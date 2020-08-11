WLDY-WJBL NEWS 8-12-20 It’ll still be warm this afternoon even though we will see more cloud cover. High pressure which has been in control of the weather has slid to the southeast of the state. This will aid in a southerly flow of air, which will continue through the day and may be breezy at times. Humidity will remain in check for most of the day. Highs will be in the mid 80s. A weak wave of low pressure to our west may bring a few showers and thunderstorms into western Wisconsin late tonight. A building ridge will keep the warmth in play as we head into Thursday. Lows are likely to remain in the 60′s for a couple of days as humidity increase. However, the greatest heat and humidity will remain anchored to our west, spread out across Minnesota. A subtle disturbance or two may be enough to carry a few showers into Western Wisconsin tomorrow morning. As we drift into Friday however, this plume of moisture will advance towards the border of Western Wisconsin, thus our chances to see more organized storm development are more likely. Despite this, storm coverage will still remain scattered and severe weather appears unlikely. High will continue to sit in the low to mid 80′s on both days, though the humidity will be noticeably higher on Friday. RUSK COUNTY – The Rusk County Public Health Department reported there COVID-19 update for Tuesday. The county has 21 positive cases, 5 active cases and 15 recovered cases. 1,528 negative results and 1 currently hospitalized case. CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) – The Chippewa County Health Department held their weekly COVID-19 briefing on Wednesday. A recap is available below. Chippewa County COVID-19 Statistics: 8,423 negative test results 244 positive test results (increase of 29 since last Wednesday) 28 active cases 216 released from isolation 0 deaths 541 total tests last week, a decrease of 31 from the previous week. SAWYER COUNTY – The Sawyer County Sheriff’s Office reports that Abigail Ladwig has been located. On August 10th at approximately 7:20 PM, 3 year old Abigail and her dog Peanut were located walking from the woods into a neighboring yard a short distance from her residence. Abigail sustained minor scratches, insect bites and dehydration during her nearly 24 hours of being lost in the woods. She was transported to a local hospital for medical treatment and released. A special thanks to the hundreds of volunteers and other agencies involved in the search for Abigail. LADYSMITH – Friday evening at about 6:40, while on patrol, a Ladysmith Officer observed a male on a Red four wheeler take the corner of Lindoo and East 16th Street without stopping. The driver lost control of the ATV, and fell off. The Officer conducted a field sobriety on the driver. Chad M. Griffith 39, was arrested for OWI and a Probation Hold, with multiple citations issued. LADYSMITH – A Ladysmith Officer Sunday morning at about 2:45, initiated a traffic stop on East 3rd Street North, on a vehicle for operating without required headlamps lit during hours of darkness. After further investigation, the Officer placed James R. Hanson, 40, under arrest for Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of Marijuana/THC, and 3 counts of Felony Bail Jumping. Chippewa County (WQOW) – If you were at a number of bars or a car show in Bloomer last weekend you may have been exposed to COVID-19. Chippewa County Public Health says there was possible exposure at Badger Hole in Bloomer on August 5 from 2:30-5:30 p.m., and on August 8 (times not released at this time), Happy Hour in Bloomer on August 8 from 7:30-10 p.m., Junior’s Bar in Bloomer on August 8 from 9-11:30 p.m. and at The View on Lake Wissota on August 7 from 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. There was also possible exposure at a car show in Bloomer at the fairgrounds. The times for that possible exposure were from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on August 9. The car show was part of a weekend-long event at the fairgrounds in Bloomer which also featured food booths, thrift sales and more.
- WLDY-WJBL NEWS 8-11-20 Today will see the return of warmer weather with sunshine from start to finish. High pressure will be just to our south, providing southwest winds while afternoon temperatures rise into the low and mid 80′s. It will stay mainly clear at night with a sunny start on Wednesday. A few clouds may start to return through the afternoon with a few showers and thunderstorms developing well to our west. Highs will again return to the mid 80′s. RUSK COUNTY – It’s Election Day in Rusk County and the state of Wisconsin. Voters will head to the polls to cast ballots in the Partisan Primary for the November Election. In a partisan primary, voters may vote in only one party’s primary. There are multiple county and state races on the ballot, none of which are contested. State election officials are encouraging voters to wear a face covering at the polls today, but say they legally can’t refuse a ballot to those who do not wear a mask. Polls will be open today from 7 AM to 8 PM. RUSK COUNTY – The Rusk County Public Health Department reported Monday 2 new positive COVID-19 cases in Rusk County. The total now is 21 positive cases with 6 active cases and 14 recovered cases. There are 1,505 negative results and 1 currently hospitalized cases in the county. WINTER (WEAU) – Abby Ladwig, the missing 3-year old from Winter has been located, the Sawyer County Sheriff’s Department announced on its Facebook page Monday night. Family members told WEAU that Abby was found safe, and the dog was also found. According to the family, the dog came out of the woods and Abby followed. Abby was last seen Aug. 9th around 6:45 PM Southwest of Winter. Abby followed the family dog into the woods. The Sawyer County Sheriff’s Department plans to release more information today. WEYERHAEUSER – Monday afternoon shortly before 1 PM, the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office received a gas drive off complaint. According to the report, a clerk at the gas station on highway 8, Weyerhaeuser, reported a gas drive off of a Red Chevy headed towards Cameron on Highway 8. The information did not match the description of the vehicle. Case is under investigation. BRUCE – A Rusk County Deputy made a traffic stop Monday night at about 11:40 PM, on Highway 40, Bruce. According to the report, after an investigation a male subject was taken into custody and transported to the Rusk County Jail. LADYSMITH – This (Tuesday) morning just before 5 AM, a Rusk County Deputy made a traffic stop on Highway 27, Ladysmith. After an investigation, a subject was wanted out of Rusk County for Criminal Traffic. A new court date was given to the subject for September 15th. The subject was cited for speeding and OAR. LADYSMITH – Ladysmith Police Monday morning at about 12:40, assisted Rusk County Deputies with taking Nicholas A. Wehrmeister, 31, into custody in regards to a Rusk County case. Wehrmeister was placed under arrest and transported to the Rusk County Jail without incident. LADYSMITH – Monday afternoon, Ladysmith Police responded to the Jaycee Pavillion in Memorial Park in reference to criminal damage to the picnic tables. Officers took pictures of the damage done to the tables and a knife which was on the table. “The Reclaimed Flambeau Mine needs to remove some nuisance beavers from a constructed wetland area located on the western side of the property. The activity will be conducted approximately between August 10th through August 21st. Danger signs will be posted and access in the trapping area, shown on the map, will be closed during this time. Please keep pets leashed at all times during trapping activities and children out of the area as beaver traps can be dangerous / fatal. Following the removal of the nuisance beavers, the walking trail around the constructed wetland will be restored and reopened. If you have any questions or concerns, please contact Foth Infrastructure and Environmental Sharon Kozicki at 920-496-6737 or Nick Glander at 920-496-6758” August 11, 2020
- WLDY-WJBL NEWS 8-10-20 Morning clouds will gradually give way to increasing afternoon sunshine. The air mass will be drying out into the afternoon when it will feel much less sticky. Winds from the west and northwest will also increase, making for pleasant breezes. Temperatures should warm to around 80. The next high pressure system to our west will be moving into the Upper Midwest with lighter winds at night and with the drier air mass, we can expect a cooler night with lows in the mid 50′s. The high will be situated just to our south on Tuesday, setting us up for a bright and sunny day while winds become more west to southwest. It will warm a few more degrees but right where we expect to be at this point in the summer, in the lower 80′s. RUSK COUNTY – In a press release from the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office, Sunday at approximately 9:13 PM, a motorcycle was Northbound near the 900 block of Rangeline Road when the driver struck a deer and was thrown from the motorcycle. The driver was pronounced deceased at the scene. The name of the driver is not being released until notification of family is made. The Rusk County Sheriff’s Office is conducting this investigation and no further information is currently available. BRUCE – Rusk County Dispatch received a 911 call Friday afternoon at about 5:15 from a passerby advising a 1 vehicle accident on County Highway E, Bruce. According to the report, 1 occupant was out of the vehicle sitting on the side of the road. No serious injuries were observed. Rusk County deputies, the Bruce ambulance and Bruce Fire Department responded to the scene. 1 patient was transported by the ambulance to the Bloomer Hospital with unknown injuries. CONRATH – The Rusk County Sheriff’s Office early Saturday morning at 12:27, received a call advising of a house fire at N2754 Dicus Road in the Town of Grant. Rusk County deputies, the Ladysmith Fire department and Ladysmith Ambulance were called to the scene. The Bruce Fire Department was called for mutual aid with tankers and manpower. According to the Ladysmith Fire Department, the house was owned by Tyler Mast. The house was unoccupied at the time of the fire and the house was totally engulfed upon arrival. No injuries were reported and the house was a total loss. The cause of the fire was undetermined at this time. HOLCOMBE – Saturday morning at about 9:45, the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office was advised of a vehicle that has crashed on Silver Spring Road, Holcombe. According to the report, no one was around and the air bags were deployed. A Rusk County deputy was called to the scene. After an investigation, the vehicle was South bound on Silver Spring Road and continued straight as the road curved to the East. The driver left the road and hit two large pine trees and the vehicle came to rest wedged between these two trees with severe damage rendering the vehicle inoperable. There were no signs of deceleration marks prior to impact with the trees. The deputy was to do a follow-up investigation to ID the driver and complete the accident report. INGRAM – Just after 2 AM Sunday morning, the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office received a call from MMC-Ladysmith that they have a male individual who crashed his ATV somewhere in Ingram. They advised the male individual was intoxicated. Rusk County deputies investigated and spoke to the patient who advised he was driving his ATV from Ladysmith to Hawkins when he swerved to miss a deer on Old 14. The patient admitted he was drinking before and prior to the crash. Due to the time frame given, an OWI was not pursued. LADYSMITH – At about 6:45 PM Friday, a Ladysmith Officer made a traffic stop at Lindoo Avenue East and East 16th Street South. According to the report, after an investigation, a male subject was taken into custody and transported to MMC-Ladysmith. The subject was then transported to the LEC. LADYSMITH – Sunday morning at about 2:45, a Ladysmith Officer did a traffic stop on East 3rd Street North and River Avenue. According to the police log, a search of the vehicle was performed. After an investigation, a male subject was taken into custody and transported to the LEC. MADISON (WKOW) — New surveys show former Vice President Joe Biden has a solid lead over President Donald Trump in three battleground states, including Wisconsin. Biden’s advantage in Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin is largely the result of consolidating the Democratic vote and attracting support from voters who supported minor party candidates or did not vote in 2016, according to the Elections Research Center at UW-Madison. “All three states remain battlegrounds that should not be ignored by either campaign,” said Barry Burden, director of the Elections Research Center, in a news release Monday. “Biden is well-positioned to win all three states because of his strength with core Democratic constituencies and because of negative views of Trump’s handling of both the pandemic and protests.” According to the survey, Biden leads Trump 49 to 44 percent among Wisconsin respondents. Biden’s lead is larger among voters who say they are “certain” to vote in November 52 to 44 percent. This is the second of several surveys in Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin that will be conducted during the 2020 election season by the ERC in partnership with the Wisconsin State Journal for all polling done in Wisconsin. MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin elections officials say voters have requested more than 900,000 absentee ballots for Tuesday’s primary, more than seven times what they requested in the last August primary in 2018. The Wisconsin Elections Commission released data Monday that shows voters have requested 903,760 ballots. More than half-a-million — 506,709 — have been returned. Voters requested 123,393 ballots in the 2018 primary and returned 106,663. The 2020 numbers are another sign of the coronavirus pandemic’s impact as voters try to avoid infection at the polls. August 10, 2020