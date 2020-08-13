WLDY-WJBL NEWS 8-14-20 Today will be partly cloudy through much of the day, but conditions will remain dry through at least the afternoon. High temperatures will stay locked into the mid to upper 80′s with a sticky feel in the air thanks to the level of humidity. A cold front on the back end of the warm sector will be racing across Minnesota as we head into the evening. Our chances to see organized storm development will become more likely as we head into the night. Severe weather is expected to our west where storms will maintain full strength, but quick weakening as the line progresses through Western Wisconsin leaves chances much lower in the Chippewa Valley. It cannot be ruled out, but should be isolated. RUSK COUNTY – The Rusk County Public Health Department reported Thursday 1 new positive COVID-19 case in Rusk County making the total at 22. There are now 6 active cases and 15 recovered cases. There is 1,561 negative results and 1 currently hospitalized case. Barron County (WQOW) – Nearly half of the employees at a produce factory in Barron County have now tested positive for COVID-19. According to the Barron County Department of Health and Human Services, 44% of employees at Seneca Foods in Cumberland have been sickened with the virus. “While this is a significant outbreak, it is not the only thing contributing to the high number of cases in Barron County, said health officer Laura Sauve. “Forty percent of the positive cases that have been reported over the past month are not related to the outbreak. They are being traced back to travel, gatherings and crowded areas and events.” On July 19, the first case connected to Seneca Foods was reported to Barron County. On July 29, the health department reported a cluster of cases at the plant. Since the pandemic’s start, 315 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Barron County. More than 260 of those cases have come in just the past month. LADYSMITH – Thursday evening at 8:33 PM, the Ladysmith Fire Department answered a call to 818 East 3rd Street North near the Rusk County Fairgrounds. According to the report, it was an electrical box fire in the basement of the residence of Colton Stansburg. Damage was contained to the basement of the house with moderate smoke and water damage. Xcel Energy was called to the scene and disconnected the power. The cause of the fire was electrical and no injuries were reported. Ladysmith Police and EMS were also called to the scene. SAWYER COUNTY – Tuesday, August 11, the Sawyer County Sheriff’s Department and the City of Hayward Police Department completed an investigation into illegal drug trafficking in the Sawyer County area. At approximately 1:48 PM, information was obtained which led to a traffic stop of a 2004 Black BMW driven by Calvin Douglas Riley, 29, of Webster. The investigation indicated Riley was transporting a large amount of heroin to Sawyer County. As a result of the traffic stop, Riley was arrested for Operating After Revocation, Possession with Intent to Deliver Heroin 10-50 grams, and Use of a Dangerous Weapon. A search of the vehicle and Mr. Riley’s person yielded the following items: $1,978 dollars in cash, 15.9 grams of heroin, A digital scale along with packaging material and a .45 caliber hand gun with two loaded magazines. Riley appeared in Sawyer County Circuit Court and is currently being held in the Sawyer County Jail on a $50,000 cash bond. SAWYER COUNTY – Wednesday August 12 at 10:22 AM, the Sawyer County Dispatch Center received a 911 call of a semi-tractor trailer crash on State Highway 70 East of Loretta/Draper in the Town of Draper. Sawyer County Deputies responded to the scene assisted by Sawyer County EMS, Loretta/Draper Fire, Winter Fire, Wisconsin State Patrol and the Wisconsin DNR. Initial investigation and eye witness statements indicate that a semi-tractor trailer operated by Clifford J. Hinkens, 37, of Coon Rapids, MN. Was traveling East on State Highway 70 near Broadway Road. The semi-tractor trailer left the roadway, entered the ditch line, striking a driveway causing the semi to over-turn. The vehicle came to rest on it’s roof in the East bound lane of traffic on State Highway 70. The lone occupant and operator of the semi sustained fatal injuries from the crash. MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) – Gov. Evers began the update with speaking on the news that earlier this week the state reached 1,000 deaths related to COVID-19. He encouraged people to stay home and to wear a mask when out. DHS says 229 employees are working with health departments for contact tracing. Others are trained and ready for surge control. 63,206 confirmed positive cases, an increase of 943 over Wednesday 1,018 deaths Health officials with the DHS say they encourage a national strategy so they are not competing with other states for equipment and testing supplies. When asked about any more rules or mandates as schools are opening soon, he said social distancing can be hard in some schools and easier in others, depending on how many students there are. He also added that locally there are good conversations for schools and he doesn’t see any need more for order at this moment. Officials are saying there is high activity level of COVID-19 throughout the state but they believe the mask mandate is helping and getting the state in the right direction. They also added that with the incubation period of 14 days, they will not be able to see the mask mandate yet reflected in new data. CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) – The Chippewa County Department of Public Health has updated the COVID-19 numbers. Eight new confirmed cases have been recorded for a total of 257. Two more people have been released from isolation. 50 new negative test results for a total of 8,585. One person has been released from the hospital. MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – The Wisconsin DMV announced Thursday that drivers over the age of 60 now have until Nov. 23 to renew their license. The DMV says they recognize the continuing health risks for the drivers amid the pandemic, and made the decision to extend the deadline by 60 days. “Further extending the deadline for this at-risk population gives them more opportunity to plan their visit to a DMV Customer Service Center,” DMV Administrator Kristina Boardman said. “We do not want people in this higher-risk demographic to feel that they need to renew their license when they may not be comfortable going to a DMV office.” In addition to the extension, the DMV says they have implemented safety protocols. All DMV employees wear face masks and customers are encouraged to follow social distancing guidelines and markers. In person services are also limited to driver licensing or ID-related needs. The DMV says other services can be done online, by mail or through a third party.
- WLDY-WJBL NEWS 8-13-20 Scattered showers and thunderstorms mainly affecting northern areas of the state will come to an end. Some heavy totals are coming out of northern Chippewa and western Taylor counties. Radar is estimating 3 to 5.5″ of rain has fallen overnight in these areas. Watch out for potential flooding. A building ridge will keep summer warmth in play as we head into this afternoon. Look for sunshine to return as highs reach the mid 80s. Another cluster of storms is expected to develop over northern Minnesota tonight. There is a slight chance that some remnant showers may move into northwestern Wisconsin Friday morning. With a moist southerly flow continuing, highs will continue to sit in the mid 80′s with a sticky feel in the air thanks to the level of humidity. Our chances to see organized storm development will become more likely as we head into the Friday night into early Saturday morning. A cold front on the trailing end of a low pressure system to our north will be the trigger. Severe weather appears fairly unlikely due to the overnight timing of the front, but still remains a possibility. RUSK COUNTY – The Rusk County Public Health Department COVID-19 update as 21 positive cases, 5 active cases and 15 recovered cases. There are 1,549 negative cases and 1 currently hospitalized case. MADISON – A former longtime Rusk County employee pleaded guilty Wednesday to charges that she embezzled hundreds of thousands of dollars from the county. Sandra Stiner, 65, from Ladysmith pleaded guilty to federal charges of wire fraud, aggravated identity theft, and criminal asset forfeiture according to the U.S. Attorney’s office. Stiner worked for the Rusk County Health and Human Services Department for 42 years. She retired in January 2019. Federal prosecutors say over the last nine years of her employment, she submitted fake invoices to the county and stole $702,351. Stiner used, without lawful authority, a means of identification of real people and real entities in an effort to create documentation that appeared legitimate and provided cover to support her fraud scheme, including taking the name and taxpayer identification number of R.Y.P., and the name of its founder, and misusing them to create a nominee bank account, nominee email account, and fictitious invoices. Stiner admitted Wednesday she used $295,000 of it for credit card payments, $200,000 in cash advances, $20,000 for a gaming casino app, $50,000 in retail shopping expenses, and $59,000 in house and loan payments. In the plea agreement, Stiner agreed to a criminal asset forfeiture judgement of $702,351, and potential forfeiture of substitute assests, including real estate, vehicles, boats, a camper, her pension, and household contents. Stiner faces a minimum mandatory sentence of two years in prison, and could get another 20 when she is sentenced on November 4. The charges against Stiner are the result of an investigation conducted by the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office and the Federal Bureau of Investigation. Barron County (WQOW) – If you were at a number of different businesses in Barron County last week you may have been exposed to COVID-19. That is according to Barron County Public Health. They say the exposures were at the following businesses. · The Wolf’s Den (Cameron): August 3 through August 7, all times · Lynda’s Lakeshore Resort (Chetek): August 3 and 5, from 12-4 PM · Somerset Pub (Chetek): August 3 and 5 from 12-4 PM · Six Lakes (Chetek): August 3 from 12-4PM · Phill’s Bar and Grill (Chetek): August 7 from 12-4 PM · Pokegama Lakeside Cantina (Chetek): August 7 from 12-4PM If you were at any of the businesses during the times listed and are experiencing symptoms you should contact your medical provider to get tested. “We need people to be overly cautious and stay home with any sign of illness,” said Laura Sauve, health officer with Barron County Public Health. “No one ever thinks it will happen to them, but the reality is, it is happening to a lot of people and the best way to slow the spread is to stay home when you don’t feel well and get a COVID test.” CHIPPEWA COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) – The Chippewa County Department of Public Health is alerting the public of potential COVID-19 exposure at the following Chippewa County locations: ?ￂﾠThe View on Lake Wissota (Chippewa Falls): August 7 from 9 PM-2 AM ?ￂﾠBadger Hole (Bloomer): August 5 from 2:30-5:30 PM; August 8 ?ￂﾠHappy Hour (Bloomer): August 8 from 7:30-10 PM ?ￂﾠJunior’s Bar (Bloomer): August 8 from 9-11:30 PM ?ￂﾠCar Show at Bloomer Fairgrounds (Bloomer): August 9 from 11 AM-2 PM If you were at any of these places during the provided time frames AND are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19, contact a healthcare provider to be tested. The potential exposure means that an individual or individuals that tested positive for COVID-19 were at the location on the times given, and you may have been exposed. GREEN BAY, Wis. (WISN) – President Donald Trump is coming to campaign in Wisconsin just as the virtual Democratic National Convention kicks off. Trump made it official in a live Facebook event with Wisconsin supporters, saying he will be in the state Monday, the same day as the start of the DNC. Democrats have abandoned plans for an in-person convention in Milwaukee. ”They’re going to ignore Wisconsin just like they did in 2016. They ignored, they never even went there. I love the Badger State, so many friends there. I’ll be there as a matter of fact on Monday and many times throughout the campaign and beyond,” Trump said. The Trump campaign has yet to release details of the stop, however some reports say the visit will be in Oshkosh. The Wisconsin Center in downtown Milwaukee will act as home base, but no prime-time speakers, including former Vice President Joe Biden, will be in Milwaukee. August 13, 2020
- Alex E. Wolter August 13, 2020Alex E. Wolter, 87 of Ladysmith, formerly of Holcombe, died Sunday, August 9th, at Care and Rehab of Ladysmith. He is survived by his wife: Emily, Daughter: Debbie Wolter of Eau Claire, Son: William Wolter of Holcombe, Granddaughter: Kayla Wolter of Chippewa Falls. A memorial service for Alex Wolter will be held at a later […]