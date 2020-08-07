mediaplayer-copy1 mediaplayer3
WLDY-WJBL NEWS 8-10-20 Morning clouds will gradually give way to increasing afternoon sunshine. The air mass will be drying out into the afternoon when it will feel much less sticky. Winds from the west and northwest will also increase, making for pleasant breezes. Temperatures should warm to around 80. The next high pressure system to our west will be moving into the Upper Midwest with lighter winds at night and with the drier air mass, we can expect a cooler night with lows in the mid 50′s. The high will be situated just to our south on Tuesday, setting us up for a bright and sunny day while winds become more west to southwest. It will warm a few more degrees but right where we expect to be at this point in the summer, in the lower 80′s. RUSK COUNTY – In a press release from the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office, Sunday at approximately 9:13 PM, a motorcycle was Northbound near the 900 block of Rangeline Road when the driver struck a deer and was thrown from the motorcycle. The driver was pronounced deceased at the scene. The name of the driver is not being released until notification of family is made. The Rusk County Sheriff’s Office is conducting this investigation and no further information is currently available. BRUCE – Rusk County Dispatch received a 911 call Friday afternoon at about 5:15 from a passerby advising a 1 vehicle accident on County Highway E, Bruce. According to the report, 1 occupant was out of the vehicle sitting on the side of the road. No serious injuries were observed. Rusk County deputies, the Bruce ambulance and Bruce Fire Department responded to the scene. 1 patient was transported by the ambulance to the Bloomer Hospital with unknown injuries. CONRATH – The Rusk County Sheriff’s Office early Saturday morning at 12:27, received a call advising of a house fire at N2754 Dicus Road in the Town of Grant. Rusk County deputies, the Ladysmith Fire department and Ladysmith Ambulance were called to the scene. The Bruce Fire Department was called for mutual aid with tankers and manpower. According to the Ladysmith Fire Department, the house was owned by Tyler Mast. The house was unoccupied at the time of the fire and the house was totally engulfed upon arrival. No injuries were reported and the house was a total loss. The cause of the fire was undetermined at this time. HOLCOMBE – Saturday morning at about 9:45, the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office was advised of a vehicle that has crashed on Silver Spring Road, Holcombe. According to the report, no one was around and the air bags were deployed. A Rusk County deputy was called to the scene. After an investigation, the vehicle was South bound on Silver Spring Road and continued straight as the road curved to the East. The driver left the road and hit two large pine trees and the vehicle came to rest wedged between these two trees with severe damage rendering the vehicle inoperable. There were no signs of deceleration marks prior to impact with the trees. The deputy was to do a follow-up investigation to ID the driver and complete the accident report. INGRAM – Just after 2 AM Sunday morning, the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office received a call from MMC-Ladysmith that they have a male individual who crashed his ATV somewhere in Ingram. They advised the male individual was intoxicated. Rusk County deputies investigated and spoke to the patient who advised he was driving his ATV from Ladysmith to Hawkins when he swerved to miss a deer on Old 14. The patient admitted he was drinking before and prior to the crash. Due to the time frame given, an OWI was not pursued. LADYSMITH – At about 6:45 PM Friday, a Ladysmith Officer made a traffic stop at Lindoo Avenue East and East 16th Street South. According to the report, after an investigation, a male subject was taken into custody and transported to MMC-Ladysmith. The subject was then transported to the LEC. LADYSMITH – Sunday morning at about 2:45, a Ladysmith Officer did a traffic stop on East 3rd Street North and River Avenue. According to the police log, a search of the vehicle was performed. After an investigation, a male subject was taken into custody and transported to the LEC. MADISON (WKOW) — New surveys show former Vice President Joe Biden has a solid lead over President Donald Trump in three battleground states, including Wisconsin. Biden’s advantage in Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin is largely the result of consolidating the Democratic vote and attracting support from voters who supported minor party candidates or did not vote in 2016, according to the Elections Research Center at UW-Madison. “All three states remain battlegrounds that should not be ignored by either campaign,” said Barry Burden, director of the Elections Research Center, in a news release Monday. “Biden is well-positioned to win all three states because of his strength with core Democratic constituencies and because of negative views of Trump’s handling of both the pandemic and protests.” According to the survey, Biden leads Trump 49 to 44 percent among Wisconsin respondents. Biden’s lead is larger among voters who say they are “certain” to vote in November 52 to 44 percent. This is the second of several surveys in Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin that will be conducted during the 2020 election season by the ERC in partnership with the Wisconsin State Journal for all polling done in Wisconsin. MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin elections officials say voters have requested more than 900,000 absentee ballots for Tuesday’s primary, more than seven times what they requested in the last August primary in 2018. The Wisconsin Elections Commission released data Monday that shows voters have requested 903,760 ballots. More than half-a-million — 506,709 — have been returned. Voters requested 123,393 ballots in the 2018 primary and returned 106,663. The 2020 numbers are another sign of the coronavirus pandemic’s impact as voters try to avoid infection at the polls.

