WQOW) – Nearly half of the employees at a produce factory in Barron County have now tested positive for COVID-19. According to the Barron County Department of Health and Human Services, 44% of employees at Seneca Foods in Cumberland have been sickened with the virus. “While this is a significant outbreak, it is not the only thing contributing to the high number of cases in Barron County, said health officer Laura Sauve. “Forty percent of the positive cases that have been reported over the past month are not related to the outbreak. They are being traced back to travel, gatherings and crowded areas and events.” On July 19, the first case connected to Seneca Foods was reported to Barron County. On July 29, the health department reported a cluster of cases at the plant. Since the pandemic’s start, 315 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Barron County. More than 260 of those cases have come in just the past month. LADYSMITH – Thursday evening at 8:33 PM, the Ladysmith Fire Department answered a call to 818 East 3rd Street North near the Rusk County Fairgrounds. According to the report, it was an electrical box fire in the basement of the residence of Colton Stansburg. Damage was contained to the basement of the house with moderate smoke and water damage. Xcel Energy was called to the scene and disconnected the power. The cause of the fire was electrical and no injuries were reported. Ladysmith Police and EMS were also called to the scene. SAWYER COUNTY – Tuesday, August 11, the Sawyer County Sheriff’s Department and the City of Hayward Police Department completed an investigation into illegal drug trafficking in the Sawyer County area. At approximately 1:48 PM, information was obtained which led to a traffic stop of a 2004 Black BMW driven by Calvin Douglas Riley, 29, of Webster. The investigation indicated Riley was transporting a large amount of heroin to Sawyer County. As a result of the traffic stop, Riley was arrested for Operating After Revocation, Possession with Intent to Deliver Heroin 10-50 grams, and Use of a Dangerous Weapon. A search of the vehicle and Mr. Riley’s person yielded the following items: $1,978 dollars in cash, 15.9 grams of heroin, A digital scale along with packaging material and a .45 caliber hand gun with two loaded magazines. Riley appeared in Sawyer County Circuit Court and is currently being held in the Sawyer County Jail on a $50,000 cash bond. SAWYER COUNTY – Wednesday August 12 at 10:22 AM, the Sawyer County Dispatch Center received a 911 call of a semi-tractor trailer crash on State Highway 70 East of Loretta/Draper in the Town of Draper. Sawyer County Deputies responded to the scene assisted by Sawyer County EMS, Loretta/Draper Fire, Winter Fire, Wisconsin State Patrol and the Wisconsin DNR. Initial investigation and eye witness statements indicate that a semi-tractor trailer operated by Clifford J. Hinkens, 37, of Coon Rapids, MN. Was traveling East on State Highway 70 near Broadway Road. The semi-tractor trailer left the roadway, entered the ditch line, striking a driveway causing the semi to over-turn. The vehicle came to rest on it’s roof in the East bound lane of traffic on State Highway 70. The lone occupant and operator of the semi sustained fatal injuries from the crash. MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) – Gov. Evers began the update with speaking on the news that earlier this week the state reached 1,000 deaths related to COVID-19. He encouraged people to stay home and to wear a mask when out. DHS says 229 employees are working with health departments for contact tracing. Others are trained and ready for surge control. 63,206 confirmed positive cases, an increase of 943 over Wednesday 1,018 deaths Health officials with the DHS say they encourage a national strategy so they are not competing with other states for equipment and testing supplies. When asked about any more rules or mandates as schools are opening soon, he said social distancing can be hard in some schools and easier in others, depending on how many students there are. He also added that locally there are good conversations for schools and he doesn’t see any need more for order at this moment. Officials are saying there is high activity level of COVID-19 throughout the state but they believe the mask mandate is helping and getting the state in the right direction. They also added that with the incubation period of 14 days, they will not be able to see the mask mandate yet reflected in new data. CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) – The Chippewa County Department of Public Health has updated the COVID-19 numbers. Eight new confirmed cases have been recorded for a total of 257. Two more people have been released from isolation. 50 new negative test results for a total of 8,585. One person has been released from the hospital. MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – The Wisconsin DMV announced Thursday that drivers over the age of 60 now have until Nov. 23 to renew their license. The DMV says they recognize the continuing health risks for the drivers amid the pandemic, and made the decision to extend the deadline by 60 days. “Further extending the deadline for this at-risk population gives them more opportunity to plan their visit to a DMV Customer Service Center,” DMV Administrator Kristina Boardman said. “We do not want people in this higher-risk demographic to feel that they need to renew their license when they may not be comfortable going to a DMV office.” In addition to the extension, the DMV says they have implemented safety protocols. All DMV employees wear face masks and customers are encouraged to follow social distancing guidelines and markers. In person services are also limited to driver licensing or ID-related needs. The DMV says other services can be done online, by mail or through a third party. August 14, 2020