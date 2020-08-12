WLDY-WJBL NEWS 8-13-20 Scattered showers and thunderstorms mainly affecting northern areas of the state will come to an end. Some heavy totals are coming out of northern Chippewa and western Taylor counties. Radar is estimating 3 to 5.5″ of rain has fallen overnight in these areas. Watch out for potential flooding. A building ridge will keep summer warmth in play as we head into this afternoon. Look for sunshine to return as highs reach the mid 80s. Another cluster of storms is expected to develop over northern Minnesota tonight. There is a slight chance that some remnant showers may move into northwestern Wisconsin Friday morning. With a moist southerly flow continuing, highs will continue to sit in the mid 80′s with a sticky feel in the air thanks to the level of humidity. Our chances to see organized storm development will become more likely as we head into the Friday night into early Saturday morning. A cold front on the trailing end of a low pressure system to our north will be the trigger. Severe weather appears fairly unlikely due to the overnight timing of the front, but still remains a possibility. RUSK COUNTY – The Rusk County Public Health Department COVID-19 update as 21 positive cases, 5 active cases and 15 recovered cases. There are 1,549 negative cases and 1 currently hospitalized case. MADISON – A former longtime Rusk County employee pleaded guilty Wednesday to charges that she embezzled hundreds of thousands of dollars from the county. Sandra Stiner, 65, from Ladysmith pleaded guilty to federal charges of wire fraud, aggravated identity theft, and criminal asset forfeiture according to the U.S. Attorney’s office. Stiner worked for the Rusk County Health and Human Services Department for 42 years. She retired in January 2019. Federal prosecutors say over the last nine years of her employment, she submitted fake invoices to the county and stole $702,351. Stiner used, without lawful authority, a means of identification of real people and real entities in an effort to create documentation that appeared legitimate and provided cover to support her fraud scheme, including taking the name and taxpayer identification number of R.Y.P., and the name of its founder, and misusing them to create a nominee bank account, nominee email account, and fictitious invoices. Stiner admitted Wednesday she used $295,000 of it for credit card payments, $200,000 in cash advances, $20,000 for a gaming casino app, $50,000 in retail shopping expenses, and $59,000 in house and loan payments. In the plea agreement, Stiner agreed to a criminal asset forfeiture judgement of $702,351, and potential forfeiture of substitute assests, including real estate, vehicles, boats, a camper, her pension, and household contents. Stiner faces a minimum mandatory sentence of two years in prison, and could get another 20 when she is sentenced on November 4. The charges against Stiner are the result of an investigation conducted by the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office and the Federal Bureau of Investigation. Barron County (WQOW) – If you were at a number of different businesses in Barron County last week you may have been exposed to COVID-19. That is according to Barron County Public Health. They say the exposures were at the following businesses. · The Wolf’s Den (Cameron): August 3 through August 7, all times · Lynda’s Lakeshore Resort (Chetek): August 3 and 5, from 12-4 PM · Somerset Pub (Chetek): August 3 and 5 from 12-4 PM · Six Lakes (Chetek): August 3 from 12-4PM · Phill’s Bar and Grill (Chetek): August 7 from 12-4 PM · Pokegama Lakeside Cantina (Chetek): August 7 from 12-4PM If you were at any of the businesses during the times listed and are experiencing symptoms you should contact your medical provider to get tested. “We need people to be overly cautious and stay home with any sign of illness,” said Laura Sauve, health officer with Barron County Public Health. “No one ever thinks it will happen to them, but the reality is, it is happening to a lot of people and the best way to slow the spread is to stay home when you don’t feel well and get a COVID test.” CHIPPEWA COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) – The Chippewa County Department of Public Health is alerting the public of potential COVID-19 exposure at the following Chippewa County locations: ?ￂﾠThe View on Lake Wissota (Chippewa Falls): August 7 from 9 PM-2 AM ?ￂﾠBadger Hole (Bloomer): August 5 from 2:30-5:30 PM; August 8 ?ￂﾠHappy Hour (Bloomer): August 8 from 7:30-10 PM ?ￂﾠJunior’s Bar (Bloomer): August 8 from 9-11:30 PM ?ￂﾠCar Show at Bloomer Fairgrounds (Bloomer): August 9 from 11 AM-2 PM If you were at any of these places during the provided time frames AND are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19, contact a healthcare provider to be tested. The potential exposure means that an individual or individuals that tested positive for COVID-19 were at the location on the times given, and you may have been exposed. GREEN BAY, Wis. (WISN) – President Donald Trump is coming to campaign in Wisconsin just as the virtual Democratic National Convention kicks off. Trump made it official in a live Facebook event with Wisconsin supporters, saying he will be in the state Monday, the same day as the start of the DNC. Democrats have abandoned plans for an in-person convention in Milwaukee. ”They’re going to ignore Wisconsin just like they did in 2016. They ignored, they never even went there. I love the Badger State, so many friends there. I’ll be there as a matter of fact on Monday and many times throughout the campaign and beyond,” Trump said. The Trump campaign has yet to release details of the stop, however some reports say the visit will be in Oshkosh. The Wisconsin Center in downtown Milwaukee will act as home base, but no prime-time speakers, including former Vice President Joe Biden, will be in Milwaukee.
- Garage Sale August 12, 2020Garage Sale – Donna Dubiel Residence – N3155 S. Parker Road, Ladysmith. Thursday thru Sunday Aug. 13-16, Hours 9 AM to 5 PM. Kitchen Gadget’s, Rugs, Clothes, CD’s all kinds of stuff. 715-415-2613