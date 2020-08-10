mediaplayer-copy1 mediaplayer3
WLDY-WJBL NEWS 8-11-20 Today will see the return of warmer weather with sunshine from start to finish. High pressure will be just to our south, providing southwest winds while afternoon temperatures rise into the low and mid 80′s. It will stay mainly clear at night with a sunny start on Wednesday. A few clouds may start to return through the afternoon with a few showers and thunderstorms developing well to our west. Highs will again return to the mid 80′s. RUSK COUNTY – It’s Election Day in Rusk County and the state of Wisconsin. Voters will head to the polls to cast ballots in the Partisan Primary for the November Election. In a partisan primary, voters may vote in only one party’s primary. There are multiple county and state races on the ballot, none of which are contested. State election officials are encouraging voters to wear a face covering at the polls today, but say they legally can’t refuse a ballot to those who do not wear a mask. Polls will be open today from 7 AM to 8 PM. RUSK COUNTY – The Rusk County Public Health Department reported Monday 2 new positive COVID-19 cases in Rusk County. The total now is 21 positive cases with 6 active cases and 14 recovered cases. There are 1,505 negative results and 1 currently hospitalized cases in the county. WINTER (WEAU) – Abby Ladwig, the missing 3-year old from Winter has been located, the Sawyer County Sheriff’s Department announced on its Facebook page Monday night. Family members told WEAU that Abby was found safe, and the dog was also found. According to the family, the dog came out of the woods and Abby followed. Abby was last seen Aug. 9th around 6:45 PM Southwest of Winter. Abby followed the family dog into the woods. The Sawyer County Sheriff’s Department plans to release more information today. WEYERHAEUSER – Monday afternoon shortly before 1 PM, the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office received a gas drive off complaint. According to the report, a clerk at the gas station on highway 8, Weyerhaeuser, reported a gas drive off of a Red Chevy headed towards Cameron on Highway 8. The information did not match the description of the vehicle. Case is under investigation. BRUCE – A Rusk County Deputy made a traffic stop Monday night at about 11:40 PM, on Highway 40, Bruce. According to the report, after an investigation a male subject was taken into custody and transported to the Rusk County Jail. LADYSMITH – This (Tuesday) morning just before 5 AM, a Rusk County Deputy made a traffic stop on Highway 27, Ladysmith. After an investigation, a subject was wanted out of Rusk County for Criminal Traffic. A new court date was given to the subject for September 15th. The subject was cited for speeding and OAR. LADYSMITH – Ladysmith Police Monday morning at about 12:40, assisted Rusk County Deputies with taking Nicholas A. Wehrmeister, 31, into custody in regards to a Rusk County case. Wehrmeister was placed under arrest and transported to the Rusk County Jail without incident. LADYSMITH – Monday afternoon, Ladysmith Police responded to the Jaycee Pavillion in Memorial Park in reference to criminal damage to the picnic tables. Officers took pictures of the damage done to the tables and a knife which was on the table. “The Reclaimed Flambeau Mine needs to remove some nuisance beavers from a constructed wetland area located on the western side of the property.   The activity will be conducted approximately between August 10th through August 21st.  Danger signs will be posted and access in the trapping area, shown on the map, will be closed during this time.  Please keep pets leashed at all times during trapping activities and children out of the area as beaver traps can be dangerous / fatal.  Following the removal of the nuisance beavers, the walking trail around the constructed wetland will be restored and reopened.    If you have any questions or concerns, please contact Foth Infrastructure and Environmental Sharon Kozicki at 920-496-6737 or Nick Glander at 920-496-6758”

